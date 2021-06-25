The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday evening in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Hawks lead the series after winning Game 1 in Milwaukee on Wednesday. As such, the Bucks will aim to avoid the dreaded scenario of falling behind 0-2 in the series at home. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for the Hawks, with De'Andre Hunter (knee) ruled out. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -7.5

Hawks vs. Bucks over-under: 226 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -350, Hawks +290

ATL: The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are doing an excellent job defensively in the playoffs. Atlanta is holding its opponents to fewer than 1.08 points per possession, an elite figure, and the Hawks have done it despite myriad injuries. Opponents have only a 51.0 percent effective field goal shooting mark against the Hawks in the postseason, and Atlanta is creating a turnover on 12.9 percent of defensive possessions, a top-five mark in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Beyond that, the Hawks are capable of explosions offensively, as evidenced by Trae Young's work in the opener of the series.

Young scored 48 points and generated 11 assists, directly accounting for more than half of Atlanta's offensive output in the game. The Bucks were unable to stop his attack, and the Hawks had major success even while failing to replicate their top-five free throw production from the regular season. Young was flanked by a huge effort from John Collins, who scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Atlanta's season-long numbers do not fully represent their current approach under interim head coach Nate McMillan.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense had issues in Game 1, particularly in slowing Young. However, the Bucks boast the No. 1 defensive rating in the playoffs, allowing opponents to score only 103.8 points per 100 possessions. They are also No. 1 in free-throw rate allowed, both in the playoffs and the regular season, and Milwaukee's opponents are posting only a 50.8 percent effective field goal shooting mark in the postseason. The Bucks have an elite transition defense, holding opponents to just 7.7 fast-break points allowed per game in the playoffs, and they also give up fewer than 40 points in the paint per game.

On the offensive side, Milwaukee shot an unsustainably poor 8-of-36 from 3-point range in Game 1 after ranking in the top five of the NBA in long-range shooting during the regular season. The Bucks did take care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 7.8 percent of possessions, and they have an excellent 29.0 percent offensive rebound rate in the postseason. Milwaukee can likely rely on a bounce-back from Khris Middleton as well, with the All-Star wing missing all nine of his 3-point attempts in Game 1.

