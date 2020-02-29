DET
SAC

Kings chasing postseason berth in matchup vs. Pistons

  • FLM
  • Feb 29, 2020

The Sacramento Kings collected a valuable road victory in their quest for a playoff berth.

They'll try to keep moving up the standings when they open a three-game homestand against Detroit on Sunday.

The Kings defeated Memphis, the team they're chasing for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, 104-101 on Friday. Sacramento's fourth victory in its last five games was engineered by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who was a question mark to play due to an abdominal injury.

Fox wound up scoring a team-high 25 points, including some clutch baskets during crunch time. Sacramento moved within three games of Memphis in the standings.

"I saw him (Thursday) and he wasn't moving so good, so my whole prep coming into (Friday's) game was he's not playing," coach Luke Walton said. "He told me he wanted to play ... and for him to play through that, in a game that we need, it's important for us right now.

"They're all important, but it's important to finish off a good road trip. He showed a lot of good leadership and then went out there and played a very high-level game."

Fox felt he couldn't miss the pivotal game with the franchise desperate to make the postseason.

"I'm not 100 percent, but I can play," Fox said to the Sacramento Bee.

It remains to be seen whether Fox will play through the pain against the Pistons, who ended a seven-game losing streak by topping Phoenix on Friday, 113-111. The Kings also will host Washington and Philadelphia before heading to Portland on Saturday.

Fox scored a team-high 22 points against the Pistons in the teams' first meeting in January, but Detroit rolled to a 127-106 victory that day.

Forward Christian Wood led the Pistons with 23 points, while Derrick Rose had 22 points and 11 assists.

That duo also came up big when Detroit ended its slide on Friday. Wood had 19 points and Rose erupted for 31, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

"We know we only have 20-something games left, so we are trying to get better, trying to elevate our game and stay consistent," Rose said.

Coach Dwane Casey was encouraged by his team's performance. Rose is one of the few veterans remaining on a youth-filled roster.

"I feel good for the guys. They have been working their behind off," he said. "We basically have been having training camp the last few weeks with all the young guys coming in and the development has showed a lot of good things in a lot of different places, so I feel good for the players. I have been through this before, I know what phase of our program we're in, but (Friday) was a big step toward which way we want to go in the future."

The Pistons also got a boost from backup point guard Brandon Knight, who was acquired from Cleveland just before the trade deadline in early February. He scored 19 points, with 11 in the fourth quarter.

"Multiple playmakers, that's why we had Brandon and Derrick out there a lot (together)," Casey said. "I've always had success with multiple point guards in the game and it's very difficult for today's defense to guard."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 6
SAC Kings 8

Time Team Play Score
8:19   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:21   Christian Wood missed layup  
8:39 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup 57-58
9:01   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:04   Christian Wood missed layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:12   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
9:22   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Harry III Giles  
9:34   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
9:52 +2 Harrison Barnes made dunk 57-56
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Harrison Barnes  
10:03   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
10:05   Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:22   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:44 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 57-54
10:55 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 57-52
11:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
11:05   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 54-52
11:47 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 51-52

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 20
SAC Kings 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
0:04   Offensive foul on De'Aaron Fox  
0:26   Turnover on Derrick Walton  
0:26   Offensive foul on Derrick Walton  
0:36 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 51-50
0:40 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot 51-48
0:50 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 48-48
1:03 +1 Tony Snell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
1:03 +1 Tony Snell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
1:03   Personal foul on Alex Len  
1:16 +2 Alex Len made dunk 46-45
1:17   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:17   Alex Len missed dunk  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:22   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
1:36   Turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:36   Offensive foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:48 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-43
1:48   SAC team rebound  
1:48   Harrison Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:48   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
1:48   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
1:54   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
2:00   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:34   Full timeout called  
2:42 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 46-42
2:48   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:51   John Henson missed hook shot  
3:15 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 46-39
3:15   Shooting foul on Derrick Walton  
3:15 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 46-38
3:39 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tony Snell 46-36
3:50   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
3:53   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:56   John Henson missed dunk  
3:56   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
4:02   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
4:17 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 44-36
4:32 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-34
4:32 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 43-34
4:32   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:46   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Full timeout called  
5:00 +2 John Henson made dunk 42-34
5:00   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
5:01   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:24   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
5:38 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot 40-34
5:52 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
5:52 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
5:52   Shooting foul on Brandon Knight  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
6:01   John Henson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:01   DET team rebound  
6:01   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:01 +1 Tony Snell made free throw 37-32
6:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:01   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
6:12 +1 Harry III Giles made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
6:12 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
6:12   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight  
6:28 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 36-30
6:37   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:39   John Henson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:39   DET team rebound  
6:39   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
6:54 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-28
6:54   SAC team rebound  
6:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:54   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
7:06   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
7:24 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
7:24 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
7:24   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
7:34   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
7:45 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
7:45 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 34-26
7:45   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
7:51   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot 34-25
8:22   Personal foul on John Henson  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:37   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Full timeout called  
8:53 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 34-23
8:56   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:00   Derrick Rose missed turnaround jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:14   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
9:23   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:46 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 34-21
9:49   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:53   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
9:59   SAC team rebound  
9:59   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
10:13   Personal foul on Donta Hall  
10:13   SAC team rebound  
10:14   Sekou Doumbouya missed jump shot  
10:25   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
10:26   DET team rebound  
10:26   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 34-18
10:52   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:56   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
11:02   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
11:13   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 34-16
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Khyri Thomas  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
11:40   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 31
SAC Kings 16

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   DET team rebound  
0:01   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:06   Alex Len missed dunk  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
0:06   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
0:18   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:21   Buddy Hield missed driving layup  
0:32 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16
0:32 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
0:32   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
0:50 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-16
0:50 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 29-15
0:50   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:10 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway 29-14
1:26 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 27-14
1:26   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:31   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:53   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07 +2 Alex Len made hook shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 27-12
2:13   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:18   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Full timeout called  
2:40 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 27-10
2:40   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:46   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:56   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15 +2 Cory Joseph made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 27-8
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:45   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:48   Tony Snell missed layup  
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by Tony Snell  
4:06 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 27-6
4:17   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:20   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 24-6
4:48 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 21-6
4:58   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:01   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:11   Alex Len missed turnaround jump shot  
5:21 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by John Henson 21-4
5:29   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by John Henson  
5:40   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
5:51 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-4
5:51   DET team rebound  
5:51   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:51   Shooting foul on Alex Len  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:52   Christian Wood missed layup  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:03   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:18   DET team rebound  
6:16   Tony Snell missed jump shot  
6:28   DET team rebound  
6:28   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Len  
6:45 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 18-4
6:57   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
7:01   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:08   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:24   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
7:38   Full timeout called  
7:39 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 18-1
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by John Henson  
8:00 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 16-1
8:13   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:20   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
8:35   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 14-1
8:50   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Full timeout called  
9:11 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot 12-1
9:13   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:17   Christian Wood missed layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:19   Svi Mykhailiuk missed layup  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:25   Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Snell  
9:40 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 9-1
9:46   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:49   Harry III Giles missed layup  
9:59 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by John Henson 6-1
10:13   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:16   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
10:39 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-1
10:39 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
10:39   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:42   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:01   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
11:21   SAC team rebound  
11:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Shooting foul on Derrick Rose  
11:37 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Tony Snell 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Rose
25 PG
B. Hield
24 SG
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
49.0 Field Goal % 42.7
49.0 Three Point % 42.7
87.1 Free Throw % 85.2
  Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles 8:19
  Christian Wood missed layup 8:21
+ 2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup 8:39
  Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles 9:01
  Christian Wood missed layup, blocked by Harry III Giles 9:04
  Defensive rebound by Christian Wood 9:10
  De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood 9:12
  Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Harry III Giles 9:22
  Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox 9:34
+ 2 Harrison Barnes made dunk 9:52
  Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Harrison Barnes 9:56