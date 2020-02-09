CHI
The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 24th victory in 26 home games when they host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Sixers' current 23-2 home record is the best in the league.

Following a four-game road losing streak which dropped them to 9-19 away from home, the Sixers responded to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-107 on Friday. Furkan Korkmaz exploded for a career-best 34 points and Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists.

Joel Embiid did post his 29th double with 10 points and 10 rebounds but left before halftime with stiffness in his neck.

Despite their road struggles, the Sixers continue to shine on their home court.

"It sure seems to help. We do love playing at home," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "We've always got great memories coming back here and we are sort of used to winning at home. We love playing in front of our crowd and we feel a responsibility to perform in front of that crowd. Just after our losing on the road, it does feel good to come back and win."

Philadelphia lost all four games on its most recent trip by 10 or more points and the team hardly looked like a championship contender. But coming home always seems to help, and the Sixers look to continue their positive home momentum against the Bulls.

"I think we just want to get our spirit up and get our morale up as a team," said Tobias Harris, who scored 21 points against the Grizzlies. "We want to figure out, going into the break, kind of having the confidence and being ready to come back and put things together and make a really good run."

The Bulls fell 125-119 at home to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points and Chandler Hutchison added 16 points and eight rebounds. In a bizarre scene, Adam Mokoka had 15 points for his first career points as the crowd chanted "MVP!" for the rookie from Paris.

LaVine seemed irked after the loss.

"You know, the game was over in my book," LaVine told reporters. "I don't know what we were cheering for. I'm happy for Adam, but that game was over. We lost."

The Bulls continue to play short-handed while dealing with a bevy of injuries.

Lauri Markkanen is expected to be out for an eighth straight game with a right hip injury. Otto Porter Jr. (broken foot) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) are also going to miss this game.

In addition, three more players sat out against the Pelicans -- Kris Dunn (right knee), Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Daniel Gafford (ankle). Their availability wasn't immediately known for the game against Philadelphia.

Dunn's absence has had a major impact.

"The effect of Kris Dunn not being on the floor for us is on multiple levels," Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said. "He sat in the chair over there during practice. ... He was shouting out stuff and coaching guys and helping guys. He has embraced that part of it, and it's powerful for us. We miss it on the floor."

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 18
PHI 76ers 16

Time Team Play Score
4:26 +2 Coby White made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 73-76
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Cristiano Felicio  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:48   Tomas Satoransky missed dunk  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
4:53   Thaddeus Young missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
4:57   Cristiano Felicio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:05   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Ben Simmons  
5:35 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 71-76
5:51   Turnover on Cristiano Felicio  
5:51   Offensive foul on Cristiano Felicio  
6:03   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
6:03   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
6:23 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 71-74
6:38 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 68-74
6:42   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Hutchison, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:46 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 68-71
6:50   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:53   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:09   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made free throw 68-69
7:31   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
7:31 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Chandler Hutchison 67-69
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:42   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
7:53 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 65-69
8:08   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:12   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot  
8:27 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-66
8:27 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 65-65
8:27   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:47   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06 +2 Joel Embiid made fade-away jump shot 65-64
9:23 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 65-62
9:33   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
9:36   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot 63-62
10:08 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 61-62
10:08   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:13   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
10:28 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Hutchison 61-60
10:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
10:37   Al Horford missed jump shot  
10:51   Personal foul on Chandler Hutchison  
11:09 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 58-60
11:12   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:16   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
11:34   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:42   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:48   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot, blocked by Al Horford  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 30
PHI 76ers 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:18 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
0:18 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 54-60
0:18   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
0:34 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
0:34 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
0:34   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
0:37 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 53-58
0:49 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
0:49 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
0:49   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
1:01 +2 Cristiano Felicio made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 51-56
1:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
1:05   Joel Embiid missed dunk  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:11   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
1:26   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
1:38   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:00   Full timeout called  
2:00   PHI team rebound  
2:00   Chandler Hutchison missed layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
2:04   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Zach LaVine  
2:09 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 49-56
2:09   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:18   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 47-56
2:42   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:44   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:58   Joel Embiid missed finger-roll layup  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
3:14   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
3:29 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
3:29 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
3:29   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
3:36 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
3:36 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
4:03 +2 Zach LaVine made fade-away jump shot 45-52
4:15   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Zach LaVine  
4:33 +2 Coby White made layup 43-52
4:38   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
4:42   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:50   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Shake Milton  
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Zach LaVine  
5:10 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 41-52
5:29 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 39-52
5:40   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:42   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
5:59 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Shake Milton 39-49
6:22 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 39-47
6:22   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:25   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
6:42   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
6:59 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk 37-47
6:59   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:04   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:17   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:22   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
7:40   Violation  
7:40   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
7:53 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 35-47
7:55   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:58   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
8:08   Personal foul on Coby White  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:17   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:30   Ben Simmons missed alley-oop shot  
8:47 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 35-44
8:48   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
8:51   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
9:08 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made dunk 32-44
9:08   Offensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
9:13   Ben Simmons missed layup  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:37   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Turnover on Josh Richardson  
9:46   Offensive foul on Josh Richardson  
9:53 +1 Shaquille Harrison made free throw 32-42
9:53   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
9:53 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup 31-42
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
10:16 +2 Coby White made floating jump shot 29-42
10:30 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot 27-42
10:33   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:32   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:51   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:08   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:33 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Coby White 27-40
11:45 +2 Glenn Robinson III made dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 25-40
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Joel Embiid  

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 25
PHI 76ers 38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-38
0:03   PHI team rebound  
0:03   Josh Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:23   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 25-37
1:09 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made jump shot 25-34
1:33 +2 Mike Scott made layup 23-34
1:52   Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono  
2:02 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 23-32
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
2:12   Ben Simmons missed jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:29   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 23-30
2:44   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:47   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Al Horford  
3:01 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 21-30
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Ben Simmons  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:23   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:32   Cristiano Felicio missed floating jump shot  
3:44 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
3:44 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
3:44   Shooting foul on Coby White  
3:55 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
3:55   CHI team rebound  
3:55   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:55   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:18 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 20-25
4:38 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 20-22
4:38   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:41   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 18-22
5:09   Violation  
5:09 +2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 18-20
5:21 +2 Tobias Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 16-20
5:27   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
5:30   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made free throw 16-18
5:39   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
5:39 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Ben Simmons 16-17
5:47 +1 Cristiano Felicio made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-15
5:47   CHI team rebound  
5:47   Cristiano Felicio missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:47   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
5:58 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 15-15
6:03   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Ben Simmons  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:21   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
6:42 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 15-12
6:50   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:53   Al Horford missed jump shot  
7:16 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 12-12
7:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
7:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
7:33   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
7:56