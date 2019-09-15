Team USA basketball results: Americans fail to clinch medal, finish seventh in 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament

Fears that a lack of familiarity -- and top-tier talent -- would ultimate doom Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup came to fruition on Wednesday, as a Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier-led France team knocked the United States out of the tournament with a convincing 89-79 victory. The U.S. had previously been undefeated in the tournament (5-0), but France ultimately proved to be too tough of a test.

The loss marked the United States' first loss in the FIBA World Cup since 2006 when it lost to Greece in the semifinals, and ended its hopes of winning a third consecutive FIBA gold medal -- and sixth consecutive international gold medal. With the loss, the U.S. will fail to get a medal for only the second time in the last 10 editions of the tournament, though they were at least able to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Things went from bad to worse on Thursday, when Team USA failed to even earn a spot in the fifth-place game. The Americans' loss to Serbia knocked them out of the top six in a major international competition for the first time since they started using NBA players in 1992. They managed to defeat Poland for seventh place on Saturday, but the damage was already done. Team USA just had its worst international showing ever.

Here's a complete look at schedule and results for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA World Cup schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 1

Team USA 88, Czech Republic 67 (Takeaways)

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Team USA 93, Turkey 92 in overtime (Takeaways)

Thursday, Sept. 5

Team USA 98, Japan 45 (Takeaways)

Saturday, Sept. 7

Team USA 69, Greece 53 (Takeaways)

Monday, Sept. 9

Team USA 89, Brazil 73 (Takeaways)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Team USA 79, France 89 (Takeaways)

Thursday, Sept. 12

Team USA 89, Serbia 94 (Takeaways)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Team USA 87, Poland 74

2019 World Cup roster

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 9

Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Takeaways)

Friday, Aug. 16

Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Takeaways)

Thursday, Aug. 22

Team USA 102, Australia 86 (Takeaways)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Australia 98, Team USA 94 (Takeaways)

Monday, Aug. 26

Team USA 84, Canada 68 (Takeaways)