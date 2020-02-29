TOR
DEN

Raptors take postseason push to Denver

  • FLM
  • Feb 29, 2020

The Toronto Raptors were supposed to fall off this year after a magical run to the NBA title last spring.

Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard moved to Los Angeles, taking away Toronto's most talented player and the primary reason the Larry O'Brien Trophy resides in Canada.

But instead of regressing, the Raptors have surged, and at 42-17 are in second place in the Eastern Conference and looking like they'll be a strong playoff contender when April rolls around. They are 17-3 in their past 20 games, which includes losing consecutive games last week for the first time in two months.

Avoiding a rare three-game skid could be tough when the reigning champions visit Denver on Sunday night, though.

Toronto is coming off a surprising home loss to Charlotte on Friday night in a game in which Fred VanVleet (sore left shoulder) and Serge Ibaka (sore right knee) both were inactive. Norman Powell returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a fractured finger, and Patrick McCaw played after sitting out three with an illness.

Center Marc Gasol hasn't played since Jan. 30 because of his left hamstring injury, but head coach Nick Nurse said everyone is going on the five-game Western Conference road trip that begins in Denver. It also starts a push for playoff positioning with 23 games left.

"We need everybody to get back," guard Kyle Lowry said after Friday's loss to the Hornets. "This is the time. We're in March now and it's time to pick it up a little bit more and try to level up a little."

Getting healthy will help on the trip, especially against a Nuggets team that got blown out by Leonard's new team on Friday night. The Clippers ran Denver off the court in a 132-103 win to tie the Nuggets for second place in the Western Conference.

Denver never led, and the game wasn't competitive in the second half, prompting head coach Michael Malone to call his team's play soft, a label that guard Will Barton agreed with while addressing his teammates postgame.

"This was a wake-up call," Barton said after the loss. "I'm one of the veterans on this team, I know my voice is respected in that locker room, and I really want to win at the end of the day. It's no time to play around; it's time to get serious."

The Nuggets have lost three of their past five games despite the continued strong play of center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray. Jokic averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds in February while Murray scored 23.6 points a game in the month.

Denver likely will need the pair to continue to carry the load while getting more from the rest of the team. Suffering their worst loss of the season might be enough to spark the Nuggets against the Raptors.

Jokic didn't seem worried about the loss in Los Angeles carrying over.

"We've had a lot of bad losses," Jokic said. "Maybe this is just, as you guys say, maybe a little bit more important. But it's still not the end of the world. We've had a lot of losses against teams that have a worse record than us. We've responded well."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 8
DEN Nuggets 9

Time Team Play Score
9:10   Full timeout called  
9:09 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 77-82
9:19 +2 Nikola Jokic made turnaround jump shot 75-82
9:49 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 75-80
10:10 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 73-80
10:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:17   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
10:26 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 73-77
10:26   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:30   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
10:41 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 73-75
10:55 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-75
10:55 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 71-74
10:55   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:56   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
11:10   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
11:41 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 71-73

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 37
DEN Nuggets 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 69-73
0:08   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by OG Anunoby  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
0:27   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 67-73
1:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:00   TOR team rebound  
1:02   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:04   OG Anunoby missed finger-roll layup  
1:27 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 67-71
1:49 +2 Norman Powell made reverse layup, assist by OG Anunoby 67-68
1:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:58   Jamal Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
2:16 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving dunk 65-68
2:25   Turnover on Jerami Grant  
2:25   Offensive foul on Jerami Grant  
2:42   Full timeout called  
2:50 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 63-68
3:00   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:03   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
3:17   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by OG Anunoby  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:26   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Turnover on Gary Harris  
3:37   Offensive foul on Gary Harris  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
3:41   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 63-65
3:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:56 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Will Barton 62-65
4:08 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 62-63
4:20 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 60-63
4:36 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 60-60
4:54   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:55   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
5:01   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:01   DEN team rebound  
5:01   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made free throw 57-60
5:17   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
5:17 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 56-60
5:27 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 54-60
5:52 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 54-57
5:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:59   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
6:13 +1 Will Barton made free throw 52-57
6:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:29 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 52-56
6:33   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:36   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
7:33   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by OG Anunoby  
8:01   Full timeout called  
8:01 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 49-56
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by OG Anunoby  
8:16 +2 Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 47-56
8:22   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:28   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:47 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 45-56
9:00 +2 Torrey Craig made hook shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 43-56
9:27 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 43-54
9:37 +2 Torrey Craig made reverse layup, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 40-54
9:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:46   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Full timeout called  
9:56 +2 Torrey Craig made finger-roll layup 40-52
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Chris Boucher, stolen by Torrey Craig  
10:08 +1 Nikola Jokic made free throw 40-50
10:08   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
10:08 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Monte Morris 40-49
10:19 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot 40-47
10:39 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 38-47
10:49 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 38-45
11:00 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 35-45
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:17 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 35-42
11:42 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 35-40

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 32
DEN Nuggets 40

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Michael Porter Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Norman Powell  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:06   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29 +2 Terence Davis made finger-roll layup 32-40
0:34   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:37   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
1:00 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
1:00 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
1:00   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:07   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
1:18   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
1:23   Torrey Craig missed fade-away jump shot  
1:39 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
1:39   TOR team rebound  
1:39   Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:39   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
1:39   TOR team rebound  
1:40   Mason Plumlee missed free throw  
1:40   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:40 +2 Mason Plumlee made reverse layup, assist by Monte Morris 27-40
1:59   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
2:01   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
2:15 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 27-38
2:31 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
2:31 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:31   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
2:42   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:44   Michael Porter Jr. missed free throw  
2:44   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:44 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 25-35
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
2:53   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on Jerami Grant  
3:11   Full timeout called  
3:12 +3 Patrick McCaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 25-32
3:20   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:22   Monte Morris missed layup  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:36   Pascal Siakam missed finger-roll layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
3:47   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
3:53   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
4:09 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 22-32
4:20 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 19-32
4:23   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
4:33 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
4:33 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
4:33   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
4:47 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 17-29
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:53   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
5:01   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
5:16 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Terence Davis 17-26
5:31 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by Jerami Grant 15-26
5:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:41   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
5:55 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
5:55 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
5:55   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
6:15 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 15-22
6:17   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by OG Anunoby  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:33   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Full timeout called  
6:59 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 13-22
7:17 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 13-19
7:17   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:21   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by OG Anunoby  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:35   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 11-19
8:09 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
8:09 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-16
8:09   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
8:20 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
8:20   DEN team rebound  
8:20   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:41 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 9-15
8:55 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 6-15
9:07 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 6-12
9:11   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:11   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:14   Kyle Lowry missed floating jump shot  
9:25 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 4-12
9:41 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
9:41 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
9:41   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
9:47 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 2-9
9:54   DEN team rebound  
9:54   Will Barton missed layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:59   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 2-7
10:21 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by OG Anunoby 2-5
10:42   Violation  
10:42 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Gary Harris 0-5
10:52   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:55   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
11:10   Turnover on Jamal Murray  
11:10   Offensive foul on Jamal Murray  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:15   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 0-3
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
45.9 Field Goal % 53.3
46.1 Three Point % 53.1
79.7 Free Throw % 81.6
  Full timeout called 9:10
+ 2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 9:09
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made turnaround jump shot 9:19
+ 2 OG Anunoby made layup 9:49
+ 3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 10:10
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 10:15
  Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup 10:17
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made layup 10:26
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 10:26
  Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot 10:30
+ 2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 10:41
Team Stats
Points 77 82
Field Goals 28-51 (54.9%) 30-51 (58.8%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 26
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 15 18
Team 3 4
Assists 13 27
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 11 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
O. Anunoby SF 3
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 42-17 32378-77
home team logo Nuggets 40-19 40339-82
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 42-17 112.7 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Nuggets 40-19 110.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
O. Anunoby SF 10.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.6 APG 49.7 FG%
J. Murray PG 18.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.8 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
O. Anunoby SF 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
J. Murray PG 17 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
54.9 FG% 58.8
38.1 3PT FG% 68.2
92.9 FT% 70.0
Raptors
Starters
O. Anunoby
K. Lowry
N. Powell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
P. Siakam
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Anunoby 22 6 2 9/11 2/3 2/2 2 23 6 0 0 2 4 -6 38
K. Lowry 13 2 4 3/6 2/4 5/5 3 21 0 0 1 0 2 -4 22
N. Powell 12 4 0 6/10 0/3 0/0 0 23 0 1 0 0 4 -2 17
R. Hollis-Jefferson 9 2 3 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 18 0 1 0 2 0 -3 18
P. Siakam 7 2 2 3/12 1/5 0/0 3 23 0 0 2 0 2 -6 11
On Court
O. Anunoby
K. Lowry
N. Powell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
P. Siakam
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Anunoby 22 6 2 9/11 2/3 2/2 2 23 6 0 0 2 4 -6 38
K. Lowry 13 2 4 3/6 2/4 5/5 3 21 0 0 1 0 2 -4 22
N. Powell 12 4 0 6/10 0/3 0/0 0 23 0 1 0 0 4 -2 17
R. Hollis-Jefferson 9 2 3 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 18 0 1 0 2 0 -3 18
P. Siakam 7 2 2 3/12 1/5 0/0 3 23 0 0 2 0 2 -6 11
On Bench
T. Davis
C. Boucher
P. McCaw
M. Thomas
M. Gasol
S. Ibaka
S. Johnson
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
D. Hernandez
O. Brissett
P. Watson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Davis 6 2 1 2/4 1/3 1/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 2 -2 9
C. Boucher 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 3 0 0 1 0 1 +1 5
P. McCaw 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -1 3
M. Thomas 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 19 13 28/51 8/21 13/14 11 130 6 2 5 4 15 -25 125