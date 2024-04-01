away team background logo
home team background logo
TOR
MIN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
TOR
Raptors
MIN
Timberwolves

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Raptors 23-52 -----
Timberwolves 52-23 -----
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
Raptors 23-52 112.7 PPG 42.5 RPG 29.0 APG
Timberwolves 52-23 112.9 PPG 43.7 RPG 26.5 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Raptors
Roster
R. Barrett
S. Barnes
I. Quickley
G. Trent Jr.
K. Olynyk
J. Poeltl
B. Brown
G. Dick
J. Nwora
O. Agbaji
C. Boucher
J. Freeman-Liberty
K. Simmons
J. Porter
J. McDaniels
D. Carton
G. Temple
M. Gueye
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Barrett 27 33.7 20.8 6.2 4.0 0.59 0.41 2.2 55.3 41.7 59.2 1 5.2
S. Barnes 60 34.9 19.9 8.2 6.1 1.25 1.47 2.8 47.5 34.1 78.1 2.4 5.9
I. Quickley 32 33.5 17.7 4.7 6.6 0.84 0.19 1.7 41.7 39.7 79.3 0.3 4.3
G. Trent Jr. 66 27.8 13.4 2.5 1.6 1.03 0.15 0.6 42.6 40.0 77.0 0.3 2.2
K. Olynyk 22 25.6 12.2 5.0 4.8 1.41 0.68 2.6 53.2 33.3 80.3 1.6 3.4
J. Poeltl 50 26.4 11.1 8.6 2.5 0.70 1.52 1.5 65.6 0.0 55.1 2.9 5.7
B. Brown 29 26.4 9.6 4.0 2.8 0.72 0.31 1.3 46.6 32.7 88.0 0.9 3
G. Dick 54 20.2 7.9 2.0 1.2 0.56 0.04 0.8 42.2 36.1 86.4 0.5 1.5
J. Nwora 27 14.8 7.8 2.9 1.2 0.67 0.33 1.0 45.9 32.0 87.5 0.4 2.4
O. Agbaji 21 21.6 6.8 3.2 1.2 0.71 0.43 1.0 39.5 24.1 59.1 1.5 1.8
C. Boucher 50 14.1 6.4 4.1 0.5 0.28 0.48 0.6 50.7 33.0 77.2 1.2 2.9
J. Freeman-Liberty 15 16.7 5.9 3.0 1.5 0.47 0.13 0.9 42.1 16.0 87.5 0.6 2.4
K. Simmons 4 16.8 5.0 1.8 3.0 1.50 0.50 0.3 42.9 25.0 0.0 0.3 1.5
J. Porter 25 14.4 4.6 3.3 2.4 0.80 0.80 0.8 38.5 33.3 83.3 1 2.2
J. McDaniels 44 9.8 3.1 1.5 0.6 0.39 0.11 0.6 35.3 16.9 71.4 0.3 1.2
D. Carton 4 9.0 2.8 1.0 0.8 0.25 0.00 0.3 37.5 25.0 80.0 0.5 0.5
G. Temple 22 8.1 2.7 1.4 0.7 0.45 0.05 0.4 42.6 32.0 78.6 0.4 1
M. Gueye 9 8.7 2.2 1.4 0.4 0.22 1.33 1.2 33.3 0.0 33.3 0.9 0.6
Total 75 0.0 112.7 42.5 29.0 7.85 4.80 13.2 47.4 35.0 74.9 10.8 31.7
Timberwolves
Roster
A. Edwards
K. Towns
R. Gobert
N. Reid
M. Conley
J. McDaniels
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Anderson
M. Morris
L. Garza
T. Warren
J. McLaughlin
D. Nix
J. Minott
L. Miller
W. Moore Jr.
J. Jackson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Edwards 72 35.3 26.0 5.6 5.1 1.28 0.57 3.1 46.2 35.8 83.1 0.7 4.9
K. Towns 60 32.8 22.1 8.4 3.0 0.72 0.67 2.8 50.6 42.3 87.4 1.5 6.9
R. Gobert 69 34.1 13.8 12.9 1.3 0.61 2.12 1.5 65.6 0.0 63.6 3.7 9.2
N. Reid 74 24.1 13.3 5.1 1.3 0.73 0.88 1.3 48.0 40.9 76.6 0.9 4.2
M. Conley 70 28.9 11.3 2.8 6.0 1.16 0.21 1.2 45.7 43.8 90.4 0.5 2.4
J. McDaniels 65 29.3 10.7 3.2 1.4 0.89 0.55 1.3 49.0 34.2 70.8 0.8 2.3
N. Alexander-Walker 75 23.5 7.6 2.0 2.5 0.76 0.52 0.9 43.4 38.4 78.6 0.4 1.6
K. Anderson 72 23.0 6.7 3.6 4.3 0.89 0.58 1.2 47.5 23.8 71.8 0.8 2.8
M. Morris 19 15.7 5.2 1.4 2.4 0.79 0.16 0.2 40.9 39.0 73.3 0.2 1.2
L. Garza 20 5.0 3.6 1.2 0.2 0.10 0.05 0.3 43.9 31.0 72.2 0.7 0.6
T. Warren 8 13.3 3.6 2.1 0.9 0.38 0.13 0.5 38.2 18.2 50.0 0.6 1.5
J. McLaughlin 49 10.7 3.5 1.3 1.9 0.61 0.14 0.3 48.0 51.3 66.7 0.3 1
D. Nix 12 3.3 1.8 0.1 0.2 0.33 0.00 0.2 40.0 35.7 25.0 0 0.1
J. Minott 26 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.15 0.15 0.1 44.4 25.0 85.7 0.1 0.4
L. Miller 11 3.0 1.4 1.1 0.5 0.09 0.09 0.1 63.6 33.3 0.0 0.2 0.9
W. Moore Jr. 19 2.8 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.26 0.05 0.2 45.5 0.0 0.0 0 0.4
J. Jackson 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 75 0.0 112.9 43.7 26.5 7.73 5.99 13.3 48.5 38.7 77.8 9.4 34.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola