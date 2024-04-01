TOR
MIN
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Raptors 23-52
|112.7 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|29.0 APG
|Timberwolves 52-23
|112.9 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|26.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Barrett
|27
|33.7
|20.8
|6.2
|4.0
|0.59
|0.41
|2.2
|55.3
|41.7
|59.2
|1
|5.2
|S. Barnes
|60
|34.9
|19.9
|8.2
|6.1
|1.25
|1.47
|2.8
|47.5
|34.1
|78.1
|2.4
|5.9
|I. Quickley
|32
|33.5
|17.7
|4.7
|6.6
|0.84
|0.19
|1.7
|41.7
|39.7
|79.3
|0.3
|4.3
|G. Trent Jr.
|66
|27.8
|13.4
|2.5
|1.6
|1.03
|0.15
|0.6
|42.6
|40.0
|77.0
|0.3
|2.2
|K. Olynyk
|22
|25.6
|12.2
|5.0
|4.8
|1.41
|0.68
|2.6
|53.2
|33.3
|80.3
|1.6
|3.4
|J. Poeltl
|50
|26.4
|11.1
|8.6
|2.5
|0.70
|1.52
|1.5
|65.6
|0.0
|55.1
|2.9
|5.7
|B. Brown
|29
|26.4
|9.6
|4.0
|2.8
|0.72
|0.31
|1.3
|46.6
|32.7
|88.0
|0.9
|3
|G. Dick
|54
|20.2
|7.9
|2.0
|1.2
|0.56
|0.04
|0.8
|42.2
|36.1
|86.4
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Nwora
|27
|14.8
|7.8
|2.9
|1.2
|0.67
|0.33
|1.0
|45.9
|32.0
|87.5
|0.4
|2.4
|O. Agbaji
|21
|21.6
|6.8
|3.2
|1.2
|0.71
|0.43
|1.0
|39.5
|24.1
|59.1
|1.5
|1.8
|C. Boucher
|50
|14.1
|6.4
|4.1
|0.5
|0.28
|0.48
|0.6
|50.7
|33.0
|77.2
|1.2
|2.9
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|15
|16.7
|5.9
|3.0
|1.5
|0.47
|0.13
|0.9
|42.1
|16.0
|87.5
|0.6
|2.4
|K. Simmons
|4
|16.8
|5.0
|1.8
|3.0
|1.50
|0.50
|0.3
|42.9
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Porter
|25
|14.4
|4.6
|3.3
|2.4
|0.80
|0.80
|0.8
|38.5
|33.3
|83.3
|1
|2.2
|J. McDaniels
|44
|9.8
|3.1
|1.5
|0.6
|0.39
|0.11
|0.6
|35.3
|16.9
|71.4
|0.3
|1.2
|D. Carton
|4
|9.0
|2.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.25
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|25.0
|80.0
|0.5
|0.5
|G. Temple
|22
|8.1
|2.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.45
|0.05
|0.4
|42.6
|32.0
|78.6
|0.4
|1
|M. Gueye
|9
|8.7
|2.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.22
|1.33
|1.2
|33.3
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|0.6
|Total
|75
|0.0
|112.7
|42.5
|29.0
|7.85
|4.80
|13.2
|47.4
|35.0
|74.9
|10.8
|31.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Edwards
|72
|35.3
|26.0
|5.6
|5.1
|1.28
|0.57
|3.1
|46.2
|35.8
|83.1
|0.7
|4.9
|K. Towns
|60
|32.8
|22.1
|8.4
|3.0
|0.72
|0.67
|2.8
|50.6
|42.3
|87.4
|1.5
|6.9
|R. Gobert
|69
|34.1
|13.8
|12.9
|1.3
|0.61
|2.12
|1.5
|65.6
|0.0
|63.6
|3.7
|9.2
|N. Reid
|74
|24.1
|13.3
|5.1
|1.3
|0.73
|0.88
|1.3
|48.0
|40.9
|76.6
|0.9
|4.2
|M. Conley
|70
|28.9
|11.3
|2.8
|6.0
|1.16
|0.21
|1.2
|45.7
|43.8
|90.4
|0.5
|2.4
|J. McDaniels
|65
|29.3
|10.7
|3.2
|1.4
|0.89
|0.55
|1.3
|49.0
|34.2
|70.8
|0.8
|2.3
|N. Alexander-Walker
|75
|23.5
|7.6
|2.0
|2.5
|0.76
|0.52
|0.9
|43.4
|38.4
|78.6
|0.4
|1.6
|K. Anderson
|72
|23.0
|6.7
|3.6
|4.3
|0.89
|0.58
|1.2
|47.5
|23.8
|71.8
|0.8
|2.8
|M. Morris
|19
|15.7
|5.2
|1.4
|2.4
|0.79
|0.16
|0.2
|40.9
|39.0
|73.3
|0.2
|1.2
|L. Garza
|20
|5.0
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.05
|0.3
|43.9
|31.0
|72.2
|0.7
|0.6
|T. Warren
|8
|13.3
|3.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.38
|0.13
|0.5
|38.2
|18.2
|50.0
|0.6
|1.5
|J. McLaughlin
|49
|10.7
|3.5
|1.3
|1.9
|0.61
|0.14
|0.3
|48.0
|51.3
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|D. Nix
|12
|3.3
|1.8
|0.1
|0.2
|0.33
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|35.7
|25.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Minott
|26
|2.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.15
|0.15
|0.1
|44.4
|25.0
|85.7
|0.1
|0.4
|L. Miller
|11
|3.0
|1.4
|1.1
|0.5
|0.09
|0.09
|0.1
|63.6
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.9
|W. Moore Jr.
|19
|2.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.26
|0.05
|0.2
|45.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Jackson
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|75
|0.0
|112.9
|43.7
|26.5
|7.73
|5.99
|13.3
|48.5
|38.7
|77.8
|9.4
|34.3