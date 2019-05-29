GS
Raptors offer new challenge, vibe for Warriors

  • FLM
  • May 29, 2019

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are playing in their first NBA Finals, and that makes the Golden State Warriors' fifth consecutive appearance slightly different.

The Warriors will visit the Raptors on Thursday night for Game 1 after playing the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James in the previous four NBA Finals.

The Warriors won three of those encounters and are going for their third consecutive NBA championship.

"Well it's different," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"On the other hand, that was the exception. This is more the rule. When you (go) into the playoffs and into the Finals, you're not supposed to play the same team every year. So that was a special era, a special rivalry and we're thrilled to be back, and obviously Cleveland has moved on."

Golden State's Stephen Curry -- who attended middle school in Toronto for two years when his father Dell played for the Raptors -- embraces the change.

"Different energy, different city, different views, everything should prepare us to lock in, understanding that we have a prime opportunity to start off this finals series on the road and get a win and set the tone for how it's going to be," Curry said.

"I like the challenge and the unfamiliarity of this kind of schedule and flow. We've been there before, and we've experienced a lot, and this is, I think, something we're capable of doing."

The Raptors are making franchise history with their visit to the finals, but there is no indication that they are happy just to be there.

"Obviously, it's a great accomplishment, and we're happy to be taking that next step, but you want to win a championship, and you want to win the whole thing," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "It's not about just making it to the Finals. We're not satisfied. We're not happy to be here. We're really hungry, and we want to go out here and have a chance to win it, and we've earned it, and we deserve it."

The Raptors won both meetings with the Warriors during the regular season. Of course, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he expects them to be different this time.

"A better team playing harder," Nurse said. "I think both teams playing harder and playing better."

The Warriors are dealing with injuries to DeMarcus Cousins (torn left quadriceps) and Kevin Durant (strained right calf). Durant has been ruled out of Game 1, while the status of Cousins was uncertain, Kerr said Wednesday.

While the opponent will be different for the Warriors, so, too, is opening on the road.

"I think we have always been good on the road, but starting on the road presents a different challenge," Kerr said.

"There's a different rhythm to the series. It helps having gone through this last year against Houston where we started on the road and split the first two games and had to win a Game 7 on the road. So this group has done this before."

The Raptors have faced a series deficit in each round of the playoffs this year.

"Well, it would be nice not to face a series deficit; that's for sure," Nurse said. "But again, I think you've just kind of got to take it as it comes. I think you certainly didn't want to lose the first game against Orlando, but for some reason it ended being a really good thing for us because we looked pretty good the next four times out.

"And I don't know, we lost embarrassingly in (Philadelphia) and played pretty good from there on out. We dropped two (in Milwaukee), and I wasn't really that despondent about it."

--By Larry Millson, Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
38.7 Min. Per Game 38.7
31.2 Pts. Per Game 31.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
45.2 Field Goal % 50.1
45.2 Three Point % 50.6
94.6 Free Throw % 87.2
+ 2 jump shot 1:55
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:18
  Kawhi Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:18
  Personal foul on Kevon Looney 2:18
+ 1 Stephen Curry made free throw 2:35
  Shooting foul on Marc Gasol 2:35
+ 2 Stephen Curry made driving layup, assist by Andre Iguodala 2:35
  Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney 2:40
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 3:07
  Stephen Curry missed floating jump shot 3:09
+ 2 Klay Thompson made reverse layup, assist by Stephen Curry 3:46
Team Stats
Points 103 111
Field Goals 33-77 (42.9%) 37-73 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 26-28 (92.9%) 25-30 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 47 40
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 29 29
Team 9 6
Assists 28 25
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
31 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Warriors 0-0 21283222103
home team logo 2 Raptors 0-0 25342923111
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
K. Looney
S. Livingston
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 31 5 4 8/18 4/9 11/11 4 38 1 0 3 1 4 -8 42
K. Thompson 21 5 1 8/17 3/6 2/2 3 37 0 0 2 2 3 -9 26
D. Green 10 10 10 2/9 0/2 6/6 4 38 1 0 5 0 10 -7 36
K. Looney 9 3 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 5 26 1 0 1 1 2 -3 14
S. Livingston 6 4 1 2/6 0/1 2/2 3 17 1 1 0 1 3 -2 14
On Bench
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
D. Cousins
A. McKinnie
J. Evans
K. Durant
D. Jones
D. Lee
M. Derrickson
A. Bogut
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jerebko 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 -1 7
Q. Cook 6 0 1 2/4 1/2 1/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -2 8
D. Cousins 3 0 2 0/2 0/1 3/4 2 8 2 0 1 0 0 -1 8
A. McKinnie 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1 +3 3
J. Evans 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 38 28 33/77 11/30 26/28 26 188 6 2 15 9 29 -30 158
Raptors
Starters
P. Siakam
K. Leonard
F. VanVleet
D. Green
S. Ibaka
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 30 7 5 13/15 2/3 2/2 3 37 1 2 2 2 5 +3 48
K. Leonard 23 7 5 5/14 3/6 10/12 3 41 1 0 2 0 7 +10 39
F. VanVleet 13 1 2 5/8 1/4 2/4 3 31 0 0 1 0 1 +10 17
D. Green 11 2 1 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 28 1 2 0 1 1 0 18
S. Ibaka 5 3 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 3 17 0 1 2 2 1 -1 9
On Bench
P. McCaw
N. Powell
J. Meeks
J. Lin
E. Moreland
M. Miller
C. Boucher
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. McCaw 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 5
N. Powell 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 +2 3
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 34 25 37/73 12/32 25/30 25 164 6 6 10 5 29 +21 139
