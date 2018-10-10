LAL
POR

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:08
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Rajon Rondo 0:16
  Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James 0:20
+ 1 Nik Stauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 1 Nik Stauskas made 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Personal foul on Josh Hart 0:24
+ 3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hart 0:34
Team Stats
Points 119 128
Field Goals 45-93 (48.4%) 44-100 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 7-30 (23.3%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 22-29 (75.9%) 27-29 (93.1%)
Total Rebounds 53 60
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 38 40
Team 7 6
Assists 23 21
Steals 10 9
Blocks 7 10
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 26 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. James SF 23
26 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 0-0 31322828119
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-0 34312835128
O/U 224, POR -3
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-0 105.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
L. James SF PPG RPG APG FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 26 PTS 12 REB 6 AST
D. Lillard PG 28 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
48.4 FG% 44.0
23.3 3PT FG% 35.1
75.9 FT% 93.1
Lakers
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
R. Rondo
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 37 26 12 6 1 0 6 3 9/16 0/4 8/9 2 10 45 -4
B. Ingram 27 16 4 1 2 2 1 0 7/15 0/4 2/4 1 3 25 +4
R. Rondo 31 13 4 11 1 0 3 6 6/13 1/2 0/0 0 4 37 +7
J. McGee 21 13 8 1 1 3 0 3 5/6 0/0 3/4 3 5 27 -1
K. Caldwell-Pope 27 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 2 7 +8
Bench
J. Hart
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
L. Stephenson
M. Beasley
T. Wear
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hart 27 20 4 1 3 2 2 5 8/12 3/5 1/3 0 4 29 -13
K. Kuzma 28 15 5 0 1 0 1 3 5/15 1/7 4/5 0 5 20 -12
L. Ball 19 7 4 1 1 0 1 3 2/7 1/4 2/2 2 2 13 -15
L. Stephenson 16 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 2 9 -15
M. Beasley 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -4
T. Wear - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 119 46 23 10 7 15 26 45/93 7/30 22/29 8 38 213 -45
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 35 28 6 4 1 1 3 0 9/21 2/7 8/8 1 5 41 -8
C. McCollum 31 21 5 1 0 0 2 4 6/17 3/6 6/6 1 4 26 -9
J. Nurkic 17 16 9 0 2 0 2 4 7/14 0/1 2/2 6 3 25 -17
A. Aminu 26 5 6 0 1 0 1 3 1/10 0/6 3/4 0 6 11 +1
J. Layman 12 3 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 2 5 -3
Bench
N. Stauskas
E. Turner
M. Harkless
Z. Collins
S. Curry
M. Leonard
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Stauskas 27 24 2 2 1 0 0 1 7/11 5/8 5/5 0 2 31 +18
E. Turner 21 13 3 6 2 0 3 2 5/8 0/0 3/4 1 2 27 +17
M. Harkless 18 7 6 2 0 3 1 3 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 4 19 -4
Z. Collins 26 6 6 2 0 6 1 5 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 5 21 +24
S. Curry 15 5 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 4 9 +18
M. Leonard 8 0 4 4 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 12 +8
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 128 54 21 9 10 16 26 44/100 13/37 27/29 14 40 227 +45
NBA Scores