DAL
CHA

No Text

Early shooting barrage lifts Mavs to rare road victory

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. fueled an early long-range shooting blitz and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-84 on Wednesday night to end a nine-game road skid.

Doncic and Smith each had 18 points, and Harrison Barnes added 17. The Mavericks hit 10 first-quarter 3-pointers - three from Doncic and two from Smith - and finished with 18 overall.

Dallas won its first road game since Nov. 28. It entered the game with a NBA-worst 2-16 road record, compared to 15-3 at home.

The Mavericks led 42-26 after the first quarter, and Charlotte got no closer than 18 the rest of the game. Dallas led by at least 20 points for the final 26 1/2 minutes.

Dwight Powell scored 15 points, Wesley Matthews had 11, and DeAndre Jordan had eight points and 13 rebounds. Doncic added 10 rebounds and Smith seven assists, and the Mavericks didn't use any of their starters for more than 29 minutes in the game.

Charlotte was led by Kemba Walker's 11 points. Walker made 4 of 14 shots and missed all five of his 3-point tries in 27 minutes. He was pulled with 3:15 left in the third quarter and didn't return.

TIP INS:

Mavericks: Fayetteville native Smith played one year at N.C. State and bought 25 tickets for Wednesday's game. He had many other friends and family in attendance in his lone trip to his home state. He was one of three Mavericks with local ties; Barnes played at North Carolina, and 11th-year Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong is a Gastonia native who played at Fayetteville State.

Hornets: They started only their fourth different lineup of the season Wednesday after Jeremy Lamb (right hamstring) and Cody Zeller (broken right hand) were injured in Monday's 125-100 home win over Orlando. Walker and Devonte Graham opened at guard, Nic Batum and Marvin Williams at forward and Willy Hernangomez at center. Graham, a 2018 second-round pick out of Kansas, made his first career start.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Boston Celtics on Friday.

Hornets: Begin a six-game, 10-day trip on Saturday in Denver. Charlotte also visits Phoenix, the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio before returning home Jan. 17 against Sacramento.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
43.6 Field Goal % 44.1
43.6 Three Point % 44.1
76.0 Free Throw % 82.2
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
+ 2 J.P. Macura made layup, assist by Frank Kaminsky 0:27
  Defensive rebound by J.P. Macura 0:45
  Out of bounds turnover on Dwayne Bacon 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo 1:03
+ 2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by J.P. Macura 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon 1:26
+ 2 Bismack Biyombo made hook shot, assist by J.P. Macura 1:44
  Offensive rebound by Salah Mejri 2:03
  Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:07
  Defensive rebound by Salah Mejri 2:19
Team Stats
Points 122 84
Field Goals 44-95 (46.3%) 32-90 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 18-45 (40.0%) 6-32 (18.8%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 65 51
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 45 34
Team 8 5
Assists 31 23
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 14 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 18-19 42232928122
home team logo Hornets 18-19 2615241984
CHA -1.5, O/U 222
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
CHA -1.5, O/U 222
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 18-19 110.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Hornets 18-19 113.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 19.6 PPG 6.5 RPG 5.0 APG 43.6 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.1 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 18 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
K. Walker PG 11 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
46.3 FG% 35.6
40.0 3PT FG% 18.8
88.9 FT% 73.7
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 22 18 0 7 3 0 2 1 6/10 3/5 3/4 0 0 33 +5
L. Doncic 26 18 10 4 0 0 2 0 7/16 3/7 1/2 1 9 34 +14
H. Barnes 29 17 4 1 1 1 0 1 5/14 2/8 5/5 0 4 25 +14
W. Matthews 25 11 3 1 1 1 0 1 3/7 1/5 4/4 0 3 18 +14
D. Jordan 24 8 13 1 0 1 0 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 4 9 24 +15
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 22 18 0 7 3 0 2 1 6/10 3/5 3/4 0 0 33 +5
L. Doncic 26 18 10 4 0 0 2 0 7/16 3/7 1/2 1 9 34 +14
H. Barnes 29 17 4 1 1 1 0 1 5/14 2/8 5/5 0 4 25 +14
W. Matthews 25 11 3 1 1 1 0 1 3/7 1/5 4/4 0 3 18 +14
D. Jordan 24 8 13 1 0 1 0 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 4 9 24 +15
Bench
D. Powell
M. Kleber
D. Finney-Smith
D. Nowitzki
J. Barea
D. Harris
S. Mejri
J. Brunson
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Powell 23 15 8 2 1 1 1 1 5/6 2/3 3/3 3 5 28 +23
M. Kleber 12 8 4 1 1 0 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 4 13 +9
D. Finney-Smith 21 7 7 3 1 0 3 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 1 6 18 +24
D. Nowitzki 6 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2 8 +15
J. Barea 13 5 2 6 1 0 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 1 20 +24
D. Harris 12 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 0 7 +18
S. Mejri 9 2 4 0 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 2 6 +6
J. Brunson 12 2 0 4 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 10 +9
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 122 57 31 9 4 10 14 44/95 18/45 16/18 12 45 244 +190
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
D. Graham
M. Williams
N. Batum
W. Hernangomez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 26 11 3 5 0 0 0 1 4/14 0/5 3/4 0 3 24 -16
D. Graham 33 10 1 2 2 0 3 6 3/13 2/8 2/2 0 1 14 -34
M. Williams 22 10 2 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 2/3 0/0 1 1 16 -11
N. Batum 28 8 5 4 1 0 2 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 4 20 -25
W. Hernangomez 18 6 10 1 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/0 0/0 3 7 18 -14
Starters
K. Walker
D. Graham
M. Williams
N. Batum
W. Hernangomez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 26 11 3 5 0 0 0 1 4/14 0/5 3/4 0 3 24 -16
D. Graham 33 10 1 2 2 0 3 6 3/13 2/8 2/2 0 1 14 -34
M. Williams 22 10 2 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 2/3 0/0 1 1 16 -11
N. Batum 28 8 5 4 1 0 2 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 4 20 -25
W. Hernangomez 18 6 10 1 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/0 0/0 3 7 18 -14
Bench
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
F. Kaminsky
J. Macura
D. Bacon
T. Parker
M. Monk
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Biyombo 14 10 7 1 0 1 0 0 4/5 0/0 2/4 1 6 20 +6
M. Bridges 24 8 5 2 0 0 2 2 2/9 0/4 4/5 2 3 15 -5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 13 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 0 8 -26
F. Kaminsky 16 5 6 3 1 0 1 0 2/6 0/2 1/2 4 2 17 -20
J. Macura 13 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 2 10 -7
D. Bacon 16 4 3 0 0 0 4 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 3 -11
T. Parker 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -14
M. Monk 5 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 1 -13
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 84 46 23 4 3 14 20 32/90 6/32 14/19 12 34 169 -190
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores