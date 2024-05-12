The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have renewed their playoff rivalry in the 2024 NBA postseason, and the teams are getting together for a crucial Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. The home team has won every game of the series so far, with the No. 2-seeded Knicks up 2-1 heading into Game 4. Each game has been close in the final minutes and has been decided by single digits.

After the Knicks pulled off two wins at Madison Square Garden to start the series, the Pacers won Game 3 on Friday night. Andrew Nembhard hit the go-ahead 3-pointer that lifted the Pacers to a much-needed win.

The Knicks played Game 3 without OG Anunoby, who injured his hamstring in Game 2. He'll be out again in Sunday's Game 4.

The Knicks and Pacers met six times in the playoffs over an eight-year span between 1993 and 2000. The names are different this time around. Instead of Miller and Patrick Ewing, it's Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. The stakes, however, are just as high. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here's everything you need to know as the Knicks and Pacers continue their renewed rivalry.

Knicks vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 4

Where to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, May 12

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: fubo

Storylines

The Knicks' health and ever-shortening bench have been a key theme of this series. Anunoby, who was excellent in Game 2 before hurting his hamstring, is out again on Sunday. The Knicks started Precious Achiuwa on Friday and used an eight-man rotation that saw Jericho Sims and Alec Burks -- both of whom were seldom used in the playoffs before Game 3 -- join Miles McBride off the bench. Jalen Brunson was originally listed as questionable for Game 3 after hurting his foot in Game 2, but he was able to play on Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game.

For the Pacers, star guard Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a multitude of injuries. He is expected to play Sunday, but was listed as questionable with lower back spasms, a sacral contusion and a right ankle sprain.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Knicks -265, Pacers +210

Series odds after Game 3: Knicks -215, Pacers +175

The average margin of victory in the nine total playoff games the Knicks have played thus far is just under 5.9 points. Eight of those nine games have featured either a tie or a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Every Knicks playoff game is close. Maybe that's a function of their toughness lifting them through the hard times. Maybe it's a function of their injured roster's limitations preventing them from running away with games. I don't know. I'm just never going to predict that this Knicks team, after everything we've seen thus far this postseason, is going to lose a game comfortably. I'm taking the points and trusting their recent history. The Pick: Knicks +5.5

-- Sam Quinn