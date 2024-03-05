Jazz, Bulls collide after rallying for victories

After picking up a surprising come-from-behind win in Sacramento on Monday night, the Chicago Bulls will look for more success away from home when they play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Coby White scored a career-high 37 points and DeMar DeRozan netted 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter in the Bulls' 113-109 win over the Kings. Chicago began its four-game Western Conference road trip with a bang by overcoming a 22-point deficit.

"At this point in the season, however you can get wins, you've got to get wins," White said. "You've got to start stacking wins. I don't care how we get them. I don't care how it looks. At the end of the day, if we win, that's all we care about."

The Bulls doubled up Sacramento on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, 36-18, to climb out of their double-digit hole. DeRozan finished with 28 points in the second half to help lead the resurgence and end a four-game losing streak to the Kings.

"Some games I feel it right away and some games you've got to kind of ease into it," said DeRozan, who only attempted one field goal in the first half. "And just me knowing myself, I know at one point I was going to get it going. So, (I) came through when we needed it."

The Bulls also received 20 points from Ayo Dosunmu. Nikola Vucevic contributed 13 rebounds and 10 points.

Chicago beat visiting Utah 130-113 on Nov. 6, although Zach LaVine (foot) is out for the season now after leading the Bulls with 24 points in that win.

The Jazz, who had only won one of nine games prior to their win against Washington on Monday, are hoping to gain some traction after pulling off their own rally vs. the Wizards.

John Collins had a huge outing for Utah with 17 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots, helping the Jazz overcome a 14-point deficit in the absence of several key players. Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps) and Walker Kessler (foot) didn't play due to injuries, and rookies Keyonte George (illness) and Taylor Hendricks (toe) left after limited action in the first half.

"I just wanted to come out aggressively to protect the rim," Collins said. "Collin (Sexton) and Jordan (Clarkson) are big time scorers, big time players in this league and they make my job a lot easier."

Clarkson and Sexton both came up in the clutch, especially in the fourth quarter, to help the Jazz end a three-game skid.

Clarkson finished with 38 points and scored 12 straight during a decisive stretch late in the fourth quarter to send the Wizards to their 15th loss in a row, 127-115. With that performance, Clarkson became the Jazz's all-time leader in 30-point games for reserve players with 13.

Sexton lifted the Jazz in the middle of the fourth with eight straight Utah points and finished with 29.

"It etches my time here in Utah," Clarkson said. "Winning Sixth Man of Year and all those things play a part in the history and culture that's being built here."

Clarkson added 10 rebounds and seven assists as Utah won for only the second time in 10 outings.

"I'm honestly more proud of his 10 rebounds than his 38 points," Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Clarkson.

--Field Level Media