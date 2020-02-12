TOR
Raptors' 15-game win streak snapped with 101-91 loss to Nets

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn't find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% over the previous 15 games.

This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry's triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Nets extended a 10-point lead after three quarters to 80-65 in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth and spent the rest of the game turning back every Toronto attempt to get back in it. The Raptors' best shot came when Ibaka made a 3-pointer and VanVleet converted a three-point play to cut it to 91-82 with 4:13 remaining, but LeVert made consecutive baskets to quickly push the lead back into double figures.

The Nets scored the first seven points of the second quarter to open a 30-19 lead. The Raptors had the deficit down to six in the final minute of the period, but Harris made three free throws and then a 3 to make it 52-40 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto had won 10 straight on the road. ... The Raptors lost for the first time since Jan. 12 against San Antonio.

Nets: Brooklyn has won five straight at home. ... Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while backup center DeAndre Jordan also had 10 rebounds against a Toronto team playing without injured center Marc Gasol.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Phoenix on Feb. 21.

Nets: Visit Philadelphia on Feb. 20.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 19
BKN Nets 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
11:25 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Caris LeVert 0-2
11:10   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
11:10   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:10   TOR team rebound  
11:10 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-2
10:55   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:44 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 3-2
10:34   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:27   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Joe Harris  
9:53 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 3-4
9:37   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:23   Jarrett Allen missed driving layup  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
9:14 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-4
8:58   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:50 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 6-7
8:37 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 8-7
8:27   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by OG Anunoby  
8:27   BKN team rebound  
8:22   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:14   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Caris LeVert  
8:05   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:56   Kyle Lowry missed finger-roll layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:50 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 8-9
7:35   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:26 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made finger-roll layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 8-11
7:10   Offensive foul on Serge Ibaka  
7:10   Turnover on Serge Ibaka  
7:10   Full timeout called  
6:51   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Caris LeVert  
6:26   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
6:16   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:52   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:44 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 10-11
5:23 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 10-14
5:09   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:56   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   TOR team rebound  
4:54   Full timeout called  
4:40   Pascal Siakam missed running Jump Shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:19   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:13   Kyle Lowry missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:06   Joe Harris missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
3:55   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
3:37 +2 Joe Harris made reverse layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 10-16
3:22 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 12-16
3:12 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 12-18
2:58 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 14-18
2:45   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
2:32   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:23 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 14-21
2:15   Full timeout called  
2:15   Violation  
2:02   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:52   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:45   Garrett Temple missed layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
1:40   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:26 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 16-21
0:59   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed jump shot  
0:57   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:50 +2 DeAndre Jordan made hook shot 16-23
0:35 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 19-23
0:28   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:24   Patrick McCaw missed layup  
0:21   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:06   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 21
BKN Nets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 19-26
11:27   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:15 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 19-28
10:53   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
10:38 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 19-30
10:29   Violation  
10:20   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:20   TOR team rebound  
10:12   Fred VanVleet missed hook shot  
10:12   TOR team rebound  
10:06 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 21-30
9:53   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:38   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Garrett Temple  
9:11   Garrett Temple missed layup  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:06   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:02 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 24-30
9:00   Full timeout called  
8:41 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 24-32
8:23 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 26-32
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
8:10   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
7:49   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
7:39 +2 Wilson Chandler made finger-roll layup, assist by Caris LeVert 26-34
7:20   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:01   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
6:56   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:56   Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:56   TOR team rebound  
6:56 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
6:48   Wilson Chandler missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:35 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 30-34
6:17   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:09   Lost ball turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:01   Out of bounds turnover on Wilson Chandler  
5:56   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   BKN team rebound  
5:38   Wilson Chandler missed running Jump Shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:35   Jarrett Allen missed reverse layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:30   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:20   Spencer Dinwiddie missed running Jump Shot  
5:20   TOR team rebound  
5:20   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:11   Terence Davis missed driving layup  
5:11   BKN team rebound  
5:11   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
4:53   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
4:53 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
4:53 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
4:39   OG Anunoby missed hook shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:17 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 32-36
4:08 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 32-38
4:08   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
4:08 +1 Jarrett Allen made free throw 32-39
3:53   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:39 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made jump shot 32-41
3:31   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:24   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:09   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:06   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
3:06 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 32-42
3:06   Full timeout called  
3:06 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-43
2:53   Kyle Lowry missed layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:45 +2 Caris LeVert made layup 32-45
2:31 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 34-45
2:09   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
2:09 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 34-46
2:09   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:57 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 36-46
1:46   Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:37   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:31   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:31 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
1:31 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by OG Anunoby  
1:04 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 40-46
0:50   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
0:50 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 3 free throws 40-47
0:50 +1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 3 free throws 40-48
0:50 +1 Joe Harris made 3rd of 3 free throws 40-49
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:23 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 40-52
0:01   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 25
BKN Nets 23

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:25   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
11:19   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:01   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:58   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Caris LeVert  
10:49   Taurean Waller-Prince missed layup  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
10:40   Out of bounds turnover on Fred VanVleet  
10:30   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
10:15   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:01   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:40   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:23   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:11   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:01   Backcourt turnover on OG Anunoby  
8:50 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 40-54
8:37 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 42-54
8:23 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 42-56
8:23   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:23   Jarrett Allen missed free throw  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:11 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 44-56
7:59 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 44-58
7:59   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
7:59 +1 Jarrett Allen made free throw 44-59
7:51   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:38   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:35 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 46-59
7:16   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
7:16 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 46-60
7:16