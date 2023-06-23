USATSI

After nearly five drama-filled hours full of trade-ups, trade-downs and trade-outs, the 2023 NBA Draft is officially in the books. And while 58 different players saw their dreams come true and heard their name called on draft night, there were unfortunately plenty of other prospects whose hopes of being drafted did not come true. Among those who were in the draft but not selected were Arkansas' Ricky Council IV, NC State's Terquavion Smith, and a trio of star college bigs in UConn's Adama Sanogo, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

This is not a death knell for their careers, of course -- players like Austin Reaves and Fred VanVleet have carved out roles in the NBA after being undrafted, it's part of the business -- but it is a milestone worth remembering as we put a wrap up and reflect on this year's draft. 

Ultimately, this is just a checkpoint as they continue to chase their basketball dreams, and some, if not all, will have opportunities either on two-way deals or Exhibit 10 deals to showcase their talents for NBA teams. (Many already do, in fact.) But a snub is a snub and we must put them on wax to remember those who, despite pre-draft expectations, leave a post-draft world having been excluded from the 58 draft night announcements.  

Notable Big Board undrafted players

RANKPLAYERPOS.SCHOOL
36Ricky Council IVSGArkansas
37Terquavion SmithSGNC State
47Adama SanogoCUConn
56Jazian GortmanPGOvertime Elite
58Tosan EvbuomwanSFPrinceton
59Colin CastletonPFFlorida
62Omari MooreSFSan Jose State
63Oscar TshiebwePFKentucky
64Adam FlaglerSGBaylor
66Azuolas TubelisPFArizona
67Drew TimmePFGonzaga
68Liam RobbinsCVanderbilt
69Mike Miles Jr.PGTCU
70Landers NolleySFCincinnati
71Sir'Jabari RiceSGTexas
72Taevion KinseySGMarshall
73Charles BediakoCAlabama
74Leaky BlackSFNorth Carolina
75D'Moi HodgeSGMissouri
76Justin PowellPGWashington State
78Marcus BagleySFArizona State
79Markquis NowellPGKansas State