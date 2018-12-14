ATL
BOS

Kyrie Irving scores 24 points, Celtics beat Hawks 129-108

  Dec 14, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in three quarters and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-108 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

Irving also had five assists, five rebounds and four steals. He scored 12 points in the first quarter and helped Boston race to a 23-5 lead. The Celtics topped 100 points with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Jayson Tatum had 22 points for Boston, Marcus Morris added 20, Gordon Hayward had 19 points and five assists, Daniel Theis scored 18 points and rookie Robert Williams III blocked five shots.

Kevin Huerter led Atlanta with 19 points, and John Collins had 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Hawks, losers of six of seven, had nine of their 24 turnovers in the first quarter.

Atlanta regrouped in the second quarter and pulled to 49-45, but Boston pushed the lead back up to 11 at halftime and continued pulling away in the second half with an opening 13-2 run.

Tatum's three-point play with 2:04 left in the third pushed the Celtics over 100 points at 101-79. A technical on Bazemore after the call led to another free throw, followed by another Ton Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce 5 seconds later. Boston led 108-82 after three and let its reserves take over in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Outscored Boston 37-25 in the second quarter to pull to 67-56 at halftime. ... Huerter tied his career high for points, which he set Wednesday night in a loss at Dallas.

Celtics: The Celtics capitalized on nine turnovers by Atlanta in the first quarter and led 42-19 after one period. Boston outrebounded Atlanta 13-6 in the first and made 16 of 22 shots, going 6 for 8 from 3-point range. ... Boston's 42 points in the quarter was a little short of the season-high 45, also against Atlanta on Nov. 23. ... Hayward and Jaylen Brown returned after missing Wednesday's game with illnesses. ... Al Horford missed his fourth straight game with an injured left knee.

UP NEXT:

Hawks: At Brooklyn on Sunday.

Celtics: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
K. Irving
11 PG
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
22.5 Pts. Per Game 22.5
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
58.2 Field Goal % 48.4
59.9 Three Point % 48.6
70.5 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 3 Alex Len made 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Offensive rebound by Alex Len 0:11
  Daniel Hamilton missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis 0:13
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye 0:42
  Tyler Dorsey missed jump shot 0:44
+ 1 Semi Ojeleye made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:57
  Shooting foul on Daniel Hamilton 0:57
  Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye 0:58
  Semi Ojeleye missed driving layup 0:59
  Bad pass turnover on Tyler Dorsey, stolen by Terry Rozier 1:12
Team Stats
Points 108 129
Field Goals 36-86 (41.9%) 46-95 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 16-38 (42.1%) 19-39 (48.7%)
Free Throws 20-32 (62.5%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 57 56
Offensive 16 13
Defensive 28 34
Team 13 9
Assists 27 28
Steals 10 15
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 24 21
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 3 0
K. Bazemore SG 24
13 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
K. Irving PG 11
24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 6-22 19372626108
home team logo Celtics 18-10 42254121129
TD Garden Boston, MA
away team logo Hawks 6-22 107.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Celtics 18-10 111.1 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.3 APG
K. Huerter SG 6.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.2 APG 41.3 FG%
K. Irving PG 22.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.4 APG 48.2 FG%
K. Huerter SG 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
K. Irving PG 24 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
41.9 FG% 48.4
42.1 3PT FG% 48.7
62.5 FT% 90.0
K. Huerter
K. Bazemore
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
T. Young
A. Len
V. Carter
J. Lin
T. Dorsey
D. Bembry
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
J. Adams
M. Plumlee
T. Waller-Prince
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 16 13 4 1 0 0 3 2 4/7 1/2 4/6 1 3 16 -13
V. Carter 16 12 0 0 0 1 0 0 5/8 2/3 0/2 0 0 13 -26
J. Lin 17 8 2 4 1 0 2 1 2/6 2/4 2/3 1 1 17 +8
T. Dorsey 12 6 2 1 0 0 2 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 0 2 8 +2
D. Bembry 20 5 3 3 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 2 14 -29
D. Hamilton 6 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 +8
J. Anderson 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 +8
J. Adams 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 44 27 10 5 24 19 36/86 16/38 20/32 16 28 197 -105
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Baynes
M. Smart
G. Hayward
D. Theis
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
J. Brown
B. Wanamaker
R. Williams
A. Horford
J. Bird
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Hayward 17 19 1 5 1 0 3 1 7/10 3/3 2/2 0 1 28 +21
D. Theis 20 18 7 1 0 1 0 4 6/9 2/3 4/4 3 4 28 +14
T. Rozier 24 9 7 5 3 0 3 3 3/8 2/5 1/1 1 6 26 -8
S. Ojeleye 12 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 1 6 -5
J. Brown 22 4 6 2 0 1 2 3 2/12 0/5 0/0 2 4 13 +1
B. Wanamaker 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -3
R. Williams 16 2 5 0 0 5 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 10 -14
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 129 47 28 15 9 21 21 46/95 19/39 18/20 13 34 235 +105
