2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rockets' Chris Paul out for Game 6; Andre Iguodala to return?

Injuries can make or break the complexion of the NBA playoffs, and unfortunately we're seeing that play out firsthand this postseason. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

The Rockets, up 3-2 in the series, will look to clinch the West on the road against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-9 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.

Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Games 4 and 5 due to knee soreness, but could potentially return for Saturday's Game 6. Although Klay Thompson strained his knee in Game 4, he suited up Thursday in Game 5 and appears to be set for Game 6.

In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series: