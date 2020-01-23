LAL
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irving's team.

The 12th meeting between the former teammates occurs Thursday night when James and the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to improve on the Western Conference's best record when they visit Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, who are experiencing some massive struggles of late.

James returned to Cleveland in 2014 following four seasons with the Miami Heat. During his time in Miami, the Cavaliers drafted Irving with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, and when James returned to Cleveland, the duo reached the NBA Finals each time as teammates, highlighted by the 2016 championship, when James had a clutch block on Andre Iguodala and Irving hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 in Golden State.

A year later, their partnership was over when Irving wanted a trade and was dealt to the Boston Celtics. James spent one more season in Cleveland and reached the NBA Finals again in 2018 before heading to the Lakers in free agency. Irving spent two seasons in Boston before signing with Brooklyn along with Kevin Durant in July.

James is 9-2 all-time against Irving and is averaging 25.5 points in those games. Irving's two wins occurred as a Celtic on Jan. 3, 2018, and March 9, 2019.

Heading into this meeting, the Lakers have won 35 of their first 44 games. They rebounded nicely from allowing 139 points on Monday in a blowout loss at Boston by recording a 100-92 road victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

James scored 21 points Wednesday, and he enters his visit to Brooklyn with 33,599 points, 44 behind Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list, making it likely he will surpass Bryant on Saturday in Philadelphia. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his second game back from missing five games due to a bruised gluteus maximus.

"I was more of a facilitator in the second half," James said. "I wanted to get AD going. He looked a little out of rhythm in the first half, so it was a point of emphasis for me in the third quarter and the fourth quarter to get him going. And that was the difference."

Irving is averaging 26.5 points, but injuries have limited him to 15 games. He missed 26 games due to right shoulder impingement, and the Nets went 13-13.

Irving also missed Brooklyn's 117-111 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to right hamstring tightness. He is listed as probable for Thursday.

With or without Irving, the Nets are hoping to end a four-game skid and a 2-11 slide while facing one of the NBA's best defenses.

"They're an elite defense," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Lakers. "(JaVale) McGee and (Dwight) Howard are absolutely playing, really protecting the rim. They obviously have elite perimeter defenders with LeBron and Danny Green and all those guys.

"Listen, Anthony Davis, we all know, he's turned into really a two-way player in this league, and I'm really impressed by his evolution over the years where he's become really hard to score on on the other end. Great challenge for us."

Brooklyn is 0-4 in a stretch of five straight games against upper-echelon teams, and the Monday loss to Philadelphia was the closest final margin. The Nets were unable to stop Ben Simmons from getting a 34-point triple-double, and they committed 10 of their 22 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 19
BKN Nets 15

Time Team Play Score
5:02   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
5:17 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 19-15
5:24 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 19-12
5:29   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
5:32   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 17-12
5:49   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:54   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:59   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Kyrie Irving 15-12
6:23 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-10
6:23 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
6:23   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:44 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 13-10
6:48   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Joe Harris  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:55   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15 +2 LeBron James made jump shot 13-8
7:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Dwight Howard  
7:43 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 11-8
7:49   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:53   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:05   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Personal foul on Danny Green  
8:20 +2 LeBron James made layup 8-8
8:21   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:25   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by LeBron James  
8:46 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup 6-8
9:00 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 4-8
9:06   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:06   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:14   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
9:21   Dwight Howard missed finger-roll layup  
9:31 +2 Kyrie Irving made layup 4-6
9:35   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:42   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:47   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:01   Dwight Howard missed free throw  
10:01   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
10:01 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 4-4
10:01   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:03   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Out of bounds turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:25 +2 Danny Green made driving layup 2-4
10:33 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made dunk 0-4
10:38   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:45 +1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:45   BKN team rebound  
10:45   Kyrie Irving missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:45   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:50   Dwight Howard missed hook shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:56   Dwight Howard missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
11:08 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
11:08   BKN team rebound  
11:08   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:08   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:15   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Dwight Howard  
12:00   Jumpball  
  Shooting foul on Caris LeVert 5:02
+ 3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 5:17
+ 2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 5:24
  Defensive rebound by Danny Green 5:29
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:32
+ 2 Anthony Davis made dunk 5:49
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis 5:49
  Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:54
  Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard 5:56
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:59
+ 2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Kyrie Irving 6:06
NBA Scores