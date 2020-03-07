ATL
MEM

No Text

Valanciunas, Morant lead Grizzlies past Hawks, 118-101

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 17 rebounds, rookie Ja Morant added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-101 on Saturday night to keep their hold on the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Josh Jackson had 17 points, Dillon Brooks and De'Anthony Melton added 13 each and Memphis won for the fourth time in five games. Valanciunas was 10 of 13 from the field and had three blocks.

Memphis' win left them solidly in eighth place in the West. Asked if they were watching the standing, Valanciunas replied: ''Yeah. It's that time of year, right? We're watching the standings. You want to climb higher and higher, so wins (are) really important.''

John Collins led the Hawks with 27 points, converting 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Trae Young, who averages 29.6 a game, was held to 16 points, making only 4 of 16 on the night, including missing all but one of his 10 3-point attempts. Young, who missed Friday's loss against Washington with flu-like symptoms, said there were still some lingering effects.

''I definitely tried to fight back,'' said Young, adding that the training staff ran tests on him Saturday to make sure he could play. ''I know everybody was kind of banged up with the back-to-back, so I wanted to come back and play.''

Memphis dominated the game, leading by 26 points at one point and held the Hawks to 33.7% shooting.

Atlanta's shooting woes were evident early, making only three of its first 18 shots and shooting 23.8% in the first quarter as Memphis took the lead to as many as 20.

''We were out there getting stops and trying to get out and run,'' said Morant, who made all four of his 3-point attempts, ''and get good shots out of it.''

Young did not get his first field goal until a goaltending call with 8:22 left in the half as the Grizzlies continually switched defenders on the second-year guard.

''To be honest with you, we just missed some wide-open shots. Shots just weren't going in that we usually hit,'' Young said.

Memphis stretched the lead to 26 before halftime and the Grizzlies carried a 66-45 lead into the break.

The Hawks never got closer than 16 in the second half, dropping their third straight and fifth in their last seven.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Cam Reddish, who was probable before the game with lower back pain, played, but left in the first half suffering lower limb cramping and did not return. . The Hawks 29.8% shooting in the first half was a season-low for a first half. The previous first-half low was 32.6% against the Clippers on Jan. 22. . Kevin Huerter has knocked down multiple 3-pointers in six straight games. . Collins has a 3-pointer in eight straight.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas missed a tip-in at the buzzer before halftime, his only miss in the first half. He had made 14 straight shots and the missed tip prevented him from tying the franchise record of 15 straight by Marc Gasol. .Valanciunas recorded his 32nd double-double in the first half. . Kyle Anderson was 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range finishing with 12 points.

THOUGHTS ON VINCE

Veteran Vince Carter, who played three years with the Grizzlies, was given a standing ovation in his last visit to Memphis.

''The ultimate respect for an ultimate pro,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''.You hear so many guys talking about they want to leave the NBA in a better place than when they came in. This guy's a prime example of it.''

THOSE WERE THE DAYS

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce was an assistant coach for the Grizzlies during the heyday of Grit and Grind when Memphis made it to the NBA Western Conference Finals and still remembers his time fondly.

''I still remember `Whoop that Trick' all the time,'' Pierce said. ''I remember being behind the bench, in a timeout and everything is shaking. Your body's shaking as you're sitting there. And you look up .and everybody's got a towel. That was just a great feel. I think the city really adopted the Grit and Grind and we don't bluff.''

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Orlando on Tuesday night

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 18
MEM Grizzlies 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 0-2
11:23 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 3-2
11:08   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:00 +2 John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Trae Young 5-2
10:48   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:43 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 5-4
10:39   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
10:31 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 5-6
10:17   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
10:09 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot 5-8
10:09   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:09   Dillon Brooks missed free throw  
10:05   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:47   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:42   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
9:39   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:29   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:18   De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:17   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
9:17 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
9:17 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
8:47   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Ja Morant  
8:36 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 5-13
8:33   Full timeout called  
8:13   Discontinue dribble turnover on Trae Young  
8:05 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 5-16
7:51   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:41   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:30 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 8-16
7:14   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Ja Morant  
6:55   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by John Collins  
6:46   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:37 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 8-18
6:23   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
6:21   MEM team rebound  
6:22   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
6:09 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 8-20
5:55   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
5:54   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:54   John Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:54   ATL team rebound  
5:54 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
5:33 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 9-22
5:22   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:10   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:08 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 9-24
4:52   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
4:47   Tyus Jones missed reverse layup  
4:47   ATL team rebound  
4:36   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
4:18 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 9-26
4:02   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:55   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:41   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
3:41 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 10-26
3:41 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-26
3:25   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
2:57   Treveon Graham missed floating jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
2:48   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
2:48   Full timeout called  
2:48 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-27
2:48 +1 Josh Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-28
2:33 +2 Cam Reddish made finger-roll layup, assist by Damian Jones 13-28
2:21 +2 John Konchar made dunk, assist by Gorgui Dieng 13-30
2:06   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
2:06 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 14-30
2:06 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-30
1:48 +2 Josh Jackson made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 15-32
1:28   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
1:21   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
1:03   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
0:59 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Konchar 15-35
0:53 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 17-35
0:53   Shooting foul on Tyus Jones  
0:53 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 18-35
0:40   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
0:40 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-36
0:40   Josh Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
0:32   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
0:10 +2 Josh Jackson made jump shot 18-38
0:04   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 27
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
11:34   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
11:25 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Cam Reddish 20-38
11:16   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Jackson  
11:01   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Josh Jackson  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
10:48   Shooting foul on John Collins  
10:48   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:48   MEM team rebound  
10:48 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
10:35   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
10:22   Josh Jackson missed hook shot, blocked by John Collins  
10:22   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
10:17   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
10:05   Traveling violation turnover on Ja Morant  
9:52   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:41   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:32 +2 Gorgui Dieng made driving dunk, assist by John Konchar 20-41
9:18   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
9:01 +2 Gorgui Dieng made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 20-43
9:01   Full timeout called  
8:51   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Cam Reddish  
8:39 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 22-43
8:27   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
8:22 +2 Trae Young made finger-roll layup 24-43
8:22   Violation  
8:20   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
8:08 +2 Ja Morant made turnaround jump shot 24-45
7:57   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
7:49 +2 Josh Jackson made floating jump shot 24-47
7:36   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
7:30   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
7:20 +2 John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 26-47
7:06   Offensive foul on Gorgui Dieng  
7:06   Turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
6:53 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 29-47
6:32   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:29 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 29-49
6:18   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:59   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:45   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:39   Dillon Brooks missed layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:33   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
5:33 +1 DeWayne Dedmon made 1st of 2 free throws 30-49
5:33 +1 DeWayne Dedmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-49
5:21   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:12   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
5:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:12 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 32-49
5:12 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 33-49
5:12   Full timeout called  
5:12 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-49
4:52 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot 34-51
4:41   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
4:31 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 34-54
4:09   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:01   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
3:47   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Tyus Jones  
3:33   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
3:33 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 34-55
3:33 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-56
3:18   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
3:06 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 34-58
3:01   Full timeout called  
2:54   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
2:42   John Collins missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:33   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:29 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 34-60
2:18 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 37-60
2:06   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
1:57   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   MEM team rebound  
1:46   Shooting foul on John Collins  
1:46   Jonas Valanciunas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:46   MEM team rebound  
1:46 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-61
1:34 +3 Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 40-61
1:07 +3 Kyle Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 40-64
0:56 +2 Vince Carter made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Teague 42-64
0:38 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 42-66
0:32 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 45-66
0:11   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
0:02   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:00   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
0:00   Kyle Anderson missed dunk  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 33
MEM Grizzlies 27

Time Team Play Score
11:45   John Collins missed layup  
11:44   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
11:43   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
11:43 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 46-66
11:43 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-66
11:31   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
11:27 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by Trae Young 49-66
11:27   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
11:27 +1 De'Andre Hunter made free throw 50-66
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Trae Young  
10:56 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 52-66
10:56   Full timeout called  
10:40   Traveling violation turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
10:30   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot