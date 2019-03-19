HOU
Harden, Capela lead Rockets to easy win over Hawks

  • Mar 19, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) James Harden had 31 points and 10 assists, Clint Capela added 26 points and 11 rebounds and the Houston Rockets won their third straight game with a 121-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Rockets have won 12 of 13 and have 10 wins in their last 13 road games.

It was a lopsided matchup. The Hawks, led by Trae Young's 21 points and 12 assists and John Collins' 20 points 10 rebounds, are rebuilding and likely headed for the NBA draft lottery. Houston is third in the Western Conference and has plenty of star power.

Harden, the league's scoring leader, is trying to become the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 to average at least 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals. Atlanta had no player able to defend him for very long.

Chris Paul, who last month joined Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players with at least 17,000 career points, 9,000 assists and 4,000 rebounds, had 13 points, 11 assists, three steals and just one turnover.

Capela got his sixth straight double-double and 37th overall.

Houston struggled beyond the arc in the first half, missing 13 of its first 15 attempts, and entering the third was just 4 for 21.

But just as they did Sunday with 21 3s in a win over Minnesota, the Rockets came out of the break quickly, finishing the period with eight 3s to take charge of the game.

The Hawks never had a chance the rest of the way, letting Houston push the lead to 93-78 early in the fourth when Paul fed Kenneth Faried for a layup.

Atlanta took a two-point lead early in the third on Dewayne Dedmon's 3, but it lasted just a few seconds. P.J. Tucker, Paul and Harden each followed with a 3 to make it 68-61. The Hawks called timeout before Harden and Tucker each hit a 3 to push the lead back to double digits.

Harden fed Capela for a dunk that made it 78-67, and Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce asked for another timeout. It did little to slow Houston, which went up 104-84 on Paul's 3.

Capela's three-point play in the second quarter made it 53-42 for the game's first double-digit lead on an 11-1 Houston run.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Danuel House Jr. had six 3s and 19 points. ... Houston finished with 19 3s, two nights after getting 21 against the Timberwolves. .. Coach Mike D'Antoni continued his pattern of resting players. C Nene sat out Tuesday and will do so on Wednesday. G Iman Shumpert was given Tuesday off. ... Harden has at least 10 assists in his last five games.

Hawks: Rookie G Kevin Huerter went 2 for 9 from the field and finished with four points in 27 minutes. ... 41-year-old Vince Carter, a reserve, had 14 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Memphis on Wednesday.

Hawks: Host Utah on Thursday.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
J. Collins
20 PF
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
43.5 Field Goal % 57.0
43.5 Three Point % 56.7
87.7 Free Throw % 76.1
Team Stats
Points 121 105
Field Goals 40-78 (51.3%) 39-84 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 19-47 (40.4%) 15-40 (37.5%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 50
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 31 37
Team 7 5
Assists 28 30
Steals 13 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 0 0
J. Harden SG 13
31 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST
T. Young PG 11
21 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 45-26 25283137121
home team logo Hawks 24-48 25222533105
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 45-26 112.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 24-48 112.5 PPG 46 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 35.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 7.6 APG 43.5 FG%
T. Young PG 18.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.7 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 31 PTS 8 REB 10 AST
T. Young PG 21 PTS 4 REB 12 AST
51.3 FG% 46.4
40.4 3PT FG% 37.5
73.3 FT% 80.0
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 31 8 10 8/18 4/11 11/12 1 33 1 1 4 0 8 +10 57
C. Capela 26 11 1 11/13 0/0 4/8 2 27 1 0 1 1 10 +21 39
C. Paul 13 1 11 4/10 2/6 3/4 1 28 3 0 1 0 1 +10 38
E. Gordon 12 1 1 4/7 4/7 0/0 4 32 1 0 0 0 1 +10 16
P. Tucker 6 5 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 33 3 1 1 0 5 +11 14
Bench
D. House Jr.
K. Faried
G. Clark
G. Green
A. Rivers
I. Shumpert
T. Jones
V. Edwards
I. Hartenstein
Nene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. House Jr. 19 3 2 6/12 6/11 1/2 3 32 0 0 2 1 2 +20 24
K. Faried 8 4 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 3 1 -5 10
G. Clark 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1 2
G. Green 2 1 0 0/3 0/3 2/2 0 8 2 0 1 0 1 -3 4
A. Rivers 1 3 3 0/3 0/3 1/2 3 21 2 0 1 1 2 +7 11
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 37 28 40/78 19/47 22/30 17 235 13 2 14 6 31 +80 215
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
J. Collins
T. Waller-Prince
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 21 4 12 6/13 2/5 7/7 2 33 1 0 7 2 2 -12 43
J. Collins 20 10 1 9/14 0/2 2/4 2 31 1 0 1 2 8 -18 32
T. Waller-Prince 16 2 2 6/10 4/6 0/0 4 27 0 0 2 0 2 -13 20
D. Dedmon 8 7 0 3/10 2/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 1 6 -13 13
K. Huerter 4 3 4 2/9 0/6 0/0 0 26 2 1 0 0 3 -11 18
Bench
V. Carter
D. Bembry
K. Bazemore
A. Len
B. Johnson
J. Anderson
J. Adams
D. Davis
M. Plumlee
T. Zeller
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
V. Carter 15 3 2 5/8 5/8 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 0 3 -2 23
D. Bembry 14 9 2 5/9 2/4 2/2 4 22 0 0 3 0 9 -3 24
K. Bazemore 3 5 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 16 1 0 4 1 4 -9 11
A. Len 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
B. Johnson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
J. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
J. Adams 0 1 4 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 1 0 -2 9
D. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 45 30 39/84 15/40 12/15 23 236 6 1 19 8 37 -80 198
NBA Scores