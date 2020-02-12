POR
MEM

Morant, Grizzlies aim to keep rolling vs. Blazers

  • FLM
  • Feb 12, 2020

Two of the NBA's most resurgent teams will face off on the next to last day of action before the All-Star break as the Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies enter with seven victories in their past nine games, including a 106-99 road win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a 138-117 defeat at New Orleans on Tuesday but still have won six of nine games going back to a 139-129 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26.

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant is asserting himself more each day, recording the first triple-double of his career on Sunday. He torched the Wizards for 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. The triple-double came in the 47th game of his career.

His time on the scene might be short, but Morant showed he knows how to handle the spoils of a productive night and has solid feel for what it means to be a teammate.

"Obviously a lot of credit goes to my teammates," Morant said. "Without them, I would not be able to have that triple-double. (They) played a big part in the assist column (and) boxing their man out, and I was just getting long rebounds. It is definitely a special moment, a special night. I am thankful for it."

The Murray State product, the second player selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Morant not only posted a season-high total in rebounds, but he also had his highest point total since he netted 30 in the third game of the season. The output helped the Grizzlies rally from a 10-point, third-quarter deficit.

"We've got a young team. We got new guys coming into the fold, he's taken on an added leadership role," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters about Morant. "He's a leader of the team, and he's goes out there and does it by example, but also vocally, it just empowers the rest of the group, and that's why we rallied (Sunday)."

While a rookie has sparked the Grizzlies, a proven veteran has pushed the Blazers to some midseason success. Damian Lillard is putting up 29.7 points per game on the season, but he is scoring 39.5 points per game since he scored a franchise-record 61 points in a Jan. 20 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The 20 points Lillard scored in the Tuesday defeat to the Pelicans was his lowest output since he also had 20 in a Jan. 9 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He shot 6 of 16 against New Orleans and did not make a 3-pointer in four attempts.

Portland scored 65 points in the first half against the Pelicans but was outscored 41-21 in the decisive third quarter.

"We gave up a lot of transition (points), and some of it was us and some of it was them," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters afterward about the third quarter. "I think the box (score) had them for 17 fast-break points. When we didn't score, they were getting out and running with it."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
46.2 Field Goal % 49.7
46.2 Three Point % 49.7
88.8 Free Throw % 78.1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
29.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.9 APG
home team logo
J. Morant PG 12
17.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 7.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 25-30 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 27-26 -----
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 25-30 113.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 27-26 113.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 27.4 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 29.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 7.9 APG 46.2 FG%
J. Morant PG 17.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.0 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
C. Anthony
R. Hood
T. Ariza
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
M. Hezonja
N. Little
C. Swanigan
M. Brown
W. Gabriel
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 53 37.0 29.7 4.3 7.9 1.0 0.3 2.9 46.2 39.5 88.8 0.5 3.8
C. McCollum 51 35.6 21.3 3.9 3.7 0.7 0.7 1.8 44.8 38.4 74.6 0.6 3.3
H. Whiteside 50 30.7 15.7 14.1 1.2 0.4 3.1 1.9 61.0 50.0 71.9 4.0 10.1
C. Anthony 39 32.4 15.3 6.4 1.5 0.8 0.5 1.8 42.3 35.9 84.0 1.2 5.2
R. Hood 21 29.5 11.0 3.4 1.5 0.8 0.2 0.9 50.6 49.3 77.8 0.5 3.0
T. Ariza 9 31.6 10.2 4.6 1.9 1.6 0.2 1.0 50.7 40.0 92.3 0.6 4.0
Z. Collins 3 28.7 9.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.7 2.0 47.4 42.9 100.0 1.3 2.7
G. Trent Jr. 42 17.9 6.9 1.6 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.3 43.4 41.2 89.5 0.4 1.1
M. Hezonja 39 16.2 4.5 3.6 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.7 38.5 28.3 81.6 0.6 3.0
N. Little 39 12.7 3.8 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.4 43.0 25.5 66.7 0.7 1.8
C. Swanigan 9 15.7 3.3 5.9 1.2 0.0 0.3 1.4 53.8 0.0 33.3 1.4 4.4
M. Brown 8 4.1 1.4 1.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 40.0 0.0 37.5 0.4 1.4
W. Gabriel 5 8.4 0.4 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.4 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.8
Total 55 240.9 113.6 45.7 20.0 5.85 6.33 12.5 45.7 37.0 80.6 10.1 35.6
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
B. Clarke
D. Melton
G. Allen
T. Jones
J. Jackson
K. Anderson
M. Guduric
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 47 29.9 17.6 3.5 7.0 1.0 0.3 3.2 49.7 37.6 78.1 0.6 2.9
J. Jackson Jr. 51 28.0 17.3 4.8 1.4 0.7 1.6 1.7 47.1 39.9 74.3 1.0 3.7
D. Brooks 53 28.4 15.8 3.4 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.6 41.6 38.3 83.4 1.0 2.4
J. Valanciunas 50 26.0 14.9 10.4 1.9 0.4 1.2 1.8 59.0 37.5 73.0 2.8 7.6
B. Clarke 46 21.8 12.0 5.7 1.4 0.5 0.8 1.0 61.4 42.0 80.5 1.4 4.3
D. Melton 40 18.2 7.9 3.6 3.0 1.4 0.3 1.4 43.5 27.0 84.6 0.7 3.0
G. Allen 30 16.6 7.4 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.8 44.9 36.3 85.7 0.2 2.0
T. Jones 53 18.9 7.0 1.6 4.5 0.9 0.1 0.9 47.0 38.6 77.8 0.1 1.5
J. Jackson 6 17.2 6.3 3.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 1.7 34.2 17.6 69.2 0.8 2.8
K. Anderson 47 17.9 5.3 4.0 2.2 0.7 0.5 0.8 49.3 20.0 64.8 0.9 3.1
M. Guduric 33 13.2 4.5 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 38.4 29.6 91.3 0.4 1.5
Y. Watanabe 9 5.4 1.8 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 42.9 50.0 50.0 0.1 0.8
Total 53 240.5 113.0 45.6 27.4 7.98 5.68 14.6 47.3 35.2 77.7 9.7 35.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores