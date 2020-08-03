|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed driving layup
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Allen made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant
|
51-58
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Jrue Holiday made free throw
|
49-58
|
0:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grayson Allen
|
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
49-57
|
0:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JJ Redick
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Lonzo Ball
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lonzo Ball
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-55
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-55
|
1:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick Favors
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving layup, assist by Dillon Brooks
|
47-55
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed free throw
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
45-55
|
2:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Brandon Ingram
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hart
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Ingram
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Derrick Favors missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Derrick Favors missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Derrick Favors missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Lonzo Ball
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram made jump shot
|
45-53
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant made driving layup
|
45-51
|
4:21
|
|
|
MEM team rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-51
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-50
|
4:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Clarke
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Derrick Favors missed layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-49
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-49
|
5:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick Favors
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-49
|
5:29
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja Morant
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant made driving layup
|
41-48
|
6:30
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hart made driving layup
|
39-48
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
+1
|
Josh Hart made free throw
|
39-46
|
6:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja Morant
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hart made layup
|
39-45
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks made driving layup
|
39-43
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
JJ Redick made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
37-43
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks
|
37-41
|
7:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lonzo Ball
|
|
8:29
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Tolliver
|
34-41
|
8:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Nicolo Melli
|
31-41
|
9:09
|
|
+1
|
Jonas Valanciunas made free throw
|
31-39
|
9:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli
|
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson
|
30-39
|
9:20
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson
|
28-39
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
28-36
|
9:47
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks
|
28-34
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
25-34
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
25-33
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-32
|
10:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Tolliver
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson made floating jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
25-31
|
10:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson
|
25-29
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hart
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Zion Williamson missed driving layup
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson
|
22-29
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed floating jump shot
|