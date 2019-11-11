MIN
Timberwolves beat Pistons 120-114, spoiling Griffin's return

  • AP
  • Nov 11, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Blake Griffin's return Monday night, beating the Detroit Pistons 120-114.

Griffin played for the first time this season, coming back from hamstring and knee issues. Derrick Rose also returned to the Detroit lineup from a strained hamstring, but both he and Griffin played limited minutes.

Griffin scored 19 points but Rose added just six.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points for Minnesota, which snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Pistons.

Minnesota shot 8 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and led 41-26, and the Pistons never cut too far into the deficit until the fourth. A 3-pointer by Detroit's Tony Snell made it 109-104, but Towns drew a double team at the other end and passed to an open Wiggins, whose 3-pointer restored the lead to eight.

Minnesota led by 19 in the third before the Pistons ran off eight points in a row. Towns ended that quarter with a driving dunk that put the Timberwolves ahead 92-81.

Minnesota was without point guard Jeff Teague (illness).

Luke Kennard led Detroit with 25 points, and Snell scored 16. Andre Drummond had 11 points and 12 rebounds, but he went just 4 of 12 from the field.

Each team had a reserve shooting well. Minnesota's Jake Layman made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Detroit's Langston Galloway made four 3s of his own and finished with 18 points.

Timberwolves: Minnesota was also without G Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain).

Pistons: G Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction) did not play for Detroit.

Timberwolves: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

K. Towns
32 C
A. Drummond
0 C
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
18.0 Reb. Per Game 18.0
48.6 Field Goal % 55.1
47.8 Three Point % 56.8
70.8 Free Throw % 69.6
+ 1 Luke Kennard made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Luke Kennard made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Luke Kennard made 1st of 3 free throws 0:09
  Full timeout called 0:09
  Shooting foul on Treveon Graham 0:09
+ 1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Tony Snell 0:18
+ 2 Tony Snell made finger-roll layup, assist by Luke Kennard 0:21
  Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Andre Drummond 0:30
+ 3 Luke Kennard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin 0:45
Points 120 114
Field Goals 45-89 (50.6%) 39-87 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 15-34 (44.1%) 16-32 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 52
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 34 27
Team 4 13
Assists 25 25
Steals 7 9
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
A. Wiggins F 22
33 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
L. Kennard SG 5
25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Timberwolves 6-4 41252628120
home team logo Pistons 4-7 26253033114
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
away team logo Timberwolves 6-4 115.6 PPG 47.3 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Pistons 4-7 108.5 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.4 APG
A. Wiggins F 24.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.1 APG 46.0 FG%
L. Kennard SG 18.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.3 APG 45.3 FG%
A. Wiggins F 33 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
L. Kennard SG 25 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
50.6 FG% 44.8
44.1 3PT FG% 50.0
78.9 FT% 80.0
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
T. Graham
R. Covington
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 33 6 5 12/20 3/5 6/8 0 35 1 1 2 0 6 +7 49
K. Towns 25 8 6 10/17 4/7 1/1 4 30 0 2 1 2 6 +6 46
T. Graham 13 6 3 6/11 1/3 0/0 5 24 0 0 0 3 3 -6 25
R. Covington 10 4 2 2/8 2/7 4/4 3 22 1 1 4 0 4 +5 16
J. Okogie 2 4 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 1 25 1 0 3 2 2 +2 4
Bench
J. Layman
G. Dieng
J. Culver
J. McLaughlin
N. Vonleh
J. Teague
S. Napier
K. Martin
K. Bates-Diop
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Layman 16 2 1 6/9 4/5 0/1 1 33 2 1 3 2 0 +5 20
G. Dieng 9 7 1 4/7 0/1 1/2 1 17 2 1 1 1 6 -11 20
J. Culver 7 2 2 3/8 1/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 0 2 +7 12
J. McLaughlin 3 3 4 1/4 0/2 1/1 1 11 0 0 1 1 2 +1 13
N. Vonleh 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 0 3 +14 7
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 45 25 45/89 15/34 15/19 23 235 7 6 16 11 34 +30 212
Starters
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
T. Snell
A. Drummond
D. Rose
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 25 7 2 8/17 4/9 5/5 3 39 1 0 1 1 6 0 36
B. Griffin 19 7 6 6/12 1/3 6/8 1 23 0 0 4 0 7 +1 34
T. Snell 16 1 3 5/7 4/6 2/2 3 30 1 0 2 0 1 +6 22
A. Drummond 11 12 1 4/12 0/0 3/3 5 29 4 3 3 8 4 +8 29
D. Rose 6 3 5 3/13 0/2 0/0 0 19 2 1 0 1 2 +1 22
Bench
L. Galloway
M. Morris
T. Maker
B. Brown
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Frazier
R. Jackson
C. Wood
K. Thomas
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Galloway 18 1 2 7/11 4/6 0/1 2 24 0 1 1 0 1 -8 23
M. Morris 10 6 2 3/7 2/2 2/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 6 -7 19
T. Maker 6 1 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 0 -14 7
B. Brown 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 0 2 0 0 -14 1
S. Mykhailiuk 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 4 0 0 2 0 0 -5 -2
T. Frazier 0 1 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 1 0 +2 9
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 39 25 39/87 16/32 20/25 22 234 9 5 17 12 27 -30 200
