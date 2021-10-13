|
12:00
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic vs. Deandre Ayton (Cameron Payne gains possession)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
CJ McCollum personal foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Norman Powell turnover (bad pass) (Deandre Ayton steals)
|
|
11:16
|
|
+3
|
Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists)
|
0-3
|
10:54
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Devin Booker offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
+3
|
Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot
|
0-6
|
9:54
|
|
|
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
CJ McCollum offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
|
0-8
|
9:29
|
|
|
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|
2-8
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Jae Crowder makes two point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|
2-10
|
8:37
|
|
|
Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
CJ McCollum makes two point jump shot
|
4-11
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-11
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-11
|
7:18
|
|
|
Cameron Payne misses two point layup
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Deandre Ayton makes two point putback dunk
|
6-13
|
7:02
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Robert Covington misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (Devin Booker steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
+3
|
Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|
6-16
|
6:20
|
|
|
Trail Blazers 60 second timeout
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic offensive foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges blocks Norman Powell's two point layup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jae Crowder kicked ball violation
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Damian Lillard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Norman Powell personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Robert Covington draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Robert Covington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-15
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Robert Covington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-15
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Johnson makes three point jump shot (Landry Shamet assists)
|
8-18
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|
10-18
|
2:46
|
|
|
Robert Covington personal foul (Elfrid Payton draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Suns 60 second timeout
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Dennis Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
JaVale McGee defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|
10-21
|
1:59
|
|
|
Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Greg Brown III blocks Cameron Johnson's two point driving layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Suns offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Abdel Nader misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Dennis Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
CJ Elleby misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
JaVale McGee defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
CJ Elleby defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Larry Nance Jr. personal foul (JaVale McGee draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
JaVale McGee turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Landry Shamet shooting foul (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Dennis Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Dennis Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-21
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
JaVale McGee makes two point driving dunk (Elfrid Payton assists)
|
11-23
|
0:12
|
|
|
Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Abdel Nader misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ben McLemore defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|