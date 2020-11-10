The center position doesn't carry the value in the NBA like it once did. Back-to-the-basket bigs are being weeded out of the league at a rapid pace. Offenses run more through wings and guards than ever before. And the bigs who can stay on the court in this era must avoid being a defensive liability while being something more than a net-neutral weapon on offense. It's a tough ask!
That's why the draft class at the position this year -- and really in year's past, too, but especially this year -- looks thin. There are a few at the top that project as starters, but that's to say nothing of star power, which is mostly sapped from this position group outside James Wiseman.
So who are the top prospects at the position in this year's draft? Take a peek below as we continue our positional series examining the top players in the draft. (If you missed it, here's a look at the top point guards, shooting guards and top 3-and-D players from this year's class.)
| Memphis | Fr | C | 7-1 | 240
Size isn't the only thing on his side here, but being 7-foot-1 with a 7-6 wingspan certainly doesn't hurt. James Wiseman is looking like one of the safest high-profile players in this class as the draft approaches because of his obvious role and fit in the league as a defensive stopper on the back end who can finish lobs on offense and, in time, extend the range of his shot out with consistency.
| Washington | Fr | C | 6-9 | 250
As a freshman for the Huskies last season, Isaiah Stewart led all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring and finished second -- behind lottery talent Onyeka Okongwu -- in blocks per game. While at 6-9 he's not especially imposing physically, he's an incredibly productive big who plays above his size, protects the rim and rebounds like a menace.
| Duke | Fr | C | 6-10 | 270
In a talent-rich ACC, Vernon Carey Jr. took home ACC Freshman of the Year honors at Duke while averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds. He's one of the most productive bigs in this draft class, and he showed off some nice footwork in the paint that suggests he's a bit more mobile than given credit for.
| Minnesota | Soph | C | 6-10 | 240
One of my favorite prospects in this draft class, Daniel Oturu was an All-Big Ten performer last season and an All-Big Ten defensive presence to boot, averaging a whopping 2.5 blocks per game for the Golden Gophers. He still has some old-school traits to his game, but his shot-blocking and shooting ability present real value as a potential first-rounder.
| Kansas | Sr | C | 7-0 | 270
7-footer Udoka Azubuike was one of, if not the most, impactful defenders in college hoops last season. He ranked second in the Big 12 in blocks per game and altered dozens upon dozens of shots with his 7-7 wingspan. The concern here has always been with his health, but he played a full season with the Jayhawks and has reportedly trimmed down to stay lean and agile as he makes the leap to the pros.
| Kentucky | Jr | C | 6-11 | 247
It took three seasons, but Nick Richards finally grew into the five-star producer we'd long expected he'd become for Kentucky. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a junior for the Wildcats last season, flashing his NBA potential as a shot-altering, rebound-grabbing big who can clean up around the rim.
| William & Mary | Sr | C | 6-10 | 253
Small school product but a big-time game here with Nathan Knight, who last season averaged 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for William & Mary. He's a two-time winner of the CAA's Player of the Year award and was widely regarded as the league's most impactful defender, too, even taking home CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors his final season. The 6-10 frame and production merits some second round interest, and he may be a candidate to get scooped up on a two-way deal.
| Gonzaga | Soph | C | 6-11 | 235
Gonzaga won 31 games last season with Filip Petrusev serving as its No. 1 scoring option. The Serbian averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 boards per game for Gonzaga in a breakout sophomore season, earning Player of the Year honors in the WCC and All-America honors as well. Petrusev doesn't have the shooting range to be qualified as a stretch big, but he can knock down shots with regularity within 15 feet of the hoop and was pretty underrated as a passer. The hope is that his stroke extends to the 3-point line and he becomes an even bigger threat on offense.
| Serbia | C | 7-0 | 203
Because there's a dearth of bigs in this draft class -- and because Simanic is legitimately interesting as a prospect -- there's a chance he sneaks into the second round of this draft. He's a 7-footer who still needs to grow into his frame and add weight, but at age 22 he's been plenty productive overseas, thrice winning the ABA League and thrice winning the Serbian League.
| Ohio St. | Jr | C | 6-9 | 270
There is buzz aplenty about Kaleb Wesson this offseason after he reportedly slimmed down and has worked on his outside shot, two areas scouts were hoping to see him develop in. He was Ohio State's best player last season, averaging 14.0 points and 9.3 boards per game while hitting 42.5% of his 3-pointers. Very talented big with a great feel for the game who can space the floor and create offense in ways other bigs can't.