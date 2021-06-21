The NBA playoffs are moving along as the second round has come to close. The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets to move on to the conference finals for the first time in over a decade. They face off against the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be making their first-ever conference finals appearance after besting the No. 1 Utah Jazz in six games in the conference semis.

In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks dispatched the Brooklyn Nets and move on to the Eastern Conference finals and will play the Atlanta Hawks, who stunned the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

It's already been one of the most exciting and unpredictable NBA playoff runs in recent memory, and that doesn't appear likely to change. So keep checking back to see the updated bracket and schedule. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each second-round series.

**This post will continue to update throughout the playoffs with the results of each game.

Western Conference

Conference finals

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 4. Los Angeles Clippers

Suns lead 1-0

Game 1: Suns 120, Clippers 114

Game 2: Tuesday, June 22, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Thursday, June 24, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Saturday, June 26, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5*: Monday, June 28, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6*: Wednesday, June 30, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 7*: Friday, July 2, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*If necessary

Second round

1. Utah Jazz vs. 4. Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers win series 4-2

Game 1: Jazz 112, Clippers 109

Game 2: Jazz 117, Clippers 111

Game 3: Clippers 132, Jazz 106

Game 4: Clippers 118, Jazz 104

Game 5: Clippers 119, Jazz 111

Game 6: Clippers 131, Jazz 119

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 3. Denver Nuggets



Suns win series 4-0

Game 1: Suns 122, Nuggets 105

Game 2: Suns 123, Nuggets 98

Game 3: Suns 116, Nuggets 102

Game 4: Suns 125, Nuggets 118

First round

1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. Memphis Grizzlies

(Jazz win series 4-1)

Game 1: Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109

Game 2: Jazz 141, Grizzlies 129

Game 3: Jazz 121, Grizzlies 111

Game 4: Jazz 120, Grizzlies 113

Game 5: Jazz 126, Grizzlies 110

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. Los Angeles Lakers

(Suns win series 4-2)

Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90

Game 2: Lakers 109, Suns 102

Game 3: Lakers 109, Suns 95

Game 4: Suns 100, Lakers 92

Game 5: Suns 115, Lakers 85

Game 6: Suns 113, Lakers 100

3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Portland Trail Blazers

(Nuggets win series 4-2)

Game 1: Blazers 123, Nuggets 109

Game 2: Nuggets 128, Blazers 109

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Blazers 115

Game 4: Blazers 115, Nuggets 95

Game 5: Nuggets 147, Blazers 140 2OT

Game 6: Nuggets 126, Blazers 115

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks

(Clippers win series 4-3)

Game 1: Mavericks 113, Clippers 103

Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 121

Game 3: Clippers 118, Mavericks 108

Game 4: Clippers 106, Mavericks 81

Game 5: Mavericks 105, Clippers 100

Game 6: Clippers 104, Mavericks 97

Game 7: Clippers 126, Mavericks 111

Play-in tournament

9/10 Game: Memphis Grizzlies 100, San Antonio Spurs 97

7/8 Game: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Golden State Warriors 100

8-seed Game: Memphis Grizzlies 117, Golden State Warriors 112 (OT)

Eastern Conference

Conference Finals

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Friday, June 25, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, June 27, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4*: Tuesday, June 29, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5*: Thursday, July 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6*: Saturday, July 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 7*: Monday, July 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

*If necessary

Second round

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

(Hawks win series 4-3)

Game 1: Hawks 128, 76ers 124

Game 2: 76ers 118, Hawks 102

Game 3: 76ers 127, Hawks 111

Game 4: Hawks 103, 76ers 100

Game 5: Hawks 109, 76ers 106

Game 6: 76ers 104, Hawks 99

Game 7: Hawks 103, 76ers 96

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 3. Milwaukee Bucks

(Bucks win series 4-3)

Game 1: Nets 115, Bucks 107

Game 2: Nets 125, Bucks 86

Game 3: Bucks 86, Nets 83

Game 4: Bucks 106, Nets 97

Game 5: Nets 114, Bucks 108

Game 6: Bucks 104, Nets 89

Game 7: Bucks 115, Nets 111

First round

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards

(76ers win series 4-1)

Game 1: 76ers 125, Wizards 118

Game 2: 76ers 120, Wizards 95

Game 3: 76ers 132, Wizards 103

Game 4: Wizards 122, 76ers 114

Game 5: 76ers 129, Wizards 111

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

(Nets win series 4-1)

Game 1: Nets 104, Celtics 103

Game 2: Nets 130, Celtics 108

Game 3: Celtics 125, Nets 119

Game 4: Nets 141, Celtics 126

Game 5: Nets 123, Celtics 109

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

(Bucks win series 4-0)

Game 1: Bucks 109, Heat 107 (OT)

Game 2: Bucks 132, Heat 98

Game 3: Bucks 113, Heat 84

Game 4: Bucks 120, Heat 103

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

(Hawks win series 4-1)

Game 1: Hawks 107, Knicks 105

Game 2: Knicks 101, Hawks 92

Game 3: Hawks 105, Knicks 94

Game 4: Hawks 113, Knicks 96

Game 5: Hawks 103, Knicks 89

Play-in tournament

9/10 Game: Indiana Pacers 144, Charlotte Hornets 117

7/8 Game: Boston Celtics 118, Washington Wizards 100

8-seed Game: Wizards 142, Pacers 115