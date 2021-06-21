The NBA playoffs are moving along as the second round has come to close. The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets to move on to the conference finals for the first time in over a decade. They face off against the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be making their first-ever conference finals appearance after besting the No. 1 Utah Jazz in six games in the conference semis.
In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks dispatched the Brooklyn Nets and move on to the Eastern Conference finals and will play the Atlanta Hawks, who stunned the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.
It's already been one of the most exciting and unpredictable NBA playoff runs in recent memory, and that doesn't appear likely to change. So keep checking back to see the updated bracket and schedule. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each second-round series.
**This post will continue to update throughout the playoffs with the results of each game.
Western Conference
Conference finals
2. Phoenix Suns vs. 4. Los Angeles Clippers
Suns lead 1-0
Game 1: Suns 120, Clippers 114
Game 2: Tuesday, June 22, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Thursday, June 24, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4: Saturday, June 26, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 5*: Monday, June 28, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6*: Wednesday, June 30, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 7*: Friday, July 2, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
*If necessary
Second round
1. Utah Jazz vs. 4. Los Angeles Clippers
Clippers win series 4-2
Game 1: Jazz 112, Clippers 109
Game 2: Jazz 117, Clippers 111
Game 3: Clippers 132, Jazz 106
Game 4: Clippers 118, Jazz 104
Game 5: Clippers 119, Jazz 111
Game 6: Clippers 131, Jazz 119
2. Phoenix Suns vs. 3. Denver Nuggets
Suns win series 4-0
Game 1: Suns 122, Nuggets 105
Game 2: Suns 123, Nuggets 98
Game 3: Suns 116, Nuggets 102
Game 4: Suns 125, Nuggets 118
First round
1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. Memphis Grizzlies
(Jazz win series 4-1)
Game 1: Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109
Game 2: Jazz 141, Grizzlies 129
Game 3: Jazz 121, Grizzlies 111
Game 4: Jazz 120, Grizzlies 113
Game 5: Jazz 126, Grizzlies 110
2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. Los Angeles Lakers
(Suns win series 4-2)
Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90
Game 2: Lakers 109, Suns 102
Game 3: Lakers 109, Suns 95
Game 4: Suns 100, Lakers 92
Game 5: Suns 115, Lakers 85
Game 6: Suns 113, Lakers 100
3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Portland Trail Blazers
(Nuggets win series 4-2)
Game 1: Blazers 123, Nuggets 109
Game 2: Nuggets 128, Blazers 109
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Blazers 115
Game 4: Blazers 115, Nuggets 95
Game 5: Nuggets 147, Blazers 140 2OT
Game 6: Nuggets 126, Blazers 115
4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks
(Clippers win series 4-3)
Game 1: Mavericks 113, Clippers 103
Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 121
Game 3: Clippers 118, Mavericks 108
Game 4: Clippers 106, Mavericks 81
Game 5: Mavericks 105, Clippers 100
Game 6: Clippers 104, Mavericks 97
Game 7: Clippers 126, Mavericks 111
Play-in tournament
9/10 Game: Memphis Grizzlies 100, San Antonio Spurs 97
7/8 Game: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Golden State Warriors 100
8-seed Game: Memphis Grizzlies 117, Golden State Warriors 112 (OT)
Eastern Conference
Conference Finals
3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks
Game 1: Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 2: Friday, June 25, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 3: Sunday, June 27, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4*: Tuesday, June 29, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5*: Thursday, July 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (TBA)
Game 6*: Saturday, July 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 7*: Monday, July 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
*If necessary
Second round
1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks
(Hawks win series 4-3)
Game 1: Hawks 128, 76ers 124
Game 2: 76ers 118, Hawks 102
Game 3: 76ers 127, Hawks 111
Game 4: Hawks 103, 76ers 100
Game 5: Hawks 109, 76ers 106
Game 6: 76ers 104, Hawks 99
Game 7: Hawks 103, 76ers 96
2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 3. Milwaukee Bucks
(Bucks win series 4-3)
Game 1: Nets 115, Bucks 107
Game 2: Nets 125, Bucks 86
Game 3: Bucks 86, Nets 83
Game 4: Bucks 106, Nets 97
Game 5: Nets 114, Bucks 108
Game 6: Bucks 104, Nets 89
Game 7: Bucks 115, Nets 111
First round
1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards
(76ers win series 4-1)
Game 1: 76ers 125, Wizards 118
Game 2: 76ers 120, Wizards 95
Game 3: 76ers 132, Wizards 103
Game 4: Wizards 122, 76ers 114
Game 5: 76ers 129, Wizards 111
2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics
(Nets win series 4-1)
Game 1: Nets 104, Celtics 103
Game 2: Nets 130, Celtics 108
Game 3: Celtics 125, Nets 119
Game 4: Nets 141, Celtics 126
Game 5: Nets 123, Celtics 109
3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat
(Bucks win series 4-0)
Game 1: Bucks 109, Heat 107 (OT)
Game 2: Bucks 132, Heat 98
Game 3: Bucks 113, Heat 84
Game 4: Bucks 120, Heat 103
4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks
(Hawks win series 4-1)
Game 1: Hawks 107, Knicks 105
Game 2: Knicks 101, Hawks 92
Game 3: Hawks 105, Knicks 94
Game 4: Hawks 113, Knicks 96
Game 5: Hawks 103, Knicks 89
Play-in tournament
9/10 Game: Indiana Pacers 144, Charlotte Hornets 117
7/8 Game: Boston Celtics 118, Washington Wizards 100
8-seed Game: Wizards 142, Pacers 115