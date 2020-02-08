POR
UTA

No Text

Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers 117-114

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as the Utah Jazz overcame a 42-point performance by Damian Lillard and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114 on Friday night.

Mike Conley added 18 points for the Jazz. Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (14 rebounds) chipped in 16 points apiece. Utah snapped a five-game losing streak.

C.J. McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent added 16 and Mario Hezonja 11 for Portland, which had only seven healthy players available for the bulk of the final three quarters.

Trailing by 13 points early in the third, the Jazz used a 20-6 run to erase Portland's lead. Ingles punctuated the run with a 3-pointer, putting Utah up 86-85.

The Jazz extended their lead to 106-99 on a 3-pointer by Bogdanovic, but the Blazers rallied. Lillard tied it at 114-all on back-to-back baskets in the final minute. After Mitchell hit the final go-ahead layup, Gobert blocked Lillard's layup attempt with 11.2 seconds left.

The Blazers shot 75% (15 of 20) in the first quarter. Lillard served as a catalyst for the blistering start.

Stopping the NBA all-star proved to be a chore for the Jazz from the opening tip. Lillard started 7 of 7 from the floor and did not miss his first shot until midway through the second quarter.

Lillard scored 16 points in the first quarter alone. His first four shots came from the perimeter. Lillard's last two 3-pointers in that stretch were part of a string of three straight Portland baskets that put the Blazers in front 21-12.

Utah used a 17-4 run to surge ahead early in the second quarter. Conley beat the first quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to fuel the run and Ingles capped it with another outside basket to give the Jazz a 44-41 lead.

Portland regained its footing on offense and regained the lead on a step-back 3-pointer by Lillard that broke a 52-52 tie. The Blazers used a 14-2 run to build a 72-58 halftime lead. Lillard and Gary Trent, Jr. scored back-to-back layups off steals to fuel the spurt.

TIP INS

Blazers: Hassan Whiteside (left leg contusion) did not play. . Trevor Ariza was ejected with 10:05 left in the second quarter after earning two technical fouls when he verbally accosted a referee. . Anfernee Simons did not return after suffering a concussion with 20.7 seconds left in the first quarter. Simons hit the back of his head on the floor after a missed shot. He finished with five points in four minutes. . Caleb Swanigan matched his career high with 11 rebounds.

Jazz: Juwan Morgan had a season high three rebounds - all during the third quarter. . Mitchell finished with a game-high seven assists. . Utah outscored Portland 66-40 in the paint and 20-8 in fastbreak points.

UP NEXT

Blazers host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Jazz visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 38
UTA Jazz 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Mike Conley  
11:11 +2 Mike Conley made layup 0-2
10:56 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
10:40   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
10:40   Donovan Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40   UTA team rebound  
10:40 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
10:24 +2 CJ McCollum made running Jump Shot 5-3
9:59   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
9:47   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
9:40   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:32   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
9:32   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32   UTA team rebound  
9:32 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
9:22 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Damian Lillard  
9:00 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 10-4
8:43 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 10-6
8:20 +2 Trevor Ariza made hook shot 12-6
8:06   Offensive foul on Joe Ingles  
8:06   Turnover on Joe Ingles  
7:49   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:37   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:27   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:18 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 12-8
7:03 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 15-8
6:34 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 15-10
6:21 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 18-10
6:07 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 18-12
5:46 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 21-12
5:34   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
5:34 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 21-13
5:34 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-14
5:20 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 23-14
5:01   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:47   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:42   Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by Caleb Swanigan  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
4:34 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 23-17
4:13   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
4:00 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 23-19
4:00   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
4:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed free throw  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
3:49 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 25-19
3:37   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
3:37 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
3:37 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
3:26 +2 Anfernee Simons made floating jump shot 27-21
3:26   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
3:26 +1 Anfernee Simons made free throw 28-21
3:12 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 28-23
2:52 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 30-23
2:37   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
2:37 +1 Georges Niang made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
2:37 +1 Georges Niang made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
2:25 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 32-25
2:12 +2 Jordan Clarkson made hook shot 32-27
2:01 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 34-27
1:44   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
1:36 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 37-27
1:16   Mike Conley missed driving layup  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
1:10   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:59 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 37-29
0:34   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
0:28   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:20   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
0:05   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:05   Mario Hezonja missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:05   POR team rebound  
0:05 +1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-29
0:00 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 38-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 34
UTA Jazz 26

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:25   Jordan Clarkson missed reverse layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:18   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:04 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 38-34
10:44   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:41 +2 Wenyen Gabriel made dunk 40-34
10:25 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 40-37
10:06   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:05 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 40-38
10:05 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 40-38
10:05 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 40-39
9:53   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Mike Conley  
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
9:36   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
9:20   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:06   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
9:00   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:48 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 40-41
8:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:33 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw 41-41
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
8:16   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:02   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:51 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 41-44
7:39   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
7:28 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 44-44
7:16   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:06 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 46-44
7:06   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
7:06 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 47-44
6:55 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 47-46
6:39   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:21 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 47-48
6:08 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 49-48
5:50 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 49-50
5:37 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 52-50
5:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:25 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 52-52
5:12 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 55-52
4:57   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:51   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:43   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:24   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
4:24   Mario Hezonja missed dunk  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:17   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
4:14   UTA team rebound  
4:14   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
4:04   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
3:47 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 58-52
3:47   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:47   Caleb Swanigan missed free throw  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:34   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
3:34 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 58-53
3:34 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-54
3:25   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:15 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made running Jump Shot 58-56
2:56   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
2:51   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
2:47 +2 Mario Hezonja made dunk 60-56
2:38   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
2:28   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:28   Damian Lillard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:28   POR team rebound  
2:28 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-56
2:17   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
2:08 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 63-56
1:54   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Mario Hezonja  
1:54   UTA team rebound  
1:51   Jumpball  
1:48   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
1:45 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made layup 65-56
1:28 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 65-58
1:17 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 67-58
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:57 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 70-58
0:43   Jumpball  
0:43   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:43   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:43 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
0:43 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-58
0:35   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:22   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:08   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 17
UTA Jazz 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:44   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:29   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:16   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
11:07 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 74-58
10:54