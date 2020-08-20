Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Should there be a concern for LeBron James at the Free Throw line? ( 2:19 )

James Harden and the Houston Rockets face off against Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of a best-of-seven series on Thursday afternoon in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. In Game 1, the Rockets cruised to a lopsided victory, leaving the Thunder searching for answers in the rematch. Russell Westbrook (quad) will miss the game for the Rockets, and he is joined by Luc Mbah a Moute (knee). For the Thunder, Luguentz Dort (knee) is out of action.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Houston as the 2.5-point favorite, up half a point from the opener. The over-under for total points expected is 226 in the latest Thunder vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Thunder picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Thunder. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Thunder vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Thunder spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets vs. Thunder over-under: 226 points

Rockets vs. Thunder money line: Rockets -140, Thunder +120

HOU: The Rockets are 5-4 against the spread in the last nine games

OKC: The Thunder are 4-5 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Rockets can cover

Even without Westbrook, the Rockets were able to score with efficiency in the first match-up and that is the bedrock of their attack. Harden is one of the best offensive initiators in the NBA, and Eric Gordon provides a genuine No. 2 option with Westbrook sidelined. Houston also has reliable 3-point shooting with Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House and others, with the ability to take advantage when the defense collapses on Harden.

The Rockets rank as one of the best offenses in the league by several metrics and, defensively, Houston was able to give Oklahoma City fits with its athleticism and switching. Mike D'Antoni's team can also rely on turnover creation, with a top-five ranking in the league in forcing giveaways this season.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder struggled on both ends during Game 1 but, in zooming out to the full season, Oklahoma City can rely on a number of strengths. Billy Donovan's team is one of the best in the NBA at avoiding turnovers, committing a giveaway on only 13.6 percent of possessions, and the Thunder are also tremendous at getting to the free-throw line consistently.

Defensively, any team has its hands full with the Rockets, but Oklahoma City ranks as a top-eight unit in points allowed per possession. Importantly, the Thunder do a very good job at keeping opponents off the free-throw line, ranking in the top five of the NBA on a rate basis, and that is a key factor against Harden and Houston's analytically-inclined offense.

