No Text
MIA
DAL
No Text
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|30.4
|Pts. Per Game
|30.4
|9.3
|Ast. Per Game
|9.3
|9.9
|Reb. Per Game
|9.9
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|42.9
|Three Point %
|48.1
|82.8
|Free Throw %
|80.3
|+ 1
|Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:00
|MIA team rebound
|0:00
|Derrick Jones Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:00
|Personal foul on Maxi Kleber
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|0:00
|Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:05
|+ 1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:05
|Personal foul on Jalen Brunson
|0:05
|MIA team rebound
|0:06
|Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|122
|118
|Field Goals
|39-91 (42.9%)
|45-101 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|16-40 (40.0%)
|17-44 (38.6%)
|Free Throws
|28-34 (82.4%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|58
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|44
|40
|Team
|13
|10
|Assists
|27
|30
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|18
|27
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
B. Adebayo C 13
18 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
K. Porzingis PF 6
22 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Butler SF
|20.7 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|6.8 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG
|12.7 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Butler SF
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG
|28 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|38.6
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Butler
|27
|4
|7
|8/22
|1/6
|10/12
|2
|43
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|+7
|44
|B. Adebayo
|18
|11
|10
|7/12
|0/0
|4/7
|4
|37
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9
|+15
|52
|K. Nunn
|13
|6
|4
|5/14
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|+9
|25
|M. Leonard
|10
|4
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+4
|16
|D. Robinson
|9
|6
|1
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Herro
|19
|6
|2
|4/14
|3/6
|8/8
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+1
|29
|K. Olynyk
|17
|8
|1
|5/6
|3/4
|4/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|-4
|28
|D. Jones Jr.
|9
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|28
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|-6
|17
|G. Dragic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Winslow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Macon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Okpala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|122
|49
|27
|39/91
|16/40
|28/34
|18
|261
|8
|3
|8
|5
|44
|+20
|228
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|28
|5
|3
|11/22
|6/14
|0/0
|0
|41
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-7
|36
|K. Porzingis
|22
|14
|2
|7/21
|3/9
|5/7
|4
|39
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|0
|42
|D. Powell
|8
|4
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|1/3
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-10
|17
|D. Finney-Smith
|3
|6
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|6
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|-6
|16
|L. Doncic
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Brunson
|18
|7
|8
|7/16
|3/6
|1/2
|5
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|+14
|37
|M. Kleber
|17
|3
|3
|7/9
|2/3
|1/1
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|+5
|27
|J. Barea
|12
|2
|5
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|24
|S. Curry
|6
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|10
|J. Jackson
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+5
|5
|D. Wright
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-14
|6
|C. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Marjanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Roby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Broekhoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|118
|48
|30
|45/101
|17/44
|11/17
|27
|259
|4
|3
|11
|8
|40
|-20
|222