Kings win 1st hoops game at Staples since Kobe's death

  • AP
  • Jan 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings knew it was going to be an emotional night in Los Angeles. They responded with one of their best games this season.

Fox scored a career-high 34 points and the Kings made a franchise-record 21 3-pointers in a 124-103 victory over the Clippers on Thursday. It was the first basketball game at Staples Center since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Southern California.

Paul George narrated a 2-minute video tribute shown before the game while Bryant's retired No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys were left uncovered in the upper left corner of the arena.

''I'm really proud of the way our guys played,'' said Kings coach Luke Walton, a teammate of Bryant's on championship teams with the Lakers. ''We came in down and tired after playing last night (a 20-point loss to Oklahoma City) and then came into an emotional situation in what has been a very tough week.''

Buddy Hield added 19 points and Cory Joseph had 16 as the Kings took control in the second quarter. The 21-point margin tied for the Kings' largest victory of the season.

Walton praised Fox for doing a nice job of setting the tone early. The third-year guard said he concentrated on coming out aggressive, especially after Wednesday night's struggles.

''In most games I haven't started off well early, but I wanted to try and come out and stay in attack mode,'' Fox said.

Lou Williams scored 22 points and Montrezl Harrell had 21 for the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star forward was scratched after pregame warmups due to a lower back strain.

Coach Doc Rivers said Leonard's back locked up late in warmups. Leonard tried stretching to get it loose but couldn't during the first half. When asked if he was concerned the injury could linger, Rivers said it was too early to know.

George returned after missing the previous nine games due to a left hamstring strain and scored eight points in 19 minutes.

''Sacramento played last night and were in very good rhythm. We were clearly flat in every area. It was tough basketball-wise,'' Rivers said.

The Clippers led 33-28 at the end of the first quarter but Sacramento seized control in the second, outscoring Los Angeles by 22 to take a 64-47 advantage at halftime. Joseph led the way with 12 points in the period as he went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Nine of the Kings' 13 field goals in the quarter were from beyond the arc.

The Kings - who have won three of four following a six-game losing streak - scored eight straight points to start the second and never trailed after that. JaMychal Green's 3-pointer with 7:54 remaining drew the Clippers to 42-40 before the Kings went on a 22-4 run to put it out of reach. Joseph had nine points and Fox scored eight during the spurt as Sacramento was 8 of 12 from the field compared to the Clippers making only two of 14.

Los Angeles got within 13 in the fourth quarter before the Kings pulled away again. Their largest lead was 23 later in the period on Fox's breakaway dunk.

TIP-INS

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 points and Dewayne Dedmon added 11 points and 11 rebounds. ... Marvin Bagley III will be out at least three more weeks due to left foot soreness. The second-year forward has played in only 13 games this season due to a myriad of injuries.

Clippers: Landry Shamet scored 15 points and Patrick Beverley had 11. ... It was the 13th game Leonard has missed this season but the first not due to his left knee. George and Leonard have played together in only 18 of the Clippers' 48 games. The last time it happened was Jan. 2 against Detroit. George missed 11 games at the beginning of the season after having shoulder surgery last summer. Then he was out 10 of the last 11 due to his left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Sacramento has lost its last three against the Lakers, including the first meeting this season.

Clippers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles won the first meeting by seven on Dec. 13.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 28
LAC Clippers 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   De'Aaron Fox missed fade-away jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:32   Paul George missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:26 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 2-0
11:08   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
11:04   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
11:04 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
11:04 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
10:53 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 5-2
10:30 +2 Paul George made driving layup 5-4
10:17   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
10:02 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 7-4
9:48 +2 Patrick Beverley made layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 7-6
9:25 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 10-6
9:08 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Landry Shamet 10-8
8:45   Nemanja Bjelica missed layup  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:42   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:42   Nemanja Bjelica missed layup  
8:42   LAC team rebound  
8:31 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 10-11
8:17   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:11   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:58 +2 Maurice Harkless made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 10-13
7:44   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
7:30 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 10-16
7:08   DeWayne Dedmon missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:59   Paul George missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:49 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 12-16
6:36   Ivica Zubac missed layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
6:33   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:28 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 15-16
6:15   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
6:04   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:59   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
5:59   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:43   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:35   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:22   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:17   Paul George missed layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:16   LAC team rebound  
5:14   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:59   Harrison Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:44 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 15-18
4:29   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
4:29   Nemanja Bjelica missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:29   SAC team rebound  
4:29 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:14   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
4:14   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:14   SAC team rebound  
4:14 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
4:02   Maurice Harkless missed layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 17-20
4:01   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
4:01 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 17-21
3:50   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:39 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 17-24
3:24   Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore  
3:03   JaMychal Green missed layup  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:55   Cory Joseph missed jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:51 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 20-24
2:36 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 20-26
2:36   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
2:36 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 20-27
2:15 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 23-27
2:03   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:57 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 23-29
1:49   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
1:40   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
1:40   LAC team rebound  
1:38 +2 Lou Williams made layup, assist by Jerome Robinson 23-31
1:25   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
1:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:58 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot 23-33
0:48 +3 DeWayne Dedmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 26-33
0:25   Montrezl Harrell missed jump shot  
0:24   LAC team rebound  
0:11   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Cory Joseph  
0:07   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
0:06   Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder  
0:06 +1 Cory Joseph made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
0:06 +1 Cory Joseph made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
0:00   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 36
LAC Clippers 14

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Montrezl Harrell missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
11:20   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
11:13   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:59 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by Cory Joseph 30-33
10:38   Out of bounds turnover on Jerome Robinson  
10:16 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 33-33
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Buddy Hield  
9:45 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 36-33
9:29   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:29   LAC team rebound  
9:21 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Landry Shamet 36-35
9:13 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 39-35
9:02   Lou Williams missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by JaMychal Green  
8:48 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley 39-37
8:38   Cory Joseph missed reverse layup  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:27   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:18   Lou Williams missed reverse layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:12 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 42-37
7:54 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 42-40
7:41 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 44-40
7:26   Maurice Harkless missed dunk  
7:24   SAC team rebound  
7:06   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
6:55   Landry Shamet missed driving layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
6:55   SAC team rebound  
6:37 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 47-40
6:27   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
6:13 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Landry Shamet 47-42
5:53 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 49-42
5:27   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:23   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:19   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
5:00   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:49   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:42   Traveling violation turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:29   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:26   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
4:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:26   SAC team rebound  
4:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
4:06   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:58 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 53-42
3:37   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
3:28   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:21   Lou Williams missed layup  
3:20   SAC team rebound  
3:14   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
3:06 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 56-42
2:45 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup 56-44
2:27   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
2:16   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:05 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 59-44
1:45   Paul George missed turnaround jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:27 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 62-44
1:11   Lou Williams missed layup  
1:10   SAC team rebound  
0:58 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 64-44
0:48 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 64-47
0:37   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
0:28   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:24   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:24   Montrezl Harrell missed dunk  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:06   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
0:02   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 21
LAC Clippers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:25   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
11:22   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:19   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
11:19 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 64-48
11:19   Paul George missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:16   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:00 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 66-48
10:54   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:41 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 66-51
10:17   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
10:13   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:02   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
9:55   Out of bounds turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:42   Paul George missed finger-roll layup  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:38  