The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of a first round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Miami aims to recover from an 0-2 deficit in the series after upsetting Milwaukee in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks prevailed by a lopsided margin in Game 2, setting a franchise playoff record for 3-pointers. Milwaukee is 30-12 against Eastern Conference teams this season, with Miami entering at 24-18 against conference foes.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -1.5

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 226.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -125, Heat +105

MIL: The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee finished the regular season with a top-five offense in the NBA, scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions. In this series, the Bucks have been just as effective, and even more so in Game 2. The Bucks lead the 2021 NBA Playoffs in offensive rebound rate at more than 37 percent, and they remain one of the top five teams in the NBA in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Milwaukee also takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on 13.4 percent of possessions in the regular season, and the Bucks have bountiful offensive options.

Defensively, the Bucks are also stellar, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in the regular season and leading the playoffs in defensive efficiency (98.6 points allowed per 100 possessions). That comes with the No. 1 mark in the NBA in free throw attempts allowed (18.8 per game) and top-five regular season marks in field goal percentage allowed (45.6 percent), 2-point percentage allowed (50.7 percent), points allowed in the paint (43.1 per game), fast break points allowed (10.7 per game), fouls (17.3 per game) and defensive rebound rate (75.5 percent).

Why the Heat can cover

Though Miami suffered a hiccup in Game 2, it is a tremendous defensive team. The Heat allowed just 110.7 points per 100 possessions in the regular season, and they are strongly above-average in limiting opponents to just 45.9 percent shooting. Miami led the NBA in both fast break points allowed (10.4 per game) and points allowed in the paint (41.3 per game) this season, and the Heat are well-coached and talented. They are adept at creating turnovers, forcing 15.1 giveaways per game this season, and they limit free throw attempts (19.9 per game) effectively.

On the offensive end, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both star-level players, and Duncan Robinson is one of the best perimeter shooters in the NBA. The Heat are a top-five team in 2-point shooting at 55.3 percent for the season, with top-10 marks in true shooting (58.1 percent), assists (26.1 per game), assist rate (67.1 percent) and free throw creation rate.

