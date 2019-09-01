2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup schedule, scores: Watch Team USA online, live stream, TV channel, dates, start times
The 2019 FIBA World Cup in China is officially underway
The 2019 FIBA World Cup in China is officially underway, and it provides a unique opportunity for the United States men's national team. If they're able to walk away with a gold medal, they will become the first team to win three consecutive gold medals in the tournament's history after they claimed gold in both 2010 and 2014.
The tournament, which was moved from 2018 to 2019 so that it wasn't held on the same year as the FIFA soccer World Cup, has major implications for all of the 32 countries involved, as it serves as qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There are seven teams -- two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from the Africa, Asia and Oceania regions -- that will qualify for Tokyo based on their finish at the World Cup.
For a specific look at the the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA is playing, click here for their schedule. For a look at the group standings, click here.
Game times for the first round have been announced, and every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Here's the full schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
First round
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
Games:
- Serbia 105, Angola 59
- Poland 80, Venezuela 69
- Russia 82, Nigeria 77
- Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81
- Italy 108, Philippines 62
- China 70, Ivory Coast 55
- Argentina 95, South Korea 69
- Spain 101, Tunisia 62
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Games:
- United States 88, Czech Republic 67
- Australia 108, Canada 92
- Brazil 102, New Zealand 94
- Turkey 88, Japan 67
- Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76
- Lithuania 101, Senegal 47
- Greece 85, Montenegro, 60
- France 78, Germany 74
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Games:
- Italy vs. Angola, 3:30 a.m.
- Venezuela vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m.
- Nigeria vs. Argentina, 4:30 a.m.
- Tunisia vs. Iran, 4:30 a.m.
- Serbia vs. Philippines, 7:30 a.m.
- China vs. Poland, 8 a.m.
- South Korea vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m.
- Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 8:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Games:
- Australia vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.
- Montenegro vs. New Zealand, 4 a.m.
- Japan vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.
- Germany vs. Dominican Republic, 4:30 a.m.
- Lithuania vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m.
- Brazil vs. Greece, 8 a.m.
- United States vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m.
- Jordan vs. France, 8:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Games:
- Angola vs. Philippines, 3:30 a.m.
- Ivory Coast vs. Poland, 4 a.m.
- South Korea vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m.
- Puerto Rico vs. Tunisia, 4:30 a.m.
- Italy vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m.
- Venezuela vs. China, 8 a.m.
- Russia vs. Argentina, 8:30 a.m.
- Spain vs. Iran, 8:30 a.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Games:
- Canada vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.
- Brazil vs. Montenegro, 4 a.m.
- Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.
- Germany vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m.
- Lithuania vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m.
- Greece vs. New Zealand, 8 a.m.
- United States vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m.
- Dominican Republic vs. France, 8:30 a.m.
Second round
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Games:
- A1 vs. B2
- B1 vs. A2
- C1 vs. D2
- D1 vs. C2
- A3 vs. B4
- B3 vs. A4
- C3 vs. D4
- D3 vs. C4
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Games:
- E1 vs. F2
- F1 vs. E2
- G1 vs. H2
- H1 vs. G2
- E3 vs. F4
- F3 vs. E4
- G3 vs. H4
- H3 vs. G4
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Games:
- A2 vs. B2
- A1 vs. B1
- C2 vs. D2
- C1 vs. D1
- A4 vs. B4
- A3 vs. B3
- C4 vs. D4
- C3 vs. D3
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Games:
- E2 vs. F2
- E1 vs. F1
- G2 vs. H2
- G1 vs. H1
- E4 vs. F4
- E3 vs. F3
- G4 vs. H4
- G3 vs. H3
Quarterfinals
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Games:
- I1 vs. J2
- J1 vs. I2
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Games:
- K1 vs. L2
- L1 vs. K2
Consolation games
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Games:
- QF1 loser vs. QF2 loser
- QF3 loser vs. QF4 loser
Semifinal
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Games:
- I1/J2 vs. K1/L2
- J1/I2 vs. L1/K2
Bronze-medal game
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Game:
- SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser
Gold-medal game
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Game:
- SM1 winner vs. SM2 winner
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team USA sinks Czech Republic in opener
Team USA firmly reestablished itself as the World Cup favorite with a dominant victory over...
-
FIBA World Cup: How to watch Team USA
Team USA started off World Cup play with a dominant win on Sunday against the Czech Republic
-
Kobe on load management: 'It's crazy'
Bryant says players owe it to fans 'paying their hard-earned money' to play if they're healthy
-
James wants to trademark "Taco Tuesday"
LeBron James' weekly videos take the next step with a reported trademark request
-
Report: Gordon agrees to extension
The Rockets are keeping one of their core players with a very expensive long-term deal
-
KD still mad he didn't make '08 Olympics
Durant has two gold medals, but is still upset about the third that he didn't get a chance...