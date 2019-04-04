The Orlando Magic have control of their fate in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

They no longer need a bunch of "what if" scenarios, because those all fell neatly into place after the Magic took care of their own business by defeating the New York Knicks 114-100 on Wednesday night.

If Orlando (39-40) wins its final three games -- starting Friday, when it will host the Atlanta Hawks and go for its ninth consecutive home victory -- it will end the franchise's longest playoff drought at six seasons.

"There are still three more games to be played. So, we're happy, but we have to focus on the next one," center Nikola Vucevic said on NBA.com

"We can't look too much ahead, because there's still a lot left to be played for. Things can change quickly. It's still a tight race, but obviously we're in a good spot, right where we want to be and we can feel good about it, but we have to understand that the next game is the most important."

When the Miami Heat (38-40) and Brooklyn Nets (39-40) lost after Orlando's victory on Wednesday night, the Magic pulled into a tie for seventh with the Nets. They are a half-game behind Detroit (39-39) and a half-game ahead of the Heat.

The key is that Orlando holds a tiebreaker over Miami because it won the season series 3-1. Meanwhile, the Nets and Pistons hold tiebreaker edges on the Magic.

"In this situation, every time you win, you feel like you're going to make (the playoffs) and every time you lose, it feels like the end of the world because every game is a must-win," guard Evan Fournier said. "It feels good to be in this position now."

Orlando finishes the regular season with road games against the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

Atlanta (29-50) has been out of the playoff race for a while but has won five of its past seven games, including 130-122 over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday. Rookie Trae guard Young scored 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting, dished out 12 assists and pulled down seven rebounds to make something of a statement.

Earlier in the week, the 76ers' Ben Simmons -- last season's NBA Rookie of the Year -- said that Dallas wing Luka Doncic should win this season's award "for sure."

"I saw it. I don't pay too much attention to it," Young said with a shrug after the game regarding Simmons' comments. "Maybe he thinks differently now."

Young is averaging 19.0 points and 8.1 assists this season. He has made a late push for top rookie honors by averaging 25.0 points and 9.2 assists in 21 games after the All-Star break.

The Hawks are rebuilding around Young and second-year forward John Collins, who is averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. He scored 25 points with eight rebounds in Wednesday's win.

On Wednesday night, Orlando wing Terrence Ross, a seventh-year pro, made his 200th 3-pointer of the season. Assuming he comes off the bench in the final three games, he will become the first player in NBA history to make 200 shots from behind the arc in a season while not starting a game.

--Field Level Media

