Magic win fifth straight, end 13-game skid vs Hornets

  • Feb 14, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Orlando Magic ended a 13-game losing streak to Charlotte, routing the Hornets 127-89 on Thursday night behind 21 points from reserve Terrence Ross.

The Magic have won five straight for the first time in more than three years. Nikola Vucevic had his fifth straight double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points.

The Magic led 71-36 at halftime, their biggest lead in any game this season. Guard D.J. Augustin drilled a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half and the Hornets never got closer than 29 points after halftime.

Malik Mon scored 15 points, Jeremy Lamb had 14 and Cody Zeller added 13 for the Hornets.

It was Orlando's first victory over Charlotte since Dec. 16, 2015.

Charlotte started poorly and got worse throughout a forgettable first half. The Hornets were only 6 of 24 in the first quarter and were already down 15 by the end of the period. The deficit grew to 36 when Orlando outscored the Hornets 16-6 in the final three minutes of the half.

The Magic dominated the game at both ends of the court, but most of it was fueled by a relentless defense that limited Charlotte to 26.4 percent shooting for the half.

All-Star Kemba Walker, who has made a career of shooting down the Magic during the 13-game winning streak, was 1 for 10 at the start and only 4 of 17 by halftime. He had a plus-minus rating of minus-27 at halftime and only played seven minutes in the second half before sitting down for the night.

Orlando was almost as good offensively, getting contributions from every player, especially the fast-developing Isaac. The Magic's top pick in the 2017 draft had 13 points and six rebounds at halftime, and was the anchor at the back end of the team's defense. Charlotte hit just nine of 25 shots in the paint in the first half.

TIP-INS

Hornets: PG Tony Parker (back) and C Bismack Biyombo (knee) sat out. Charlotte is 1-10 without Parker. . The Hornets are 1-10 when they score fewer than 100 points.

Magic: Isaac's streak of seven straight games with two or more blocks ended. . Orlando is limiting opponents to just 39.6 percent shooting during its five-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Washington on Feb. 22.

Magic: Host Chicago on Feb. 22.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
12.1 Reb. Per Game 12.1
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Frank Kaminsky made driving layup 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham 0:23
  Jarell Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Briscoe 0:36
  Miles Bridges missed jump shot 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Amile Jefferson 1:03
  Dwayne Bacon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
+ 2 Amile Jefferson made layup, assist by Jerian Grant 1:26
  Lost ball turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Jerian Grant 1:30
+ 2 Jerian Grant made jump shot 1:44
+ 2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Frank Kaminsky 1:56
Team Stats
Points 89 127
Field Goals 33-94 (35.1%) 48-92 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 4-31 (12.9%) 17-39 (43.6%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 59 57
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 32 42
Team 14 7
Assists 18 32
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Zeller C 40
13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
17 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 27-30 1818312289
home team logo Magic 27-32 33382729127
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 27-30 111.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Magic 27-32 105.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
M. Monk SG 10.2 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.8 APG 39.5 FG%
T. Ross SG 14.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.5 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Monk SG 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
T. Ross SG 21 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
35.1 FG% 52.2
12.9 3PT FG% 43.6
73.1 FT% 77.8
NBA Scores