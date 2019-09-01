2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup schedule, scores: Watch Team USA online, live stream, TV channel, dates, start times

The 2019 FIBA World Cup in China is officially underway, and it provides a unique opportunity for the United States men's national team. If they're able to walk away with a gold medal, they will become the first team to win three consecutive gold medals in the tournament's history after they claimed gold in both 2010 and 2014.

The tournament, which was moved from 2018 to 2019 so that it wasn't held on the same year as the FIFA soccer World Cup, has major implications for all of the 32 countries involved, as it serves as qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There are seven teams -- two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from the Africa, Asia and Oceania regions -- that will qualify for Tokyo based on their finish at the World Cup.

For a specific look at the the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA is playing, click here for their schedule. For a look at the group standings, click here.

Game times for the first round have been announced, and every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Here's the full schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

First round

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Games:

Serbia 105, Angola 59

Poland 80, Venezuela 69

Russia 82, Nigeria 77

Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81

Italy 108, Philippines 62

China 70, Ivory Coast 55

Argentina 95, South Korea 69

Spain 101, Tunisia 62

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Games:

United States 88, Czech Republic 67

Australia 108, Canada 92



Brazil 102, New Zealand 94

Turkey 88, Japan 67

Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76

Lithuania 101, Senegal 47

Greece 85, Montenegro, 60

France 78, Germany 74



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Games:

Italy vs. Angola, 3:30 a.m.

Venezuela vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 4:30 a.m.

Tunisia vs. Iran, 4:30 a.m.

Serbia vs. Philippines, 7:30 a.m.

China vs. Poland, 8 a.m.

South Korea vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Games:

Australia vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.

Montenegro vs. New Zealand, 4 a.m.

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Dominican Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Greece, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m.

Jordan vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Games:

Angola vs. Philippines, 3:30 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Poland, 4 a.m.

South Korea vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Tunisia, 4:30 a.m.

Italy vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m.

Venezuela vs. China, 8 a.m.

Russia vs. Argentina, 8:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Iran, 8:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Games:

Canada vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Montenegro, 4 a.m.

Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Second round

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6



Games:

A1 vs. B2

B1 vs. A2

C1 vs. D2

D1 vs. C2

A3 vs. B4

B3 vs. A4

C3 vs. D4

D3 vs. C4

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Games:

E1 vs. F2

F1 vs. E2

G1 vs. H2

H1 vs. G2

E3 vs. F4

F3 vs. E4

G3 vs. H4

H3 vs. G4

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Games:

A2 vs. B2

A1 vs. B1

C2 vs. D2

C1 vs. D1

A4 vs. B4

A3 vs. B3

C4 vs. D4

C3 vs. D3

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Games:

E2 vs. F2

E1 vs. F1

G2 vs. H2

G1 vs. H1

E4 vs. F4

E3 vs. F3

G4 vs. H4

G3 vs. H3

Quarterfinals

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Games:

I1 vs. J2

J1 vs. I2

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Games:

K1 vs. L2

L1 vs. K2

Consolation games

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Games:

QF1 loser vs. QF2 loser

QF3 loser vs. QF4 loser

Semifinal

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Games:

I1/J2 vs. K1/L2

J1/I2 vs. L1/K2

Bronze-medal game

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Game:

SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser

Gold-medal game

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Game: