Rubio's triple-double leads Jazz past Thunder 115-102

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 22, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Ricky Rubio had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Utah's first playoff triple-double in 17 years, and Donovan Mitchell added 22 points to lead the Jazz to a 115-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night and a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Joe Ingles, who had 21 points, made two 3-pointers around two free throws to spark a 13-0 surge that ended on Mitchell's 3 to put Utah up by 20 points in the fourth quarter. The big run was just par for the course in a series characterized by large runs by one team, then countered by the other.

Rubio's triple-double was the first by a Jazz player in the postseason since John Stockton in the 2001 playoffs against Dallas.

Paul George scored 23 points and Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Raymond Felton each had 14 for the Thunder. Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and nine assists, just missing his ninth playoff triple-double but also had eight turnovers and shot 5 for 17.

Gobert's dunk and pair of free throws capped a 9-0 run in the third quarter to give Utah an 84-70 lead. Minutes later, Rubio hit a running 28-foot 3-pointer to make it 89-75 entering the final period.

The Jazz changed coverages on Westbrook throughout the game and surprised the perennial All-Star with different players in his expected passing lanes.

Utah also outrebounded the Thunder 48-33 and seemed much quicker to the loose balls in the midst of a charged atmosphere. The Jazz's hustle plays energized the packed arena festooned in the colors of Southern Utah - red, orange and yellow.

With Utah trailing 47-43, Rubio scored 10 consecutive Jazz points and his 3-pointer and subsequent three free throws gave Utah a 53-49 lead. The point guard walked toward half-court with his arms outstretched, drinking in the deafening roar and subsequent ''RU-BI-O! RU-BI-O!'' chants from the fans.

Rubio, playing just his third playoff game in his seven-year NBA career, had 19 at the half and the Jazz led 58-53.

The Thunder, shot 16 for 24 on field goals and 7 for 11 on 3s, to lead 45-33 on Westbrook's layup with 7:26 left in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City was outscored 30-14 after Adams sat down with his third foul early in the second quarter. ... Both Adams and Mitchell picked up their fourth fouls in the first half of the third quarter. ... Adams finished with two rebounds. ... The Thunder shot 14 for 28 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Utah started the game by converting nine of its first 10 shots, then missed eight of the next nine. ... Royce O'Neale and George got double-technicals for some pushing and words early in the fourth quarter. ... Carlos Boozer had the last triple-double for the Jazz in 2008, but it came in the regular season. ... Utah had 19 second-chance points to the Thunder's eight.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
44.7 Field Goal % 43.7
44.8 Three Point % 43.8
73.7 Free Throw % 80.5
+ 2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:31
  Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
+ 2 Josh Huestis made dunk, assist by Terrance Ferguson 0:45
  Offensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson 0:47
  Alex Abrines missed jump shot 0:51
+ 2 Alec Burks made jump shot 1:01
+ 3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Abrines 1:16
  Out of bounds turnover on Ekpe Udoh 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 1:47
  Jerami Grant missed free throw 1:49
Team Stats
Points 102 115
Field Goals 37-78 (47.4%) 42-80 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 56
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 27 35
Team 4 8
Assists 17 24
Steals 11 12
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 17 19
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 1 1
R. Westbrook PG 0
14 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
R. Rubio PG 3
26 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 1-2 30232227102
home team logo Jazz 2-1 22363126115
Game 3
UTA leads 2-1
O/U 209.0, UTA -5.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 1-2 107.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Jazz 2-1 104.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 21.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.3 APG 43.0 FG%
R. Rubio PG 13.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.3 APG 41.8 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 23 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
R. Rubio PG 26 PTS 11 REB 10 AST
47.4 FG% 52.5
50.0 3PT FG% 38.2
73.7 FT% 66.7
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
C. Brewer
S. Adams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 40 23 2 3 2 0 3 2 7/16 3/8 6/6 0 2 30 -13
R. Westbrook 37 14 11 9 2 0 8 2 5/17 1/4 3/4 1 10 37 -25
C. Anthony 31 14 4 0 3 0 0 3 6/10 2/4 0/0 1 3 21 -20
C. Brewer 27 9 6 1 1 1 1 4 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 4 18 -20
S. Adams 26 8 2 0 0 1 1 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 2 10 -2
Bench
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
J. Huestis
A. Abrines
D. Johnson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Felton 21 14 1 2 1 1 0 0 5/10 4/5 0/0 0 1 21 +2
P. Patterson 19 8 3 0 1 0 3 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 3 9 -10
J. Grant 16 7 3 0 1 0 1 3 2/6 0/1 3/7 1 2 10 +1
T. Ferguson 2 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0 6 +5
J. Huestis 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
A. Abrines 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +7
D. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 102 33 17 11 3 17 23 37/78 14/28 14/19 6 27 166 -65
Jazz
Starters
R. Rubio
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Rubio 36 26 11 10 2 1 4 1 9/18 2/9 6/7 1 10 56 +22
D. Mitchell 34 22 11 2 2 1 5 4 9/20 4/7 0/0 2 9 35 +15
J. Ingles 32 21 3 4 1 0 1 4 7/15 5/10 2/2 1 2 32 +25
R. Gobert 40 18 12 2 1 1 1 3 6/8 0/0 6/8 5 7 35 +19
D. Favors 33 11 5 2 1 1 1 1 4/5 0/0 3/6 3 2 21 +26
Bench
R. O'Neale
J. Crowder
D. Exum
A. Burks
J. Jerebko
E. Udoh
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Sefolosha
G. Niang
E. McCree
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. O'Neale 15 7 1 2 2 1 1 2 2/3 2/3 1/4 0 1 14 +2
J. Crowder 22 4 1 0 2 0 1 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 6 -11
D. Exum 9 4 2 2 0 0 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 7 -4
A. Burks 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -5
J. Jerebko 5 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 -10
E. Udoh 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -4
R. Neto 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
D. Stockton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 231 115 48 24 12 5 19 20 42/80 13/34 18/27 13 35 209 +65
