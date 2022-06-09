After bringing a double-digit lead into the halftime locker room, the Boston Celtics were able to pull out a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Though they were unable to complete the comeback, the Warriors made a real run during the third quarter, during which they outscored Boston 33-25.

Golden State's play in the third quarter was highlighted by something you don't see too often -- a seven-point possession. How did the Warriors accomplish this feat? Here's how: Steph Curry was fouled by Al Horford on a 3-point attempt that he converted. The referees went on to review the foul, and they ultimately deemed it a flagrant foul on Horford for not giving Curry proper room to land after the shot attempt.

Here's a look at that play:

Curry converted the free throw to complete the four-point play, and then the Warriors got to retain possession because of the flagrant call. The next play ultimately resulted in Otto Porter Jr. knocking down this three:

Porter's make completed the rare seven-point possession. When the ball crossed half court at the start of that possession the score was 82-73. By the time the Celtics were bringing the ball back the other way, the score was 82-80. At that point in time, you couldn't blame Celtics fans for feeling a bit nervous. After all, we've seen these Warriors mount countless comebacks due to their ability to score points in bunches.

Ultimately though, the Celtics showed resiliency and fortitude -- just as they have all postseason. Though they came kind of close, they never completely collapsed, as they were able to keep the Warriors at bay (no pun intended) and get a victory in front of their home fans and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

With Game 4 set for Friday night, neither team has time to dwell on the outcome of Game 3. Both sides have to watch film, make the necessary adjustments and get set to go back at it.