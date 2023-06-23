After nearly five drama-filled hours full of trade-ups, trade-downs and trade-outs, the 2023 NBA Draft is officially in the books. And while 58 different players saw their dreams come true and heard their name called on draft night, there were unfortunately plenty of other prospects whose hopes of being drafted did not come true. Among those who were in the draft but not selected were Arkansas' Ricky Council IV, NC State's Terquavion Smith, and a trio of star college bigs in UConn's Adama Sanogo, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

This is not a death knell for their careers, of course -- players like Austin Reaves and Fred VanVleet have carved out roles in the NBA after being undrafted, it's part of the business -- but it is a milestone worth remembering as we put a wrap up and reflect on this year's draft.

Ultimately, this is just a checkpoint as they continue to chase their basketball dreams, and some, if not all, will have opportunities either on two-way deals or Exhibit 10 deals to showcase their talents for NBA teams. (Many already do, in fact.) But a snub is a snub and we must put them on wax to remember those who, despite pre-draft expectations, leave a post-draft world having been excluded from the 58 draft night announcements.

Notable Big Board undrafted players