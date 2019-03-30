CHA
James, Caldwell-Pope shoot Lakers past Hornets, 129-115

  • Mar 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James had 27 points and nine assists, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Charlotte Hornets' four-game winning streak with a 129-115 victory on Friday night.

Kyle Kuzma added 20 for the Lakers, who have won three straight at home. Lance Stephenson had 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and had six assists for the Hornets, who trail Miami for the final playoff spot from the Eastern Conference by two games with seven games remaining.

Jeremy Lamb shot 1 for 11 shooting for seven points in 20 minutes after spraining his right ankle against San Antonio on Tuesday.

Though Caldwell-Pope did most of his damage from 3-point range, where he was 6 of 10, Charlotte struggled to defend Los Angeles inside the arc. The Lakers made 62 percent of their shots there (33 for 43), with Kuzma going 7 for 8 and James 7 for 12.

The Lakers had a 69-59 lead at the half and pushed it out to 20 points with a 14-4 run to start the third quarter, but the Hornets would trim the deficit back to 10 going into the fourth.

Caldwell-Pope had 17 points in the first half and made 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

Hornets: The Hornets had six players score in double figures, including Dwayne Bacon with 21 points. Miles Bridges had 17, and Frank Kaminsky III and Marvin Williams each added 13. ... Charlotte was 16 of 17 at the free throw line, with Bismack Biyombo accounting for the only miss.

Lakers: Stephenson got his first double-double of the season. ... Rookie F Johnathan Williams had 13 points in 21 minutes.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Golden State on Sunday.

Lakers: Visit New Orleans on Sunday.

---

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
K. Kuzma
0 PF
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
42.7 Field Goal % 45.6
42.5 Three Point % 45.3
83.9 Free Throw % 75.2
  Defensive rebound by Johnathan Williams 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 0:20
  Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 3 Dwayne Bacon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 0:40
  Isaac Bonga missed hook shot 0:53
  Personal foul on Kemba Walker 1:05
+ 3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 1:10
  Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Rajon Rondo 1:41
+ 3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 2:11
  Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon 2:23
  Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee 2:23
Team Stats
Points 115 129
Field Goals 42-88 (47.7%) 51-91 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 15-39 (38.5%) 18-38 (47.4%)
Free Throws 16-17 (94.1%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 47
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 29 33
Team 6 3
Assists 26 34
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
K. Walker PG 15
24 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
R. Rondo PG 9
7 PTS, 6 REB, 17 AST
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
D. Bacon
M. Bridges
M. Williams
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 24 2 6 9/18 1/7 5/5 1 37 1 0 4 1 1 -14 35
D. Bacon 21 3 2 8/14 3/8 2/2 5 37 1 0 3 0 3 -14 26
M. Bridges 17 3 5 7/11 3/4 0/0 2 33 1 0 0 1 2 -11 31
M. Williams 13 5 1 5/11 3/6 0/0 0 29 2 1 0 0 5 -17 23
B. Biyombo 5 9 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 0 3 2 7 -7 11
Bench
F. Kaminsky
D. Graham
J. Lamb
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
N. Batum
S. Mack
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
T. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky 13 4 3 4/6 2/2 3/3 2 16 2 1 0 1 3 +5 26
D. Graham 11 1 4 4/6 2/4 1/1 1 22 0 0 1 0 1 -11 19
J. Lamb 7 5 0 1/11 1/5 4/4 1 19 0 0 0 2 3 -5 12
W. Hernangomez 4 2 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 -2 10
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 0 2 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1 +9 6
M. Monk 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 -3 2
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 37 26 42/88 15/39 16/17 14 236 7 2 12 8 29 -70 201
Lakers
Starters
L. James
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
J. McGee
R. Rondo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 27 3 9 11/19 4/7 1/2 1 31 0 0 6 0 3 +14 42
K. Caldwell-Pope 25 4 4 8/14 6/10 3/3 5 33 1 0 0 1 3 +12 38
K. Kuzma 20 3 1 9/16 2/8 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 0 3 +10 25
J. McGee 10 9 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 26 0 2 1 3 6 +12 24
R. Rondo 7 6 17 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 35 5 0 1 2 4 +10 51
Bench
L. Stephenson
J. Williams
A. Caruso
M. Wagner
S. Machado
I. Bonga
R. Bullock
M. Muscala
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
T. Chandler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Stephenson 14 13 0 5/9 3/5 1/2 1 29 0 0 1 2 11 +15 26
J. Williams 13 4 0 6/7 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 0 1 2 2 0 16
A. Caruso 7 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 3 0 1 0 8
M. Wagner 6 1 0 2/4 1/1 1/1 0 11 0 0 0 1 0 +3 7
S. Machado 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
I. Bonga 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 44 34 51/91 18/38 9/12 17 236 7 2 13 11 33 +70 237
