Mitchell keys game-ending run as Jazz top Magic 109-102

  • AP
  • Dec 17, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including eight as the Utah Jazz closed the game with a 19-5 run for a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

With the Jazz trailing 97-90, Mitchell awoke a moribund offense and energized the crowd with a highlight-reel dunk in traffic. That sparked the clinching spurt for Utah (16-11), which has won three in a row.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored nine of his 30 points during the late surge, and Joe Ingles had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

D.J. Augustin had 22 points off the bench and Evan Fournier added 19 for the Magic, who fell to 12-15.

After a 3-pointer by Ingles and a free throw by Ed Davis, the Jazz led 82-65. But the Magic mounted a quick comeback against Utah's struggling bench players.

Fournier's basket capped a 12-0 run to get the Magic to 82-77 early in the final quarter. Orlando then overcame an eight-point deficit to lead 97-90 after a 15-0 spurt powered by Augustin's seven points.

Nikola Vucevic, in his second game back after an 11-game absence, had 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. He grabbed 11 rebounds.

Mike Conley returned for the Jazz after missing five games with a tight hamstring but left in the third quarter when the pain returned. He had seven points and six assists.

A game after hitting a season-high 17 3-pointers, the Magic missed their first 10 attempts from beyond the arc and ended up 7 for 35 from 3-point range as they seemed reticent to challenge Rudy Gobert inside.

Gobert had a double-double by halftime with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Jazz built a 58-47 lead at the break.

One sequence typified the way the Jazz want to play. Mitchell drove the lane and passed the ball to Bogdanovic, who moved it to Royce O'Neale and around the 3-point line to Ingles, who found Mitchell in the corner for an open 3.

Ingles, who has primarily been a reserve this season, began starting when Conley was out and has been scoring and shooting at a much higher clip. The Australian forward stayed in the starting lineup.

TIP-INS

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams got a taunting technical after stealing the ball from Ingles, and then Orlando coach Steve Clifford got one for arguing the call. . The Magic challenged a loose-ball foul in the fourth quarter but the call was upheld. . Orlando committed just three turnovers to Utah's 14.

Jazz: Ingles hit a 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer and stared down Carter-Williams for several seconds with a wry smile. . Career assist and steal leader John Stockton attended the game and received a standing ovation when he was shown on the video board. . Gobert finished with 12 points and 19 rebounds as Utah outrebounded Orlando 58-41.

UP NEXT

The Magic continue their four-game road trip Wednesday against Denver.

The Jazz visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Aaron Gordon 0:03
+ 2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 0:06
+ 1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Evan Fournier 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles 0:20
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 0:42
Team Stats
Points 102 109
Field Goals 42-93 (45.2%) 42-90 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 7-35 (20.0%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 45 64
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 37 48
Team 4 6
Assists 21 27
Steals 6 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 3 14
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 3 1
away team logo
D. Augustin PG 14
22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 12-15 20272431102
home team logo Jazz 16-11 26322427109
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 12-15 103.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Jazz 16-11 107.0 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
D. Augustin PG 9.5 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.8 APG 37.9 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.0 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Augustin PG 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 30 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
45.2 FG% 46.7
20.0 3PT FG% 41.7
73.3 FT% 62.5
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
M. Fultz
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
A. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 19 1 4 8/17 0/8 3/5 3 33 0 0 1 0 1 -18 27
M. Fultz 14 4 2 6/13 1/3 1/2 0 27 2 0 0 1 3 -19 24
N. Vucevic 12 11 4 4/15 2/8 2/2 2 33 0 0 0 1 10 -7 31
J. Isaac 7 4 1 3/7 1/2 0/1 2 31 0 3 0 0 4 -4 16
A. Gordon 6 5 2 3/9 0/2 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 0 5 -12 14
Bench
D. Augustin
M. Carter-Williams
T. Ross
M. Bamba
A. Aminu
A. Jefferson
W. Iwundu
B. Johnson
K. Birch
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin 22 4 3 8/10 2/3 4/4 1 26 1 1 1 0 4 +9 33
M. Carter-Williams 10 3 1 5/8 0/3 0/0 1 18 3 0 0 0 3 +7 18
T. Ross 8 2 1 3/9 1/5 1/1 3 24 0 0 0 0 2 +9 12
M. Bamba 4 7 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 4 14 0 1 0 2 5 0 18
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 41 21 42/93 7/35 11/15 18 235 6 5 3 4 37 -35 193
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
M. Conley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 30 5 5 11/22 6/11 2/2 1 36 1 0 1 0 5 +11 45
D. Mitchell 30 3 4 13/23 2/7 2/2 4 35 0 0 1 1 2 +19 40
J. Ingles 16 12 2 5/8 4/4 2/2 0 36 0 2 3 2 10 +3 31
R. Gobert 12 19 5 6/10 0/0 0/0 2 37 0 0 3 4 15 +11 38
M. Conley 7 0 6 2/8 0/4 3/3 3 19 1 0 1 0 0 -9 19
Bench
R. O'Neale
E. Davis
J. Green
G. Niang
E. Mudiay
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. O'Neale 11 6 1 4/8 3/6 0/1 4 34 1 1 3 0 6 +9 18
E. Davis 3 5 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 1 4 -4 10
J. Green 0 6 1 0/4 0/2 0/2 0 14 0 0 0 2 4 -2 8
G. Niang 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -8 0
E. Mudiay 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 10 0 0 2 0 2 +5 4
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 58 27 42/90 15/36 10/16 16 234 3 3 14 10 48 +35 213
