The knockout stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup tipped off Tuesday with the quarterfinals. The field of 32 has been whittled down to six teams, and a champion will be crowned by the end of the week. Team USA bounced back after a loss to Lithuania with a dominant victory against Italy on Tuesday. The Americans will face either Germany or Latvia in the semifinals.

Serbia is also a semifinalist after knocking off Lithuania on Tuesday. Serbia will face the winner of a highly anticipated matchup between Canada and Slovenia, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Here's a look at bracket entering the quarterfinals.

Some notable teams no longer involved are perennial European powerhouses France and Spain. The French were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament in the group stages, while the Spanish saw their run come to a close on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the second round. There was some good news for the teams who did not make the quarterfinals, however. Australia, Japan and South Sudan all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by virtue of their performance in the classification games. France will also be there as the host nation.

Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans remain favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.

FIBA World Cup schedule, scores

All games are streaming on ESPN+. Games on ESPN2 are available on fubo (try for free).

All times Eastern.

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

USA 100, Italy 63

Germany vs. Latvia, 4:45 a.m. -- Wednesday, Sept. 6

Canada vs. Slovenia, 8:40 a.m. -- Wednesday, Sept. 6

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Final: Sept. 10

Second-round scores

Friday, September 1

Italy 78, Serbia 76

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Latvia 74, Spain 69

USA 85, Montenegro 73

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Sunday, September 3

Australia 100, Georgia 84

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

Latvia 104, Brazil 84

Germany 100, Slovenia, 71

Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79

Lithuania 110, USA 104

Canada 88, Spain 85

Final second-round group standings

Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.

Group I GP W L PD Points Qualification Italy 5 4 1 +34 9 Quarterfinals Serbia 5 4 1 +122 9 Quarterfinals Puerto Rico 5 3 2 -5 8 Eliminated Dominican Republic 5 3 2 -19 8 Eliminated

Group J GP W L PD Points Qualification Lithuania 5 5 0 +107 10 Quarterfinals United States 5 4 1 +109 9 Quarterfinals Montenegro 5 3 2 +7 8 Eliminated Greece 5 2 3 -27 7 Eliminated

Group K GP W L PD Points Qualification Germany 5 5 0 +103 10 Quarterfinals Slovenia 5 4 1 +33 9 Quarterfinals Australia 5 3 2 +48 8 Eliminated Georgia 5 2 3 -28 7 Eliminated

Group L GP W L PD Points Qualification Canada 5 4 1 +110 9 Quarterfinals Latvia 5 4 1 +40 9 Quarterfinals Spain 5 3 2 +60 8 Eliminated Brazil 5 3 2 +19 8 Eliminated

FIBA World Cup odds



(Odds entering the quarterfinals)

USA: -125

Canada: +350

Slovenia: +750

Germany: +800

Serbia: +800

Lithuania: +800



Italy: +2200



Latvia: +3500

The defending champions, Spain, have been eliminated and will not be able to repeat. Team USA is the heavy favorite, and looking for its first title since 2014.

Final standings