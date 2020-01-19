PHI
Being unable to stop Tobias Harris Wednesday night is part of a litany of issues plaguing the Brooklyn Nets these days.

The Nets get another chance at containing Harris on Monday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and attempt to break a three-game losing streak.

At 18-23, the Nets are a season-worst five games under .500 and they are winless in a stretch of five straight games against upper-echelon opponents. During the last three games against Utah, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, the Nets are losing by an average of 14.0 points per game.

The second defeat in Brooklyn's losing streak occurred Wednesday in a 117-106 loss at Philadelphia. The Nets were outscored 31-16 in the fourth quarter and were unable to stop Harris from scoring 23 of his 34 points in the final 12 minutes.

"That is what we wanted to do," said Harris, who shot 70 percent (14 of 20) on Wednesday. "We wanted to go at the mismatches. We had a height difference and were able to find looks."

The Nets are hoping Harris will not be making similar postgame comments Monday, especially with how things are going in the last month. Brooklyn is 2-10 in its last 12 games since beating Atlanta on Dec. 21, and they have an average margin of defeat in those games is 12.4 points.

The latest loss was a 117-97 home defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, when the Nets trailed for the final 40:33 and allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 29 points. Brooklyn shot 33.3 percent and allowed the Bucks to shoot 50.6 percent and hit 17 3-pointers.

Saturday's loss occurred three days after Kyrie Irving stated that the Nets needs were "glaring." Irving played his fourth game back from missing nearly two months with right shoulder impingement and scored 17 points.

"It's not like we're going to pack it in and just say, 'Hey, let's see.' No, when I say see where we end up, it's in that 6, 7, 8 spot," Irving said. "Put a realistic goal in front of you and really go after it. ... So heading into All-Star break, you want to have these great tests, see what we can learn from them and move forward. Then after All-Star break, we get everybody back, and I feel like we'll be in a better place."

The Nets were missing three rotation players in Joe Harris (sore back), DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion). Only Jordan is expected to sit out Monday.

Philadelphia is on a three-game winning streak and is attempting to post consecutive road victories for the second time this season. The 76ers are 8-14 in road games and snapped a six-game road skid by pulling out a 90-87 victory Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

Harris helped the Sixers get the win by hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds remaining. Harris scored 15 points and Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 21 points in a game in which it squandered a seven-point lead in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

"It was a real sense of urgency of getting a win on the road and getting stops down the stretch," Al Horford said after Philadelphia held the Knicks to 39.8 percent shooting and 24.0 percent (6-of-25) from 3-point range. "Defensively, this was kind of like an old-school type of game."

Philadelphia enters Monday allowing 104.9 points per game, which is among the best in the league. The Sixers also have allowed less than 90 points in consecutive games after holding the Chicago Bulls to 89 on Friday.

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 13
BKN Nets 15

Time Team Play Score
4:05 +2 Al Horford made dunk 77-83
4:05   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:08   Raul Neto missed reverse layup  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:18   Caris LeVert missed turnaround jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
4:23   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
4:40   Violation  
4:40   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
4:40   BKN team rebound  
4:41   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:04   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:23   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:35   Raul Neto missed fade-away jump shot  
5:56 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-83
5:56 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 75-82
5:56   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:05   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Tobias Harris  
6:27 +2 Al Horford made driving layup 75-81
6:41 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-81
6:41 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 73-80
6:41   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
7:04 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 73-79
7:07   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:11   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:18   Spencer Dinwiddie missed fade-away jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:33   Tobias Harris missed layup  
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Ben Simmons  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:53   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:00   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:00   BKN team rebound  
8:00   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:08   Matisse Thybulle missed jump shot  
8:21 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 70-79
8:22   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:25   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
8:35 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup, assist by Josh Richardson 70-76
8:45   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:56 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 68-76
9:15 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 68-74
9:30 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 66-74
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:41   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
9:56   PHI team rebound  
9:57   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 66-72
10:40 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 64-72
11:01   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
11:03   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:10   Spencer Dinwiddie missed reverse layup  
11:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:20   PHI team rebound  
11:21   Josh Richardson missed reverse layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:23   PHI team rebound  
11:24   Al Horford missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
11:48 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 64-70
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 35
BKN Nets 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-68
0:00 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 64-67
0:00   Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden  
0:09 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 3rd of 3 free throws 64-66
0:09   PHI team rebound  
0:09   Matisse Thybulle missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:09   PHI team rebound  
0:09   Matisse Thybulle missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:09   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:32   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
0:35 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-66
0:35   BKN team rebound  
0:35   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:35   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
0:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:41 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 63-65
0:47   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
0:50   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:03   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:15   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 60-65
1:40   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
1:43   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
1:56 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 58-65
2:05 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 55-65
2:18   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:22   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:22 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
2:22   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:39   Jonah Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:48   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Bad pass turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:00   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Josh Richardson  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:14   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
3:37   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:40   Caris LeVert missed layup, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:49   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
4:03 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 55-62
4:03   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
4:03 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 55-61
4:12 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Ben Simmons 55-59
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:26   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:38   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:38 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
4:38   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:42   BKN team rebound  
4:43   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 53-58
5:05   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:09   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:32   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
5:32   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:50 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 50-58
6:05 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 50-56
6:11   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:14   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 47-56
6:43 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 45-56
7:02 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 45-53
7:18 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 43-53
7:30 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
7:30 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
7:30   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:48   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons  
8:08 +2 Nicolas Claxton made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 41-51
8:22 +2 Jonah Bolden made layup, assist by James Ennis III 41-49
8:33 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Claxton 39-49
8:49 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 39-46
8:56 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup, assist by Nicolas Claxton 36-46
9:10 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
9:10 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 35-44
9:10   Shooting foul on Dzanan Musa  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:31   Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44 +2 Josh Richardson made hook shot 34-44
9:58 +3 Nicolas Claxton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 32-44
10:04   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:08   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs 32-41
10:39   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
10:42   Caris LeVert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:42 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
10:42   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
10:51   Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Rodions Kurucs  
11:02 +1 Nicolas Claxton made free throw 32-37
11:02   Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden  
11:02 +2 Nicolas Claxton made turnaround jump shot 32-36
11:02   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
11:05   Dzanan Musa missed driving layup  
11:23 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 32-34
11:32 +2 Nicolas Claxton made driving layup 29-34
11:39   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
11:44   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Bolden, stolen by Dzanan Musa  

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 29
BKN Nets 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04 +2 Nicolas Claxton made alley-oop shot, assist by Caris LeVert 29-32
0:25   BKN team rebound  
0:28   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 29-30
0:47 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-28
0:47   PHI team rebound  
0:47   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:47   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:59   Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
1:04   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:04 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
1:04   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
1:04   BKN team rebound  
1:06   Kyle O'Quinn missed hook shot  
1:27 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 28-27
1:41 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 28-24
1:53 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 25-24
2:05   BKN team rebound  
2:05   Mike Scott missed dunk  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:08   Kyle O'Quinn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20 +1 Rodions Kurucs made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
2:20 +1 Rodions Kurucs made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
2:20   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
2:35 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
2:35 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
2:35   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:45