DEN
SAC

Nuggets look to maintain road success vs. Kings

  • FLM
  • Nov 29, 2019

Two teams that got an extra day to digest their Thanksgiving feasts get back at it Saturday afternoon when the Sacramento Kings host the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have won five of their six road games this season, including a 101-94 victory at Sacramento in the second week of the season.

The Kings were on a losing streak then -- they opened the season with five straight losses -- and find themselves skidding a bit now after a couple of narrow losses at the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers to end a four-game trip.

Another powerhouse awaits, but Kings coach Luke Walton is encouraged nonetheless by the team's competitiveness.

"Our guys have shown that they have that in them, which is great, because at the beginning of the season we didn't have that ability," he assured reporters after Wednesday's 97-91 loss at Philadelphia. "But we have that now, so it's time to continue to push and get past that, where it's not just about fighting and not giving in, but it's about going into arenas and taking games."

The Nuggets did just that in the earlier meeting, overcoming a poor shooting night (36.7 percent) and a subpar effort from star center Nikola Jokic (nine points, 13 rebounds) to win mostly on the strength of a 19-10 edge in free throw points.

Denver has won six in a row, having just dispatched of the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards on a four-game homestand.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone clearly had time during the homestand to check out the Kings.

"Buddy Hield is playing at a high level right now," the former Kings head coach observed at Friday's practice of the Sacramento star who had a career-high 41 points at Boston before going for 22 more at Philadelphia. "Both Hield in the starting lineup and (Bogdan) Bogdanovic off the bench are a big part of (Sacramento's improved play of late).

"They're going to test your defense. It will be a challenge, but I think our guys will be up for it."

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Kings' 7-5 run since their poor start has been that it's come without Marvin Bagley III (broken right thumb) and mostly without De'Aaron Fox (sprained ankle). Neither will play Saturday.

Fox had 20 points and nine assists in the October loss to Denver.

The Nuggets have had no such injury problems this season, with only Will Barton (two games) missing any games among the starters.

Coincidentally, it has been Barton's durability after missing big chunks of the 2017 and 2019 seasons that has ranked among the Nuggets' biggest surprises this year.

The veteran forward has scored in double figures in 12 of his 14 games, including registering double-doubles three times.

He ranks second on the team in rebounds (7.0) and third in scoring (15.5), shooting 46 percent overall and 45.2 percent on 3-pointers.

Barton contributed 13 points and nine rebounds to the earlier win at Sacramento.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
B. Hield
24 SG
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
46.7 Field Goal % 41.6
46.7 Three Point % 41.8
78.0 Free Throw % 88.9
  Full timeout called 5:05
+ 2 Paul Millsap made alley-oop shot, assist by Will Barton 5:05
  Defensive rebound by Will Barton 5:14
  Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:17
+ 2 Gary Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 5:37
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 5:53
  Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup 5:55
  Personal foul on Monte Morris 6:04
+ 2 Mason Plumlee made dunk, assist by Malik Beasley 6:26
+ 2 Richaun Holmes made jump shot, assist by Justin James 6:42
  Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 6:53
Team Stats
Points 41 28
Field Goals 16-34 (47.1%) 11-32 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 0-7 (0.0%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 22
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 17 15
Team 2 3
Assists 11 6
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
G. Harris SG 14
20 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
R. Holmes PF 22
7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 13-3 2714--41
home team logo Kings 7-10 1711--28
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 13-3 107.3 PPG 47.6 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Kings 7-10 104.5 PPG 41.3 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
G. Harris SG 10.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.8 APG 40.4 FG%
H. Barnes SF 15.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.1 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Harris SG 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
H. Barnes SF 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
47.1 FG% 34.4
41.7 3PT FG% 0.0
50.0 FT% 75.0
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
N. Jokic
J. Murray
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Harris 20 2 0 7/9 3/4 3/4 2 12 1 0 0 1 1 +15 23
P. Millsap 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0 +15 5
W. Barton 4 5 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 4 +19 12
N. Jokic 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 2 2 +18 11
J. Murray 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 2 +18 9
On Court
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
N. Jokic
J. Murray
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Harris 20 2 0 7/9 3/4 3/4 2 12 1 0 0 1 1 +15 23
P. Millsap 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0 +15 5
W. Barton 4 5 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 4 +19 12
N. Jokic 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 2 2 +18 11
J. Murray 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 2 +18 9
On Bench
M. Plumlee
J. Grant
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
M. Morris
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 2 8 1 0 1 0 3 -5 7
J. Grant 3 1 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -2 4
M. Beasley 3 0 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 0 -2 7
J. Hernangomez 1 3 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 1 0 0 3 -6 7
M. Morris 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 -5 0
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 21 11 16/34 5/12 4/8 8 90 5 1 5 4 17 +65 85
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
C. Joseph
J. James
N. Bjelica
D. Dedmon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 4 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 -9 7
C. Joseph 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 12 1 0 2 0 2 -10 4
J. James 2 4 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 1 3 +2 11
N. Bjelica 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 1 -19 3
D. Dedmon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 -9 1
On Court
B. Bogdanovic
C. Joseph
J. James
N. Bjelica
D. Dedmon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 4 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 -9 7
C. Joseph 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 12 1 0 2 0 2 -10 4
J. James 2 4 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 1 3 +2 11
N. Bjelica 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 1 -19 3
D. Dedmon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 -9 1
On Bench
Y. Ferrell
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
K. Guy
D. Fox
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
T. Ariza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Y. Ferrell 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 -3 4
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 19 6 11/32 0/7 6/8 7 48 4 1 5 4 15 -48 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores