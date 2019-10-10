MIA
DAL

Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
30.4 Pts. Per Game 30.4
9.3 Ast. Per Game 9.3
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
42.9 Field Goal % 48.1
42.9 Three Point % 48.1
82.8 Free Throw % 80.3
+ 1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
  MIA team rebound 0:00
  Derrick Jones Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Personal foul on Maxi Kleber 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr. 0:00
  Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Jalen Brunson 0:05
  MIA team rebound 0:06
  Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
Team Stats
Points 122 118
Field Goals 39-91 (42.9%) 45-101 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 16-40 (40.0%) 17-44 (38.6%)
Free Throws 28-34 (82.4%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 62 58
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 44 40
Team 13 10
Assists 27 30
Steals 8 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 18 27
Technicals 1 0
B. Adebayo C 13
18 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
K. Porzingis PF 6
22 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Heat 19-7 3736182110122
home team logo Mavericks 17-8 232731316118
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 19-7 111.9 PPG 44.9 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Mavericks 17-8 118.1 PPG 47.9 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 20.7 PPG 6.7 RPG 6.8 APG 43.4 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 12.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.7 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Butler SF 27 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 28 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
42.9 FG% 44.6
40.0 3PT FG% 38.6
82.4 FT% 64.7
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
B. Adebayo
K. Nunn
M. Leonard
D. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 27 4 7 8/22 1/6 10/12 2 43 1 0 2 1 3 +7 44
B. Adebayo 18 11 10 7/12 0/0 4/7 4 37 2 2 1 2 9 +15 52
K. Nunn 13 6 4 5/14 3/6 0/0 4 37 1 0 3 0 6 +9 25
M. Leonard 10 4 1 4/7 2/5 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 4 +4 16
D. Robinson 9 6 1 3/10 3/10 0/0 2 36 0 0 0 0 6 -6 17
Bench
T. Herro
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
D. Macon
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 19 6 2 4/14 3/6 8/8 0 38 0 0 0 1 5 +1 29
K. Olynyk 17 8 1 5/6 3/4 4/4 1 27 1 0 0 1 7 -4 28
D. Jones Jr. 9 4 1 3/6 1/3 2/3 3 28 3 1 2 0 4 -6 17
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 49 27 39/91 16/40 28/34 18 261 8 3 8 5 44 +20 228
Mavericks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
L. Doncic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 28 5 3 11/22 6/14 0/0 0 41 0 0 3 0 5 -7 36
K. Porzingis 22 14 2 7/21 3/9 5/7 4 39 1 2 1 3 11 0 42
D. Powell 8 4 2 3/6 1/2 1/3 1 27 1 0 0 2 2 -10 17
D. Finney-Smith 3 6 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 6 36 1 0 0 1 5 -6 16
L. Doncic 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -4 2
Bench
J. Brunson
M. Kleber
J. Barea
S. Curry
J. Jackson
D. Wright
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brunson 18 7 8 7/16 3/6 1/2 5 34 0 0 4 0 7 +14 37
M. Kleber 17 3 3 7/9 2/3 1/1 3 29 0 1 0 1 2 +5 27
J. Barea 12 2 5 5/11 2/5 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 2 -2 24
S. Curry 6 1 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 1 -1 10
J. Jackson 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 3 +5 5
D. Wright 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 1 1 -14 6
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 48 30 45/101 17/44 11/17 27 259 4 3 11 8 40 -20 222
