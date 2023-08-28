The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup is underway. Team USA has two wins in two games after cruising past Greece on Monday morning. The Americans have clinched their group and close out the opening round against Jordan on Wednesday. Elsewhere, Canada --led by Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- sent a message with a win over France in their opener before crushing Lebanon. France was then surprisingly eliminated on Sunday with a two-point loss vs. Latvia.

Team USA does not have its brightest stars participating in the competition, but the Americans are favored to win the event. The USA squad (full roster here) is coached by Steve Kerr and led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. The Americans are looking for a better result than when they finished seventh in the event in 2019.

Looking for the pairings, matchups and full group-stage schedule? We've got you covered below. You can see the four teams in each group, every scheduled game, and every tip-off time for the first round below.

Group standings

Group A teams GP W L Dominican Republic 2 2 0 Angola 2 1 1 Italy 2 1 1 Philippines 2 0 2





Group B teams GP W L Serbia 2 2 0 Puerto Rico 2 1 1 South Sudan 2 1 1 China 2 0 2

Group C teams GP W L USA 2 2 0 Greece 2 1 1 New Zealand 2 1 1 Jordan 2 0 2

Group D teams GP W L Lithuania 2 2 0 Montenegro 2 2 0 Mexico 2 0 2 Egypt 2 0 2

Group E teams GP W L Germany 2 2 0 Japan 2 1 1 Australia 2 1 1 Finland 2 0 2

Group F teams GP W L Slovenia 2 2 0 Georgia 2 1 1 Cape Verde 2 1 1 Venezuela 2 0 2

Group G teams GP W L Spain 2 2 0 Brazil 2 1 1 Ivory Coast 2 1 1 Iran 2 0 2

Group H teams GP W L Canada 2 2 0 Latvia 2 2 0 France 2 0 2 Lebanon 2 0 2

2023 FIBA World Cup schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2 and streaming on fubo (try for free). Every other group stage game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is available on ESPN+.

Friday, August 25

Group A: Italy 81, Angola 67

Group E: Australia 98, Finland 72

Group D: Montenegro 91, Mexico 71

Group H: Latvia 109, Lebanon 70

Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Philipines 81

Group E: Germany 81, Japan 63

Group D: Lithuania 93, Egypt 67

Group H: Canada 95, France 65

Saturday, August 26

Group B: Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96

Group F: Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60

Group C: Greece 92, Jordan 71

Group G: Brazil 100, Iran 59

Group F: Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85

Group B: Serbia 105, China 63

Group C: United States 99, New Zealand 72

Group G: Spain 94, Cote D'Ivoire 64

Sunday, August 27

Group A: Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82

Group E: Germany 85, Australia 82

Group D: Montenegro 89, Egypt 74

Group H: Canada 128, Lebanon 73

Group A: Angola 80, Philippines 70

Group E: Japan 98, Finland 88

Group D: Lithuania 96, Mexico 66

Group H: Latvia 88, France 86

Monday, August 28

Group B: South Sudan 89, China 69

Group F: Cape Verde 81, Venezuela 75

Group C: New Zealand 95, Jordan 87 (OT)

Group G: Cote D'Ivoire 71, Iran 69

Group F: Slovenia 88, Georgia 67

Group B: Serbia 94, Puerto Rico 77

Group C: United States 109, Greece 81

Group G: Spain 96, Brazil 78

Tuesday, August 29

Group E: Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m.

Group A: Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Group D: Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m.

Group H: Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m.

Group E: Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m.

Group A: Philipines vs. Italy, 8 a.m.

Group D: Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m.

Group H: Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 30

Group B: South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m.

Group F: Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.

Group C: United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m.

Group G: Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Group F: Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m.

Group B: China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Group C: Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

Group G: Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

Second round: Sept. 1-3

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Final: Sept. 10

FIBA World Cup odds

(Odds to win the competition entering the tournament)

USA: -140

Canada: +700

France: +800

Australia: +1000

Spain: +1200

Germany: +1500

Serbia: +1500

Slovenia: +2000

Spain entered as the defending champion, as Ricky Rubio took home World Cup MVP honors in 2019. The United States last won the event in 2014.