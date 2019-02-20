HOU
LAL

Rockets eager to relaunch vs. Lakers for playoff stretch

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 20, 2019

The Houston Rockets are expected to have their Opening Night starting lineup back together for the first time in two months when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the first game back from the All-Star break for both teams.

Clint Capela is expected to return after undergoing thumb surgery and missing 15 games. Chris Paul missed 17 games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25 before playing eight games leading up to the break.

They will rejoin with James Harden, a Los Angeles-area native who leads the NBA in scoring at 36.6 points a game.

"I think the break was good for everybody," Paul said. "Hopefully -- we're going to see -- it was a good break for everybody to get away for a couple of days."

Harden said he's hoping the Rockets can begin molding into playoff shape now that they're healthy and start playing like the team that pushed the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals last season.

"We haven't gotten there, but we will," Harden said. "We haven't been healthy yet. When we're a healthy group, we've had glimpses. So, hopefully, after this break, we can catch a rhythm. We just have to stay healthy."

The Lakers lost four of five and eight of 11 heading into the All-Star break. They will resume play in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, three games behind the eighth-place Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers star LeBron James missed 17 games following Christmas with a groin injury, but returned to play five of six before the All-Star break.

"I feel pretty good where I'm at physically," he told reporters after practice Wednesday. "I'm rounding third base, sliding into home."

Los Angeles point guard Lonzo Ball remains out after missing the past 10 games with an ankle injury.

Josh Hart and Mike Muscala are probable for Thursday, however.

Hart, who has started 21 games at shooting guard this season, missed three of the past four games with a knee injury.

Muscala, a 6-11 power forward who the Lakers acquired from the Clippers at the trade deadline, missed the last game with an ankle injury. Los Angeles backup center Tyson Chandler is also questionable with a stiff neck.

Harden, Paul and Capela combined for 83 points in a 124-115 win against the Lakers on Oct. 20 at Staples Center.

Harden scored 50 and the trio combined for 80 points in a 126-111 win on Dec. 13 in Houston

Even without Paul and Capela in the lineup on Jan. 19, the Rockets won 138-134 in overtime, putting them in position for their second-ever season series sweep against the Lakers. Houston also went 4-0 against Los Angeles in 2015-16.

"If we went on a winning streak with me out, that was still not our team," Paul said. "If we won all our games with Clint out, that's not our team."

Harden, who is a favorite to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award for a second straight season, said he is eager to get started again.

"I'm just excited for the second half of the season and getting a full, healthy roster and taking it from there," Harden said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
J. Harden 13
36.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
L. James 23
26.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 7.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 33-24 -----
home team logo Lakers 28-29 -----
LAL +2.5, O/U 233
STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA
LAL +2.5, O/U 233
STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 33-24 113.1 PPG 41.6 RPG 20.8 APG
home team logo Lakers 28-29 112.2 PPG 47 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden 36.6 PPG 6.7 RPG 7.7 APG 44.1 FG%
L. James 26.8 PPG 8.6 RPG 7.6 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
K. Faried
C. Paul
A. Rivers
G. Green
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
J. Nunnally
I. Shumpert
Nene
G. Clark
Z. Qi
I. Hartenstein
V. Edwards
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 54 37.4 36.6 6.7 7.7 2.2 0.8 5.4 44.1 37.4 87.1 1.0 5.7
C. Capela 42 34.2 17.6 12.6 1.5 0.6 1.8 1.6 63.1 0.0 62.6 5.0 7.6
E. Gordon 45 32.4 16.1 2.6 2.0 0.5 0.4 1.4 39.2 32.0 78.8 0.3 2.2
K. Faried 12 30.2 15.9 10.3 1.1 0.8 1.0 1.4 62.5 33.3 58.0 4.1 6.2
C. Paul 34 32.5 15.6 4.1 8.0 2.1 0.3 2.8 41.9 35.1 83.1 0.6 3.6
A. Rivers 24 33.3 10.5 2.4 3.2 0.6 0.3 0.8 41.4 32.9 53.6 0.4 2.0
G. Green 53 21.3 9.8 2.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.7 41.8 36.1 79.6 0.5 2.2
D. House Jr. 25 24.8 9.0 3.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.9 45.8 39.0 81.8 0.8 2.8
P. Tucker 57 35.4 7.6 6.3 1.3 1.6 0.5 0.9 39.2 36.2 64.7 1.6 4.7
J. Nunnally 2 19.0 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
I. Shumpert 3 23.0 4.0 2.3 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.7 23.5 25.0 0.0 0.7 1.7
Nene 28 13.6 3.9 3.1 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.2 55.1 0.0 71.0 0.8 2.4
G. Clark 37 14.3 2.8 2.5 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 31.8 29.0 100.0 0.5 2.1
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Hartenstein 27 8.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 48.8 33.3 78.6 0.8 1.0
V. Edwards 2 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 57 242.2 113.1 41.6 20.8 8.37 5.30 13.1 44.6 34.8 78.2 10.7 30.9
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
R. Rondo
R. Bullock
J. Hart
M. Muscala
L. Stephenson
T. Chandler
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 39 34.9 26.8 8.6 7.6 1.3 0.6 3.5 51.3 35.5 67.9 0.9 7.7
K. Kuzma 53 32.7 19.1 5.6 2.3 0.6 0.4 2.0 46.7 31.9 76.5 0.8 4.8
B. Ingram 46 33.4 17.0 4.8 3.0 0.6 0.6 2.5 48.4 28.6 66.0 0.8 4.1
J. McGee 50 21.7 11.1 6.9 0.7 0.6 2.0 1.4 60.3 12.5 63.5 2.4 4.5
K. Caldwell-Pope 57 24.0 10.3 2.8 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.7 43.3 34.8 85.0 0.6 2.2
L. Ball 47 30.3 9.9 5.3 5.4 1.5 0.4 2.2 40.6 32.9 41.7 1.1 4.2
R. Rondo 23 28.0 8.9 5.1 7.6 0.9 0.2 2.6 44.3 42.3 55.0 0.8 4.3
R. Bullock 2 33.0 8.5 3.0 2.0 1.5 1.5 0.5 43.8 37.5 0.0 0.0 3.0
J. Hart 54 26.4 8.5 3.9 1.5 1.0 0.7 1.0 40.8 33.9 68.1 0.5 3.4
M. Muscala 1 13.0 8.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 42.9 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
L. Stephenson 56 16.1 7.5 3.0 2.1 0.6 0.1 1.3 44.0 38.3 66.7 0.5 2.5
T. Chandler 41 17.7 3.4 6.1 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.7 60.0 0.0 60.3 2.0 4.1
J. Williams 7 12.7 3.3 3.0 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.3 55.0 0.0 20.0 1.6 1.4
M. Wagner 22 6.6 3.3 1.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 42.6 40.0 60.0 0.4 1.1
A. Caruso 5 4.0 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 0.0 50.0 100.0 25.0 0.2 0.0
I. Bonga 8 3.9 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 57.1 0.4 0.4
Total 57 241.8 112.2 47 24.9 7.53 5.49 15.5 47.3 33.9 68.7 10.1 36.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores