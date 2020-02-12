|
+3
Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan
19-26
11:27
Fred VanVleet missed jump shot
11:24
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
11:15
+2
Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
19-28
10:53
Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:50
Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler
10:38
+2
Caris LeVert made jump shot
19-30
10:29
Violation
10:20
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
10:20
TOR team rebound
10:12
Fred VanVleet missed hook shot
10:12
TOR team rebound
10:06
+2
Fred VanVleet made jump shot
21-30
9:53
Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
9:38
24-second shot clock violation turnover
9:16
Lost ball turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Garrett Temple
9:11
Garrett Temple missed layup
9:10
Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert
9:06
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
9:04
Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
9:02
+3
Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
24-30
9:00
Full timeout called
8:41
+2
Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
24-32
8:23
+2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet
26-32
8:10
Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Patrick McCaw
8:10
Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan
7:49
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:49
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
7:39
+2
Wilson Chandler made finger-roll layup, assist by Caris LeVert
26-34
7:20
Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
7:01
Caris LeVert missed jump shot
6:59
Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
6:56
Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
6:56
Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:56
TOR team rebound
6:56
+1
Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-34
6:48
Wilson Chandler missed jump shot
6:46
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
6:35
+3
Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam
30-34
6:17
Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:15
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
6:09
Lost ball turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince
6:01
Out of bounds turnover on Wilson Chandler
5:56
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:54
BKN team rebound
5:38
Wilson Chandler missed running Jump Shot
5:36
Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
5:35
Jarrett Allen missed reverse layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka
5:32
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
5:30
Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:30
Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
5:20
Spencer Dinwiddie missed running Jump Shot
5:20
TOR team rebound
5:20
Personal foul on Jarrett Allen
5:11
Terence Davis missed driving layup
5:11
BKN team rebound
5:11
Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
4:53
Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
4:53
+1
Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
30-35
4:53
+1
Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-36
4:39
OG Anunoby missed hook shot
4:37
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
4:22
Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Kyle Lowry
4:17
+2
Pascal Siakam made layup
32-36
4:08
+2
Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
32-38
4:08
Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam
4:08
+1
Jarrett Allen made free throw
32-39
3:53
Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
3:48
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
3:39
+2
Spencer Dinwiddie made jump shot
32-41
3:31
Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
3:24
OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:20
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
3:09
Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup
3:08
Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
3:06
Shooting foul on Chris Boucher
3:06
+1
Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws
32-42
3:06
Full timeout called
3:06
+1
Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-43
2:53
Kyle Lowry missed layup
2:48
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
2:45
+2
Caris LeVert made layup
32-45
2:31
+2
Pascal Siakam made hook shot
34-45
2:09
Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
2:09
+1
Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws
34-46
2:09
Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:05
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
1:57
+2
Pascal Siakam made hook shot
36-46
1:46
Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince
1:37
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:35
Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher
1:31
Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
1:31
+1
Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
37-46
1:31
+1
Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-46
1:08
Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by OG Anunoby
1:04
+2
Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry
40-46
0:50
Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry
0:50
+1
Joe Harris made 1st of 3 free throws
40-47
0:50
+1
Joe Harris made 2nd of 3 free throws
40-48
0:50
+1
Joe Harris made 3rd of 3 free throws
40-49
0:31
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Caris LeVert
0:23
+3
Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
40-52
0:01
Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
0:01
Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
0:00
Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
BKN team rebound
0:00
End of period
