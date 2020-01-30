SAC
The Los Angeles Clippers return from an unexpected four-day break to host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The NBA postponed Tuesday's contest between the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers due to the death of Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., less than an hour north of Los Angeles. A makeup date for the game hasn't been announced.

The Clippers coped with the tragedy after learning of it before tip-off by capturing a 112-97 win over the host Orlando Magic on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard had 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead Los Angeles. Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points apiece.

Like the entire NBA and much of the sports world, Bryant's death shook the Clippers. Three days after his demise, they were still reeling.

"I've been going through so many different emotions," said Williams after the team's practice Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register. Williams played with Bryant in his final season with the Lakers in 2016.

"Happy. Sad. And just dealing with it on so many different levels, from knowing him, playing with him and being a fan. And, it's tough. I cried myself to sleep last night and I woke up feeling better today. It's just a rough time for everybody who was a fan of him, and everybody that knew him," Williams added.

The Clippers have awakened from some inconsistent play earlier this month by winning six of their last seven games and posting a 4-1 road trip after the victory over the Magic. Leonard has been the major reason, scoring at least 30 points in eight consecutive contests. In his last eight games, Leonard is averaging 35 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 51.8 percent shooting.

George, who missed the last eight games with a strained left hamstring, is listed as probable for Thursday's contest. He hasn't played since Jan. 5, when he scored 32 points in a 135-132 decision over the New York Knicks. Guard Patrick Beverley, out the previous three games with a groin injury, also is listed as probable.

The Kings lost at home 120-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The defeat ended a modest two-game winning streak for the Kings, who had dropped six in a row before beating the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 23 points, while De'Aaron Fox added 19 against Oklahoma City.

The Kings fell into an early hole and never recovered. They trailed 59-47 at the break before the Thunder blew the contest open in the third quarter by outscoring the Kings 37-29 for a 96-76 advantage heading into the fourth.

Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III sat out his fourth straight game with left foot soreness.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, the Clippers earned a 105-87 victory behind 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists by George. Los Angeles has a 10-game winning streak over Sacramento.

--Fiedl Level Media

4th Quarter
SAC Kings 19
LAC Clippers 18

Time Team Play Score
5:57 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 104-89
6:06   Jumpball  
6:09   Full timeout called  
6:34 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup, assist by Lou Williams 104-86
6:45 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 104-84
6:45   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
6:45 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 103-84
6:58   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
7:00   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 101-84
7:33   SAC team rebound  
7:33   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
7:33   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
7:33 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 99-84
7:48 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 99-82
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:09   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:35 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 97-82
8:50 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 97-79
9:04 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 95-79
9:25 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 95-76
9:25 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 94-76
9:25   Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder  
9:32   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
9:35   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 93-76
9:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:45 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 93-75
9:51   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
10:04 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 90-75
10:18   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
10:22   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by JaMychal Green  
10:32   SAC team rebound  
10:32   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
10:49 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 88-75
10:49   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:49 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 88-74
10:52   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:57   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
11:07 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 88-72
11:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:26 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-72
11:26   LAC team rebound  
11:26   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
11:44 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup 87-71

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 21
LAC Clippers 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:00   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:12   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   LAC team rebound  
0:33   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-71
0:40 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 85-70
0:40   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
0:41   Turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:55   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
1:01   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
1:09   Kent Bazemore missed layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
1:25 +2 Kent Bazemore made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 85-69
1:44 +3 Rodney McGruder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 83-69
1:59   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:02   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:07   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:27   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Violation  
2:46   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:48   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Cory Joseph  
2:58 +2 Cory Joseph made jump shot 83-66
3:10   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
3:22 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 81-66
3:43 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 81-64
3:58 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 79-64
3:58 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 79-63
3:58 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 79-62
3:58   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
4:11   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:31   Lou Williams missed reverse layup  
4:45 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 79-61
5:03 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 76-61
5:12   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:31 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 76-59
5:47 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul George 73-59
6:01 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 73-57
6:04   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
6:04   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:08   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:12   Maurice Harkless missed floating jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:36   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
6:58 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 71-57
7:02   LAC team rebound  
7:03   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:16   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
7:42   Traveling violation turnover on DeWayne Dedmon  
7:48   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
7:58   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 71-54
8:20 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 68-54
8:24   LAC team rebound  
8:26   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
8:45 +2 Harrison Barnes made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 68-51
8:59   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:01   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
9:26   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot, blocked by Maurice Harkless  
9:38   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
9:38   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:38   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:42   Paul George missed finger-roll layup  
9:55   Out of bounds turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:02   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:13   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
10:41 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 66-51
10:54   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:00 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 66-48
11:16   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:19   Paul George missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:19 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 64-48
11:19   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
11:22   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:25   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
11:40   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:44   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 36
LAC Clippers 14

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
0:02   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:24   Montrezl Harrell missed dunk  
0:24   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:28   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
0:37   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 64-47
0:58 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 64-44
1:10   SAC team rebound  
1:11   Lou Williams missed layup  
1:27 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 62-44
1:41   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:45   Paul George missed turnaround jump shot  
2:05 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 59-44
2:13   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:16   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
2:27   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup 56-44
3:06 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 56-42
3:14   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
3:20   SAC team rebound  
3:21   Lou Williams missed layup  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:28   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
3:37   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 53-42
4:03   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:06   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
4:26   SAC team rebound  
4:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:26   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
4:29   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:42   Traveling violation turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:46   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:49   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:00   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
5:19   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:23   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:27   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
5:53 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 49-42
6:13 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Landry Shamet 47-42
6:27   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
6:37 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 47-40
6:55   SAC team rebound  
6:55   Landry Shamet missed driving layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
7:06   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   SAC team rebound  
7:26   Maurice Harkless missed dunk  
7:41 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 44-40
7:54 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 42-40
8:12 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 42-37
8:16   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:18   Lou Williams missed reverse layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:27   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:38   Cory Joseph missed reverse layup  
8:48 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley 39-37
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by JaMychal Green  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
9:02   Lou Williams missed layup  
9:13 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 39-35
9:21 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Landry Shamet 36-35
9:29   LAC team rebound  
9:29   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:45 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 36-33
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Buddy Hield  
10:16 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 33-33
10:38   Out of bounds turnover on Jerome Robinson  
10:59 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by Cory Joseph 30-33
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:10   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:13   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20  