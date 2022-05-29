The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. For the sixth time in eight years and the first time since 2019, the Warriors won the Western Conference. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in five games, closing out the West finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 2.

So who will the Warriors face? The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are set to square off in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday night in Miami to determine the champion of the Eastern Conference.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, May 26

Game 5: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110

Friday, May 27

Game 6: Heat 111, Celtics 103

Sunday, May 29

*Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)