Drummond, Griffin lead Pistons over Pacers 113-109

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 25, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Detroit coach Dwane Casey downplayed the revenge factor after the Pistons beat Indiana.

''This is the way that we have to play, no matter who we play,'' Casey said.

Andre Drummond had 26 points and 16 rebounds, Blake Griffin had a triple-double and the resurgent Pistons won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Pacers 113-109 on Monday night. Indiana won the previous meeting with Detroit, 125-88 on Dec. 28 - a blowout that was hard for the Pistons to forget.

''It left a bad taste in our mouth the last time we played these guys. They outworked us pretty much in all facets of the game,'' Griffin said. ''We wanted to come out and impose our will in a lot of different ways.''

Griffin had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Detroit, which is battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference - and right now is on the right side of that cutoff. Indiana lost for only the second time in 10 games.

Pacers center Myles Turner returned after missing two games with a bruised left hip. He scored seven points. Domantas Sabonis scored 23 for Indiana, but he left with a sprained ankle with just over a minute remaining. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points.

Detroit raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter. Indiana trimmed the deficit to four by halftime and tied the game at 75 in the third quarter. Detroit answered with nine straight points, including six by Drummond .

The Pistons later went on a 13-2 run in the fourth, taking a 100-86 lead on a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway. Detroit held on at the end in what became an increasingly contentious game.

''This is the type of basketball that we're going to see for the rest of the season,'' Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. ''Tonight you've got a team that's holding down the seventh spot trying to play themselves into the playoffs just as we are. You're going to see this type of game and you've got to expect that. I thought we kind of lost our composure.''

STANDINGS

The Pacers are in solid playoff position with the third-best record in the East. The Pistons remain in seventh but increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over Charlotte and two games over Orlando.

CHIPPY

McMillan was called for a technical foul in the third, and Bogdanovic and Griffin were hit with a double technical with 3:43 to play in the fourth. Thaddeus Young flagrantly fouled Drummond with 1:57 to go, and then Young and Drummond were given a double technical 25 seconds later.

''We've got to keep our head. The only way they were going to get back in that game was to get us discombobulated, and get us upset and out of sorts, and they did,'' Casey said. ''Nobody backed down, and that's the way you have to play, with that chip on your shoulder. But with that said, we've got to have an understanding of what they're trying to do. They're trying to just junk it up, mess it up, mess you up, and they did.''

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana is now 14-10 without guard Victor Oladipo this season. He ruptured a quad tendon in his right knee Jan. 23 and is out for the season.

Pistons: Luke Kennard scored 19 points. He and Griffin made five 3-pointers apiece.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At San Antonio on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
61.0 Field Goal % 47.4
60.8 Three Point % 47.7
72.9 Free Throw % 74.8
  Full timeout called 0:03
+ 3 Darren Collison made 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 1 Wayne Ellington made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
  Personal foul on Myles Turner 0:25
  Personal foul on Wayne Ellington 0:28
  DET team rebound 0:29
  Personal foul on Wesley Matthews 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 0:29
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
Team Stats
Points 109 113
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 39-88 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 18-41 (43.9%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 49 58
Offensive 12 15
Defensive 30 32
Team 7 11
Assists 23 28
Steals 8 8
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 4 2
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
20 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 40-21 20312632109
home team logo Pistons 29-30 36192929113
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 40-21 108.6 PPG 43.4 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 29-30 107.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 16.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.8 APG 49.5 FG%
A. Drummond C 17.5 PPG 15.1 RPG 1.2 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 25 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
A. Drummond C 26 PTS 16 REB 1 AST
46.0 FG% 44.3
38.5 3PT FG% 43.9
90.5 FT% 65.4
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Collison
W. Matthews
T. Young
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 25 4 2 9/18 1/5 6/6 2 34 0 0 2 0 4 -4 31
D. Collison 21 3 5 7/13 3/4 4/4 3 29 2 0 3 0 3 -1 33
W. Matthews 14 1 2 4/9 4/7 2/2 2 29 1 1 1 0 1 -2 20
T. Young 10 12 3 5/9 0/1 0/0 5 29 3 2 3 6 6 -2 30
M. Turner 7 5 0 3/10 1/3 0/0 4 29 1 3 2 0 5 -4 14
Bench
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
T. Leaf
T. Evans
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 23 7 2 9/13 0/0 5/7 5 25 0 1 0 4 3 -1 35
D. McDermott 5 1 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 -5 13
C. Joseph 2 2 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2 -4 12
T. Leaf 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 3 +5 6
T. Evans 0 3 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 1 0 1 2 -2 8
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 42 23 40/87 10/26 19/21 24 235 8 8 11 12 30 -20 202
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 26 16 1 12/21 0/0 2/4 3 38 2 3 1 9 7 +2 48
B. Griffin 20 10 10 6/18 5/10 3/8 2 35 1 0 2 2 8 +7 49
R. Jackson 14 2 5 3/10 2/5 6/6 2 26 1 0 3 0 2 -9 24
W. Ellington 14 1 0 4/10 4/10 2/3 3 24 0 0 1 0 1 -1 14
B. Brown 3 4 2 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 30 1 0 1 1 3 +2 11
Bench
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
I. Smith
T. Maker
Z. Pachulia
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 19 4 2 7/10 5/8 0/0 3 23 1 1 1 0 4 +7 28
L. Galloway 13 2 1 5/8 2/5 1/1 2 17 1 0 0 1 1 +2 18
I. Smith 2 4 5 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 21 1 0 2 1 3 +13 15
T. Maker 2 3 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 2 -3 5
Z. Pachulia 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1 0 4
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 47 28 39/88 18/41 17/26 20 235 8 4 12 15 32 +20 216
