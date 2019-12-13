HOU
James Harden scores 54 points, Rockets rout Magic 130-107

  • Dec 13, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. On Wednesday night, he also made 10 3-pointers and had 55 points in a victory over Cleveland.

He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.

The Rockets pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including Houston's last 11 for a 59-49 lead.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points. Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have loss three straight after winning four in a row.

TIP-INS:

Rockets: Beat the Magic for the 12th time in the last 15 meetings. . Holds four of the top five spots for most made 3-pointers by a team this season.

Magic: Orlando was without C Nikola Vucevic for the 11th consecutive game because of a right ankle injury. . G Markelle Fultz returned after missing Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a stomach virus. . The Magic held their annual charity golf tournament Thursday to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. More than $200,000 was raised.

UP NEXT:

Rockets: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Magic: At New Orleans on Sunday.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
E. Fournier
10 SG
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
44.9 Field Goal % 48.4
44.6 Three Point % 48.2
88.3 Free Throw % 83.3
  Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams 0:03
  Melvin Frazier Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  ORL team rebound 0:09
  Melvin Frazier Jr. missed jump shot 0:12
  Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams 0:17
  Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
+ 2 Chris Clemons made layup, assist by Isaiah Hartenstein 0:34
+ 2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Khem Birch 0:47
  Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr. 0:57
Team Stats
Points 130 107
Field Goals 48-86 (55.8%) 40-91 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 22-39 (56.4%) 15-37 (40.5%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 46
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 35 24
Team 6 9
Assists 21 24
Steals 5 3
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 2
J. Harden SG 13
54 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
E. Fournier SG 10
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 54 5 7 19/31 10/15 6/6 5 36 2 3 3 2 3 +21 75
R. Westbrook 23 7 6 9/18 1/3 4/4 4 34 0 0 2 1 6 +9 40
P. Tucker 12 11 1 4/6 3/5 1/2 3 34 2 0 2 0 11 +28 25
C. Capela 10 11 0 5/9 0/0 0/0 3 29 0 2 0 3 8 +9 23
D. House Jr. 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 34 0 1 0 1 2 +14 8
Bench
B. McLemore
G. Clark
C. Clemons
T. Sefolosha
A. Rivers
I. Hartenstein
E. Gordon
M. Frazier
T. Chandler
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 18 1 2 6/7 6/7 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 0 1 +21 22
G. Clark 9 3 1 3/6 2/5 1/1 0 14 0 1 0 0 3 +16 15
C. Clemons 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
T. Sefolosha 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 -3 0
A. Rivers 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
I. Hartenstein 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0 -2 3
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 42 21 48/86 22/39 12/13 20 235 5 7 9 7 35 +115 217
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 27 2 2 10/18 6/11 1/2 3 24 2 0 1 0 2 -10 34
A. Gordon 21 6 4 9/15 2/5 1/1 0 32 0 0 1 3 3 -18 34
J. Isaac 10 3 1 4/7 0/1 2/2 3 26 0 1 1 0 3 -11 15
M. Fultz 5 3 5 2/8 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 3 -11 18
K. Birch 4 5 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 31 0 2 0 2 3 -19 13
Bench
T. Ross
M. Carter-Williams
M. Bamba
D. Augustin
M. Frazier Jr.
W. Iwundu
A. Jefferson
N. Vucevic
A. Aminu
B. Johnson
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 13 1 2 4/10 2/7 3/3 1 27 1 2 0 0 1 -21 21
M. Carter-Williams 10 5 2 3/9 1/3 3/4 1 21 0 1 2 3 2 -9 18
M. Bamba 9 6 1 3/6 1/1 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 3 3 0 17
D. Augustin 3 4 5 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 1 3 -10 16
M. Frazier Jr. 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 3
W. Iwundu 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
A. Jefferson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 -2 1
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 37 24 40/91 15/37 12/16 15 234 3 6 6 13 24 -115 195
