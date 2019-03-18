HOU
ATL

Hawks attempt to again "slow" Rockets' Harden

  • Mar 18, 2019

Hawks attempt to again "slow" Rockets' Harden

Atlanta is one of the few teams that has had limited success in "slowing" Houston's James Harden.

Harden, who is averaging 35.9 points, has averaged only 25 points in his last three contests with the Hawks and averages 23.4 points in 16 career games against Atlanta. But Houston, which visits Atlanta on Tuesday night, has won three straight games against the Hawks and seeks to sweep the season series for the second consecutive year.

The Rockets (42-27) are chasing Denver for second place in the Western Conference, while trying to hold off Portland and Oklahoma City. Houston has won two in a row, including Sunday's 117-102 win over Minnesota. Houston has been one of the hottest teams in the league with wins in 11 of their last 12.

Harden comes into the game a little dinged up. He strained his neck after a fall on Friday in a victory over the Phoenix Suns. He still played 31 minutes and had 20 points and 10 assists against Minnesota.

Guard Chris Paul came up big for the Rockets on Sunday with 25 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers, and 10 assists. Paul seemed fresher after sitting out Friday's game as a scheduled rest day.

"I didn't even think about it," Paul said. "For me, it's just about making sure things are right with my body."

Paul is on pace to average 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds in fewer than 33 minutes in three of four seasons, a feat no other player has accomplished.

Atlanta will need to limit Houston's success on 3-pointers. The Rockets have made at least 20 treys in 13 consecutive games; they had 21 on Sunday. Houston is quick to fire away, having attempted 40 or more in an NBA-record 53 games. Atlanta is tied for 21st in the NBA in 3-point defense by allowing 36 percent.

The Hawks must avoid getting too far behind in the first half. It happened twice last weekend against Boston and Orlando and it led to the team dropping both ends of a back-to-back. They were able to tie the Boston game after trailing by 25 and got as close as five points against the Magic after trailing by 14.

"I think that's the reason our record (24-47) is the way it is," Atlanta rookie point guard Trae Young said. "It could easily be flipped. We dig ourselves in holes and at the end of the game we're still in the game. We find a way to crawl back, but it takes so much energy out of us, we don't have enough to finish it out."

The Hawks averaged 123.1 points in their first 12 games since the All-Star Game, but managed only 91 on Sunday, their lowest since a 106-91 loss to New York on Feb. 14. The issues were twofold:

Atlanta missed its first 11 3-point shots and played without leading scorer and rebounder John Collins for most of the game. Collins scored just 10 points, 9.9 below his season average, and played only 20 minutes because of foul trouble and eventually fouling out for the first time.

Houston will be playing the first of back-to-back road games. The Rockets have been a strong road team, winning five straight and nine of their last 12 away from the Toyota Center.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
J. Collins
20 PF
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
43.5 Field Goal % 56.8
43.5 Three Point % 56.8
87.6 Free Throw % 76.5
J. Harden SG 13
35.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 7.6 APG
J. Collins PF 20
19.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.0 APG
ATL 7.5, O/U 232.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
ATL 7.5, O/U 232.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 44-26 112.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 24-47 112.5 PPG 46 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 35.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 7.6 APG 43.5 FG%
J. Collins PF 19.7 PPG 9.8 RPG 2.0 APG 56.8 FG%
Top Scorers
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
C. Paul
K. Faried
D. House Jr.
G. Green
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
J. Nunnally
Nene
I. Shumpert
G. Clark
I. Hartenstein
Z. Qi
V. Edwards
T. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 66 37.3 35.9 6.4 7.6 2.2 0.7 5.1 43.5 35.5 87.6 0.9 5.6
C. Capela 55 34.1 16.7 12.5 1.3 0.7 1.6 1.4 63.7 0.0 62.3 4.6 7.9
E. Gordon 57 32.4 16.6 2.4 2.1 0.6 0.4 1.4 40.3 34.1 78.1 0.3 2.1
C. Paul 46 32.5 15.7 4.6 8.2 1.9 0.3 2.8 42.0 36.0 85.8 0.6 4.0
K. Faried 19 26.1 14.1 8.9 0.8 0.6 0.8 1.1 59.2 40.0 66.2 3.6 5.3
D. House Jr. 27 25.3 9.6 3.7 1.0 0.6 0.4 1.0 47.7 40.5 80.3 0.8 2.9
G. Green 66 21.0 9.6 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.8 40.3 35.1 82.8 0.4 2.2
A. Rivers 36 30.4 9.4 2.1 2.5 0.6 0.3 0.8 42.2 32.8 50.0 0.3 1.8
P. Tucker 70 34.9 7.5 6.0 1.2 1.7 0.4 0.8 39.9 37.5 67.3 1.5 4.4
J. Nunnally 2 19.0 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Nene 36 13.3 3.7 3.0 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 54.1 0.0 67.5 0.8 2.3
I. Shumpert 8 16.4 3.6 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.5 27.0 30.0 0.0 0.4 1.6
G. Clark 43 13.7 2.8 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 33.9 30.3 100.0 0.5 2.0
I. Hartenstein 27 8.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 48.8 33.3 78.6 0.8 1.0
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
V. Edwards 2 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
T. Jones 2 2.5 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
Total 70 241.8 112.9 41.6 21.0 8.57 5.09 12.9 44.7 34.8 78.8 10.4 31.2
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
D. Dedmon
A. Len
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
B. Johnson
J. Adams
D. Hamilton
J. Sibert
J. Anderson
T. Zeller
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 52 29.7 19.7 9.8 2.0 0.3 0.5 2.0 56.8 36.7 76.8 3.7 6.1
T. Young 71 30.7 18.4 3.6 7.7 0.8 0.2 3.9 41.5 33.5 82.1 0.7 2.9
T. Waller-Prince 47 27.9 13.2 3.7 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.9 44.0 38.3 83.2 0.4 3.3
K. Bazemore 57 25.5 12.3 4.0 2.4 1.4 0.7 1.9 41.4 31.3 73.9 0.6 3.4
D. Dedmon 59 25.1 10.6 7.5 1.5 1.1 1.1 1.4 48.2 36.7 81.6 1.7 5.8
A. Len 67 19.6 10.4 5.5 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.3 49.0 33.8 66.7 2.0 3.5
K. Huerter 65 27.1 9.5 3.3 2.7 0.8 0.3 1.5 41.8 38.9 74.1 0.8 2.5
D. Bembry 71 24.0 8.0 4.2 2.5 1.2 0.6 1.7 43.6 28.7 60.6 0.6 3.6
V. Carter 66 16.9 7.3 2.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.6 43.4 40.3 67.3 0.4 2.0
O. Spellman 46 17.5 5.9 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.7 40.2 34.4 71.1 1.6 2.7
A. Poythress 21 14.5 5.1 3.6 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.6 49.4 39.1 62.1 1.4 2.2
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
B. Johnson 5 8.6 3.8 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 46.7 50.0 100.0 0.4 1.2
J. Adams 23 10.9 3.1 1.5 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.7 38.5 40.8 66.7 0.3 1.2
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
J. Sibert 1 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Anderson 37 7.6 2.6 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 37.5 17.8 76.2 0.3 0.9
T. Zeller 2 5.5 0.0 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.0
Total 71 242.1 112.5 46 25.6 8.20 5.10 17.1 45.1 35.1 75.4 11.7 34.4
