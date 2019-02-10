ORL
ATL

Magic, Hawks shun rest in Sunday get-together

  Feb 10, 2019
  • Feb 10, 2019

The Sunday game between the Atlanta Hawks and visiting Orlando Magic could come down to a survival of the fittest.

Both teams are competing in the second end of back-to-backs. Atlanta has been home for both games, while Orlando has been on the road for both. Stamina will be tested.

Orlando is playing its 11th back-to-back set and are 10-10, going 7-3 in the first game and 3-7 in the second. Atlanta is playing its seventh back-to-back and are 4-8, going 2-4 in the first game and 2-4 in the second.

Orlando is coming off an impressive 103-83 win over Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee on Saturday. Atlanta expended a lot of effort in Saturday's 129-120 loss to Orlando, when the Hawks battled back from a 20-point deficit before falling short. The Hawks have lost two straight.

"We weren't tired," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said afterward. "We scored 120 points. It's just more about our approach. I didn't think we were physical enough, we weren't together on defense.

"We just have to stay together. It's a 'we' mentality. It's about us staying together. Orlando played (Saturday), so it's no excuse for them and it's no excuse for us. It's about playing together and competing."

This is only the second meeting between the two Southeast Conference and regional rivals. Orlando won the first game 122-103 in Atlanta to snap a three-game losing streak behind a 29-point effort by both Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. The Magic trailed by nine in the first quarter, but led by three at the half and took over in the third quarter to cruise to victory.

Orlando has won seven of the last 11 meetings with Atlanta, but lost 13 of the last 17 on the road.

Vucevic has put together a strong season. He's averaging 20.5 points and 12.0 rebounds and led or tied for the team lead in scoring 24 times. He's been in double figures 43 times and has 38 double-doubles and last week was selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game. He had 15 points and 17 rebounds against the Bucks.

"Vooch plays the right way every night," said Orlando guard D.J. Augustin. "(Whether) he's scoring for us, passing, rebounding, blocking shots or doing whatever it takes for us to win. He does it every signle night, no matter what. That's why he's an All-Star. A lot of guys can't do that every night."

Atlanta did not have a player named to the All-Star team, but second-year forward John Collins and rookie guard Trae Young were chosen to play in the Rising Stars Game.

Collins is averaging 19.4 points and 9.9 rebounds on 58.3 field-goal percentage, which would make him only the second second-year player to post those averages. The other was Shaquille O'Neal in 1993-94.

Young, the team's first-round pick, has twice been selected as the Rookie of the Month. Young averages 16.9 points and 7.5 assists and on Saturday broke the team's single-season assist record for rookies. Young had 11 assists against the Hornets, giving him 410, and supplanting Armond Hill, who had 403 assists in 81 games in 1976-77.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
J. Collins
20 PF
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
51.9 Field Goal % 58.3
51.9 Three Point % 58.3
77.8 Free Throw % 73.9
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
20.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
19.4 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 2.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Magic 24-32 -----
home team logo Hawks 18-37 -----
ATL +2, O/U 223.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
ATL +2, O/U 223.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 24-32 104.9 PPG 44 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 18-37 110.9 PPG 45.2 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 20.5 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.9 APG 51.9 FG%
J. Collins PF 19.4 PPG 9.9 RPG 2.1 APG 58.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
T. Ross
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
J. Grant
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
J. Martin
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
A. Jefferson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 55 31.3 20.5 12.0 3.9 0.9 1.2 2.0 51.9 37.8 77.8 2.7 9.3
A. Gordon 52 33.7 15.9 7.4 3.5 0.8 0.7 2.0 44.9 34.2 72.6 1.7 5.7
E. Fournier 55 31.4 14.8 3.0 3.5 0.9 0.1 2.0 42.9 33.7 77.9 0.5 2.5
T. Ross 56 26.6 14.7 3.3 1.5 0.9 0.4 1.0 43.7 38.3 85.0 0.4 3.0
D. Augustin 55 28.0 11.5 2.1 4.7 0.6 0.0 1.6 46.2 42.4 87.8 0.5 1.6
J. Isaac 50 25.9 8.6 5.3 1.1 0.8 1.2 1.1 41.8 27.8 84.9 1.2 4.1
M. Bamba 47 16.3 6.2 5.0 0.8 0.3 1.4 0.9 48.1 30.0 58.7 1.4 3.6
W. Iwundu 42 16.9 4.8 2.3 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.6 39.4 33.3 78.8 0.5 1.9
J. Grant 45 17.3 4.1 1.8 2.9 0.8 0.1 1.0 39.3 32.5 67.7 0.4 1.5
K. Birch 24 10.1 3.1 3.0 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 54.0 0.0 80.8 1.0 2.0
I. Briscoe 31 12.2 3.0 1.5 1.9 0.2 0.0 0.7 41.3 36.8 50.0 0.1 1.4
J. Martin 29 8.2 2.7 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 41.7 32.3 87.5 0.2 1.4
T. Caupain 2 4.5 2.5 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
M. Frazier 4 4.8 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
A. Jefferson 2 3.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.5
Total 56 241.3 104.9 44 24.6 6.61 5.46 13.1 44.9 34.9 78.0 9.4 34.6
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
D. Dedmon
A. Len
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 39 29.8 19.4 9.9 2.1 0.3 0.4 2.2 58.3 36.1 73.9 3.7 6.2
T. Young 55 30.0 16.9 3.2 7.5 0.9 0.2 4.0 41.1 31.1 79.6 0.7 2.5
T. Waller-Prince 34 27.6 13.5 3.7 1.9 1.0 0.3 2.0 44.4 38.1 83.1 0.4 3.2
K. Bazemore 41 25.9 13.3 3.8 2.4 1.6 0.8 2.0 44.0 32.6 73.0 0.5 3.3
J. Lin 50 19.6 10.7 2.3 3.5 0.8 0.1 1.9 46.7 32.6 84.3 0.3 2.0
D. Dedmon 45 24.8 10.4 7.2 1.4 1.0 1.0 1.4 48.8 38.9 84.3 1.5 5.7
A. Len 51 19.1 10.0 5.8 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.4 48.3 28.4 67.8 2.3 3.5
K. Huerter 51 27.4 9.4 3.3 2.8 0.9 0.4 1.6 42.3 39.9 75.6 0.8 2.5
D. Bembry 55 24.5 8.3 4.2 2.6 1.3 0.5 1.8 43.0 29.4 61.8 0.5 3.6
V. Carter 51 15.7 6.5 2.5 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.7 42.0 38.3 65.6 0.4 2.1
O. Spellman 38 17.1 5.8 4.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.7 39.1 34.6 72.5 1.5 2.5
A. Poythress 18 13.5 4.9 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.8 38.9 52.4 1.3 1.9
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
J. Anderson 28 8.1 2.9 1.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.5 37.7 21.1 75.0 0.4 1.1
J. Adams 10 4.5 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.2 33.3 42.9 100.0 0.1 0.3
Total 55 240.5 110.9 45.2 25.5 8.42 5.09 18.0 45.4 34.5 74.5 11.6 33.6
