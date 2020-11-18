lamelo-ball-2.jpg

The 2020 NBA Draft is here after the NBA calendar was shifted around all over the place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  But we're finally closing in on the NBA Draft and the 2020-21 season. Training camps will start on Dec. 1, and opening night is set for Dec. 22. But before we can get there, we still have some marquee offseason events on the docket. 

Up first is the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set for Wednesday. This is the latest the draft has taken place in league history, and the first time since 1975 that it hasn't happened in June. Along with being held later than usual, this year's draft will also be virtual due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing. Adam Silver will still announce the draft picks on TV, but he'll do without any players or fans in attendance. 

Aside from the logistical changes, everything else about the draft remains the same. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 overall pick, but there's still plenty of questions about their plans for draft night. Without a consensus top pick, we could be in for one of the most interesting draft nights in years. 

Ahead of the big night, here's everything you need to know:

First round draft order

  • Lottery selections in bold
PickTeam

1

Minnesota Timberwolves

2

Golden State Warriors

3

Charlotte Hornets

4

Chicago Bulls

5

Cleveland Cavaliers

6

Atlanta Hawks

7

Detroit Pistons

8

New York Knicks

9

Washington Wizards

10

Phoenix Suns

11

San Antonio Spurs

12

Sacramento Kings

13

New Orleans Pelicans

14

Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies)

15

Orlando Magic

16

Portland Trail Blazers

17

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets)

18

Dallas Mavericks

19

Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)

20

Miami Heat

21

Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

22

Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets)

23

Utah Jazz

24

Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers)

25

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets)

26

Boston Celtics

27

New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers)

28

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers)

29

Toronto Raptors

30

Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks)