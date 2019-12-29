SAC
DEN

Kings facing numerous obstacles in visiting Nuggets

  • FLM
  • Dec 29, 2019

Winning in Denver is a tough task under any circumstances, but it will be even tougher for the Sacramento Kings when they visit the Nuggets on Sunday night.

Both teams played Saturday, but Denver was at home and played an afternoon game. The Kings, meanwhile, hosted Phoenix and then flew out after the game and will be short-handed when they play one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Marvin Bagley III is out with a left foot injury that could cost him extended time, while guard De'Aaron Fox sat out the 112-110 loss to Phoenix with back spasms.

Add to all the drama that has surrounded star guard Buddy Hield and center Dewayne Dedmon, and Sacramento heads into 2020 in a bit of a funk.

After a double-overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday, Hield was critical of how he was used in late-game situations that night and in the previous game. He apologized to his teammates the next day for those comments.

"He showed maturity and responsibility and addressed his teammates before we started, and I was happy to see that," coach Luke Walton told reporters after practice on Friday. "To me, all that stuff should be kept in house. You've got to always understand, this is an emotional game, and I get that ... but we've got to do a better job of keeping that in house."

Meanwhile, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Dedmon wants to be traded.

Hield had 23 points in 37 minutes on Saturday but couldn't stop the Kings from losing their sixth in a row.

Denver is coming off a 119-110 win against Memphis, rebounding from a disappointing home loss to New Orleans on Christmas night. Coach Michael Malone criticized his team's effort in that game and reiterated his feelings before the win over the Grizzlies.

"When you let a team come into your building and outwork you for 14 50-50 balls and dominate the glass in the second half, that's not game plan, that's just want, effort," Malone said. "The good thing is that's not who we've been."

The Nuggets have been one of the better defensive teams this season and rank No. 1 in the NBA in points allowed per game.

Part of that has been the work of forward Paul Millsap down low, but he may not play against Sacramento due to a left quadriceps contusion. The injury kept him out of Saturday's game, and he has been bothered by it at points this season.

Denver had to hold on against the Grizzlies after building a 23-point lead in the first half. Memphis scored just 11 points in the first quarter but had 42 in the fourth, when it nearly rallied to tie it.

"To be honest, we've been doing it the whole season," said Nikola Jokic, who had his seventh triple-double of the season in the win over the Grizzlies. "The teams are getting back into the games. In the first quarter, they score 11 points, and in the fourth they score 42. It's a huge difference.

"We have to be focused on closing the halves, closing the quarters, closing the games."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
B. Hield 24
20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.8 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic 15
18.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Kings -----
home team logo Nuggets -----
Pepsi Center Denver, Colo.
Pepsi Center Denver, Colo.
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 12-20 105.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Nuggets 22-9 107.9 PPG 45.5 RPG 26.7 APG
Key Players
B. Hield 20.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.8 APG 41.3 FG%
N. Jokic 18.1 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.9 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
C. Joseph
T. Ariza
Y. Ferrell
D. Dedmon
J. James
H. Giles
W. Gabriel
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 32 34.2 20.3 5.0 2.8 0.8 0.3 2.5 41.3 36.1 82.1 0.9 4.1
D. Fox 14 29.3 17.6 4.0 6.4 1.1 0.4 3.4 46.5 33.3 68.6 0.9 3.1
H. Barnes 32 35.4 15.7 5.3 2.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 43.9 33.6 80.8 1.1 4.2
B. Bogdanovic 27 28.4 15.0 2.9 3.8 1.1 0.2 2.0 42.8 39.5 66.7 0.3 2.6
M. Bagley III 9 23.6 13.7 6.9 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.4 45.9 21.4 80.0 2.0 4.9
R. Holmes 32 29.3 12.7 8.6 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.2 66.3 0.0 82.1 3.0 5.6
N. Bjelica 32 26.3 11.3 6.0 2.7 0.9 0.6 1.5 46.3 40.6 90.0 1.6 4.4
C. Joseph 32 27.1 6.3 2.9 4.0 0.8 0.4 1.3 37.8 28.1 89.3 0.6 2.3
T. Ariza 23 23.9 5.5 4.5 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.9 37.4 34.5 80.0 0.7 3.8
Y. Ferrell 25 14.2 5.4 1.4 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.8 42.5 26.8 87.5 0.2 1.2
D. Dedmon 23 13.6 4.8 3.8 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.4 41.9 22.9 84.6 1.1 2.7
J. James 14 12.6 4.1 1.8 0.8 0.4 0.6 0.4 41.7 28.6 22.2 0.2 1.6
H. Giles 7 7.4 3.4 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.7 44.0 0.0 100.0 0.4 0.6
W. Gabriel 8 6.1 2.0 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 31.3 12.5 55.6 0.5 0.5
D. Jeffries 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Swanigan 5 2.6 0.6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.8 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.8
Total 32 243.1 105.2 42.4 22.2 7.50 4.56 14.4 44.9 34.8 78.0 10.2 32.2
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Grant
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Porter Jr.
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 31 31.3 18.1 10.0 6.9 1.0 0.6 2.5 49.1 31.0 81.3 2.2 7.8
J. Murray 31 31.9 17.4 4.4 4.5 1.4 0.3 2.3 43.4 32.1 90.5 1.0 3.4
W. Barton 29 33.0 14.6 7.0 3.5 1.2 0.4 1.5 45.5 38.1 73.1 1.6 5.4
P. Millsap 28 24.9 12.4 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.7 1.3 48.4 46.2 88.2 1.9 3.9
G. Harris 31 32.9 11.4 2.8 2.2 1.4 0.3 1.0 43.6 34.1 82.0 0.5 2.3
J. Grant 31 23.2 9.9 3.3 0.9 0.5 0.6 0.8 45.8 40.8 63.4 0.5 2.8
M. Plumlee 31 17.3 6.8 5.7 2.4 0.6 0.7 1.6 58.4 0.0 53.5 1.8 3.9
M. Morris 31 17.6 6.8 1.6 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.7 42.2 41.3 75.8 0.3 1.3
M. Beasley 24 15.6 6.6 1.5 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.9 39.5 40.5 77.8 0.3 1.3
M. Porter Jr. 22 9.0 4.5 2.7 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.6 45.5 37.5 72.7 0.8 1.9
J. Hernangomez 19 12.4 3.6 2.3 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.5 38.5 30.0 53.8 0.6 1.7
T. Craig 21 12.3 3.0 2.1 0.7 0.3 0.6 0.4 39.3 24.1 53.8 0.6 1.5
J. Vanderbilt 3 3.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 31 242.4 107.9 45.5 26.7 8.03 4.61 13.1 45.6 35.8 76.0 11.1 34.4
