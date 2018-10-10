No Text
LAL
POR
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
|0:08
|Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:11
|+ 1
|Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:16
|+ 1
|Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:16
|Personal foul on Rajon Rondo
|0:16
|Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James
|0:20
|+ 1
|Nik Stauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:24
|+ 1
|Nik Stauskas made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:24
|Personal foul on Josh Hart
|0:24
|+ 3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo
|0:30
|Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
|0:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|128
|Field Goals
|45-93 (48.4%)
|44-100 (44.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-30 (23.3%)
|13-37 (35.1%)
|Free Throws
|22-29 (75.9%)
|27-29 (93.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|60
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|38
|40
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|23
|21
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|7
|10
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|26
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
L. James SF 23
26 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Lakers 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trail Blazers 0-0
|105.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Key Players
|
|L. James SF
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
|D. Lillard PG
|26.9 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|6.6 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. James SF
|26 PTS
|12 REB
|6 AST
|D. Lillard PG
|28 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|44.0
|
|
|23.3
|3PT FG%
|35.1
|
|
|75.9
|FT%
|93.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. James
|37
|26
|12
|6
|1
|0
|6
|3
|9/16
|0/4
|8/9
|2
|10
|45
|-4
|B. Ingram
|27
|16
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7/15
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|3
|25
|+4
|R. Rondo
|31
|13
|4
|11
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6/13
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|37
|+7
|J. McGee
|21
|13
|8
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|5
|27
|-1
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|27
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|7
|+8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Hart
|27
|20
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|8/12
|3/5
|1/3
|0
|4
|29
|-13
|K. Kuzma
|28
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/15
|1/7
|4/5
|0
|5
|20
|-12
|L. Ball
|19
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|2
|13
|-15
|L. Stephenson
|16
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|9
|-15
|M. Beasley
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|T. Wear
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zubac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caruso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|119
|46
|23
|10
|7
|15
|26
|45/93
|7/30
|22/29
|8
|38
|213
|-45
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Lillard
|35
|28
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|9/21
|2/7
|8/8
|1
|5
|41
|-8
|C. McCollum
|31
|21
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/17
|3/6
|6/6
|1
|4
|26
|-9
|J. Nurkic
|17
|16
|9
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7/14
|0/1
|2/2
|6
|3
|25
|-17
|A. Aminu
|26
|5
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/10
|0/6
|3/4
|0
|6
|11
|+1
|J. Layman
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Stauskas
|27
|24
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|5/8
|5/5
|0
|2
|31
|+18
|E. Turner
|21
|13
|3
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|27
|+17
|M. Harkless
|18
|7
|6
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|19
|-4
|Z. Collins
|26
|6
|6
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|21
|+24
|S. Curry
|15
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|9
|+18
|M. Leonard
|8
|0
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|12
|+8
|C. Swanigan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Baldwin IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Trent Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Simons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|128
|54
|21
|9
|10
|16
|26
|44/100
|13/37
|27/29
|14
|40
|227
|+45