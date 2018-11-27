ATL
MIA

Struggling Hawks, Heat meet in Miami

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

MIAMI -- No team in the Eastern Conference has fewer home wins than the Miami Heat, who are 3-7 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

No team in the NBA has fewer overall wins than the Atlanta Hawks.

So there you have it: When the Hawks (4-16) visit the Heat (7-12) on Tuesday night, it won't be a glamour matchup.

The Hawks are actually the "hotter" team if you just look at the most recent game, a 124-123 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

John Collins, a 6-10, 235-pound power forward who is in his second year in the NBA, starred for Atlanta, producing 23 points and 11 rebounds. He also had the game-saving block on a floater in the lane by Charlotte's Kemba Walker, who is the league's second-leading scorer.

"I timed it perfectly," Collins told the media.

While that was happening, the Heat was losing in Toronto, falling 125-115 to the Raptors.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade, playing his last season in the NBA, set a Heat single-game scoring record for a bench player with 35 points.

"It's a shame that a game like that was wasted in a loss," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told the media.

In 34 minutes, Wade had six assists, five rebounds - including four on offense - and one block. He made 13-of-22 shots, including 4-of-7 on three-pointers, and he also converted 5-of-7 on free throws.

With just one day off in between games and with travel from Toronto to Miami, it remains to be seen how much the 36-year-old Wade will have in the tank for Atlanta.

But there's no question that Wade understands the importance of Tuesday's game for his team.

"We want to establish ourselves at home against Atlanta," Wade told the media. "We have to figure out a way to get wins, whichever way they come."

Tuesday's date with Atlanta will start a four-game home swing for the Heat, who then head west for six straight contests.

The Heat has gone four straight games without starting point guard Goran Dragic, who has a knee injury and is day-to-day. The Heat has also played three straight games without Dragic's backup, Tyler Johnson, who has a hamstring injury.

There's also talk of a jinx since the Heat is 0-5 while wearing its "Vice Nights" uniforms, which they will also fashion on Tuesday.

Miami is led in scoring by 6-6 shooting guard Josh Richardson (20.4). The fourth-year pro - a former second-round pick out of the University of Tennessee - is vastly improved since last season, when he averaged 12.9 points.

Dragic is second on the team in scoring (16.3) and leads the team in assists (4.7). If he remains out, the Heat will ask more of wings such as Wade, Rodney McGruder (12.4 points) and pure shooter Wayne Ellington (10.1 points).

Inside, the Heat features starting center Hassan Whiteside (13.3 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks). But his young backup, Bam Adebayo, is coming off a Raptors game in which he had 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are led in scoring by point guard Trae Young, the 20-year-old rookie lottery pick who is averaging 15.7 points and a team-best 7.7 assists. However, his shooting percentages have been poor - 24.1 percent on three-pointers and 38.3 percent on field goals overall.

Collins, a first-round pick in 2017, may be Atlanta's most impressive player, averaging 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. He is shooting 70.7 percent on two-point attempts.

The Hawks, who will try on Tuesday to collect consecutive wins for the first time since October 24, don't have a lot to talk about beyond the potential of Young and Collins.

In fact, many Hawks fans on social media have talked about rooting against their team so that they can potentially get the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hawks fans call it "Tryin' for Zion", which is a reference to Duke freshman power forward Zion Williamson, the projected first overall pick in the 2019 draft.

But that "strategy" is not popular with Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.

"I don't deal with anyone who wants to see us lose," Pierce told the media. "I deal with the players who are here, and these guys are trying to win."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
0.7 Ast. Per Game 0.7
14.1 Reb. Per Game 14.1
38.3 Field Goal % 48.7
38.3 Three Point % 48.7
83.1 Free Throw % 53.9
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
15.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
13.3 PPG, 14.1 RPG, 0.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 4-16 -----
home team logo Heat 7-12 -----
O/U 220.5, MIA -7
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
O/U 220.5, MIA -7
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 4-16 107.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Heat 7-12 108.4 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 15.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 7.7 APG 38.3 FG%
H. Whiteside C 13.3 PPG 14.1 RPG 0.7 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Bembry
D. Dedmon
V. Carter
O. Spellman
J. Anderson
M. Plumlee
K. Huerter
A. Poythress
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Young 20 29.2 15.7 2.9 7.7 0.7 0.3 3.9 38.3 24.1 83.1 0.5 2.4
T. Waller-Prince 17 28.7 15.1 4.2 2.4 1.2 0.2 2.7 41.1 34.7 87.0 0.3 3.9
J. Collins 5 24.0 15.0 5.8 3.0 0.0 0.4 2.4 63.3 25.0 73.3 1.8 4.0
K. Bazemore 20 26.3 13.4 4.1 2.0 1.6 0.9 1.9 48.3 32.9 77.4 0.7 3.4
J. Lin 20 18.9 11.5 2.2 3.2 0.9 0.1 2.0 51.3 42.4 84.7 0.2 2.0
A. Len 19 21.4 10.4 5.6 1.1 0.4 1.0 1.8 50.7 32.4 62.3 1.9 3.7
D. Bembry 20 23.2 8.4 4.8 2.5 1.2 0.8 1.4 40.3 32.0 62.2 0.7 4.1
D. Dedmon 14 21.5 8.1 6.6 0.6 0.5 1.4 0.9 44.9 25.8 89.5 1.0 5.6
V. Carter 19 17.9 7.0 2.5 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.6 40.2 37.0 80.0 0.3 2.2
O. Spellman 18 18.6 6.3 4.8 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.6 39.1 30.0 66.7 1.8 2.9
J. Anderson 3 11.3 6.0 0.7 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.7 46.7 0.0 80.0 0.0 0.7
M. Plumlee 12 11.2 5.5 2.8 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.6 70.0 0.0 50.0 1.3 1.5
K. Huerter 19 19.5 5.4 3.2 1.8 0.6 0.3 0.8 38.0 36.5 66.7 0.7 2.4
A. Poythress 13 15.0 5.0 3.8 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.1 35.7 47.1 1.5 2.2
T. Dorsey 10 10.5 3.1 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.1 33.3 16.7 41.7 0.1 1.4
D. Hamilton 1 8.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
J. Adams 4 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 20 240.0 107.7 43.4 24.7 8.45 5.95 17.3 44.3 32.0 73.5 9.6 33.8
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
H. Whiteside
R. McGruder
T. Johnson
W. Ellington
J. Winslow
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 19 34.9 20.4 3.9 3.2 1.1 0.7 2.0 43.7 43.3 83.6 0.8 3.1
G. Dragic 12 30.8 16.3 3.3 4.7 0.6 0.3 2.5 41.6 32.3 76.0 0.7 2.7
D. Wade 12 25.3 14.9 3.9 3.0 0.5 0.6 2.7 46.3 39.6 61.1 1.3 2.6
H. Whiteside 18 27.1 13.3 14.1 0.7 0.5 3.0 1.8 48.7 16.7 53.9 4.2 9.9
R. McGruder 19 33.5 12.4 4.9 3.3 0.8 0.2 1.6 44.6 38.4 71.9 1.1 3.9
T. Johnson 16 27.2 11.4 3.3 2.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 43.5 32.4 71.1 0.6 2.6
W. Ellington 12 25.0 10.1 1.8 1.7 1.2 0.3 0.8 39.0 38.4 100.0 0.2 1.7
J. Winslow 15 27.5 8.9 5.3 3.6 0.9 0.3 1.9 34.6 31.0 69.2 1.2 4.1
K. Olynyk 18 17.6 8.1 3.4 1.9 0.5 0.4 1.4 46.4 33.9 77.3 0.8 2.6
D. Jones Jr. 12 15.1 5.3 3.0 0.6 0.3 0.5 0.9 39.3 33.3 66.7 1.3 1.8
J. Johnson 4 21.0 5.3 1.8 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 20.0 27.3 100.0 0.5 1.3
D. Robinson 4 7.3 1.5 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.3
U. Haslem 2 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 19 241.3 108.4 47.8 22.0 6.68 6.74 15.2 43.3 36.2 70.8 12.3 35.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores