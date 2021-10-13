POR
PHO

1st Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
11
PHO
Suns
23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jusuf Nurkic vs. Deandre Ayton (Cameron Payne gains possession)  
11:49   CJ McCollum personal foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
11:41   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
11:22   Norman Powell turnover (bad pass) (Deandre Ayton steals)  
11:16 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists) 0-3
10:54   Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot  
10:52   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
10:42   Deandre Ayton turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
10:24   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
10:17   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Devin Booker offensive rebound  
10:07 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot 0-6
9:54   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
9:52   CJ McCollum offensive rebound  
9:50   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
9:47   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
9:41 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 0-8
9:29   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
9:26   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
9:16   Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot  
9:10   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
9:03 +2 Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup (Damian Lillard assists) 2-8
8:50 +2 Jae Crowder makes two point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 2-10
8:37   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
8:31   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
8:26   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
8:08 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point jump shot 4-11
7:48   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
7:35   Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)  
7:35 +1 Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-11
7:35 +1 Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-11
7:18   Cameron Payne misses two point layup  
7:17   Deandre Ayton offensive rebound  
7:13 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point putback dunk 6-13
7:02   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
6:58   Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound  
6:50   Robert Covington misses two point driving layup  
6:46   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
6:37   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
6:25   Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (Devin Booker steals)  
6:20 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot 6-16
6:20   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
6:01   Jusuf Nurkic offensive foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
6:01   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (offensive foul)  
5:48   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
5:34   Mikal Bridges blocks Norman Powell's two point layup  
5:33   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
5:25   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
5:17   Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
5:08   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
5:00   CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup  
4:56   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
4:50   Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot  
4:45   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
4:44   Jae Crowder kicked ball violation  
4:33   Jusuf Nurkic misses two point turnaround hook shot  
4:31   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
4:18   Deandre Ayton misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:16   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
4:10   Damian Lillard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:52   Norman Powell personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
3:47   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
3:44   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
3:24   Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Robert Covington draws the foul)  
3:24 +1 Robert Covington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-15
3:24 +1 Robert Covington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-15
3:09 +3 Cameron Johnson makes three point jump shot (Landry Shamet assists) 8-18
2:57 +2 Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup 10-18
2:46   Robert Covington personal foul (Elfrid Payton draws the foul)  
2:46   Suns 60 second timeout  
2:40   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
2:38   Dennis Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
2:28   Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot  
2:25   JaVale McGee defensive rebound  
2:18 +3 Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 10-21
1:59   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:48   Greg Brown III blocks Cameron Johnson's two point driving layup  
1:48   Suns offensive rebound  
1:41   Abdel Nader misses three point jump shot  
1:38   Dennis Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
1:28   CJ Elleby misses two point jump shot  
1:25   JaVale McGee defensive rebound  
1:20   Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot  
1:17   CJ Elleby defensive rebound  
1:08   Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
1:02   Larry Nance Jr. personal foul (JaVale McGee draws the foul)  
0:57   JaVale McGee turnover (traveling)  
0:43   Landry Shamet shooting foul (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
0:43   Dennis Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:43   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
0:43 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-21
0:33 +2 JaVale McGee makes two point driving dunk (Elfrid Payton assists) 11-23
0:12   Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point driving layup  
0:08   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
0:01   Abdel Nader misses two point layup  
0:00   Ben McLemore defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
29
PHO
Suns
36

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 14-23
11:30 +2 JaVale McGee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Elfrid Payton assists) 14-25
11:21   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
11:21   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
11:14   Norman Powell misses two point jump shot  
11:12   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
11:08   Norman Powell personal foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)  
10:58 +2 Elfrid Payton makes two point floating jump shot 14-27
10:43 +2 Larry Nance Jr. makes two point jump shot 16-27
10:30 +2 JaVale McGee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cameron Johnson assists) 16-29
10:06 +2 Norman Powell makes two point driving layup 18-29
10:06   Landry Shamet shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)  
10:06 +1 Norman Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-29
9:51 +2 JaVale McGee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Elfrid Payton assists) 19-31
9:37   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
9:34   JaVale McGee defensive rebound  
9:26   Abdel Nader misses two point layup  
9:24   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
9:18   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:08   Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)  
9:02   Devin Booker shooting foul (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
9:02 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-31
9:02 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-31
8:47 +2 Devin Booker makes two point floating jump shot (Landry Shamet assists) 21-33
8:33   Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:32   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
8:22   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:19   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
8:19   JaVale McGee personal foul (Loose ball) (Robert Covington draws the foul)  
8:07   CJ McCollum misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:05   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
7:50   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Norman Powell defensive rebound  
7:43   Norman Powell misses two point layup  
7:38   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
7:31   Deandre Ayton misses three point jump shot  
7:28   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
7:24   Jae Crowder personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
7:14   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
7:12   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
7:03 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists) 21-36
6:55   CJ McCollum misses two point layup  
6:50   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
6:46   Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)  
6:40 +2 Norman Powell makes two point dunk (Larry Nance Jr. assists) 23-36
6:40   Suns 60 second timeout  
6:26   Devin Booker misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:22   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
6:16   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
6:13   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
6:04   Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot  
6:02   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
5:48   Jusuf Nurkic offensive foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
5:48   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (offensive foul)  
5:32 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot 23-38
5:18 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists) 26-38
5:08   Norman Powell shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
5:08 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-39
5:08 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-40
5:00   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
4:40   Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)  
4:40   Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)  
4:37   Jae Crowder shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)  
4:37 +1 Norman Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-40
4:37   Norman Powell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:34   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
4:21   Jae Crowder turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:04 +2 Robert Covington makes two point driving layup (Damian Lillard assists) 29-40
3:55   Mikal Bridges misses two point reverse layup  
3:52   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
3:45   Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
3:33 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Devin Booker assists) 29-42
3:22 +2 Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup (CJ McCollum assists) 31-42
3:14 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 31-44
3:09   Devin Booker personal foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)  
3:09 +1 CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-44
3:09 +1 CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-44
2:55 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point reverse layup (Jae Crowder assists) 33-46
2:42   Jusuf Nurkic misses two point layup  
2:40   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
2:34 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists) 33-49
2:23   Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot  
2:21   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
2:18   Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)  
2:10 +2 Norman Powell makes two point fadeaway jump shot (CJ McCollum assists) 35-49
1:46