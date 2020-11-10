The center position doesn't carry the value in the NBA like it once did. Back-to-the-basket bigs are being weeded out of the league at a rapid pace. Offenses run more through wings and guards than ever before. And the bigs who can stay on the court in this era must avoid being a defensive liability while being something more than a net-neutral weapon on offense. It's a tough ask!

That's why the draft class at the position this year -- and really in year's past, too, but especially this year -- looks thin. There are a few at the top that project as starters, but that's to say nothing of star power, which is mostly sapped from this position group outside James Wiseman.

So who are the top prospects at the position in this year's draft? Take a peek below as we continue our positional series examining the top players in the draft. (If you missed it, here's a look at the top point guards, shooting guards and top 3-and-D players from this year's class.)

